Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Say NO To These 5 Things In The New Normal

Choosing Yourself First Is Not A Selfish Act. It Speaks Of Self-Love.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Saying NO and setting boundaries can be liberating.

Every time you allow yourself to say “NO” to these, you say “YES” to your growth.

Background photo created by freepik – www.freepik.com

Saying NO and setting boundaries can be liberating.

I live by these words:

“If it doesn’t help you grow, let go.”

And it’s also the advice I give people who tend to worry too much nowadays.

Admittedly, adjusting into the new normal is not that easy at first.

However, it’s very much possible.

By simply starting to say “NO” to all things that shouldn’t matter now.

Allow me to share with you the top 5 in my list:

  • Say NO to resisting change

I totally understand that life used to be better before. Know though that nowadays, things are different. Come from a space of openness instead. And allow yourself to beautifully grow in harmony with change.

  • Say NO to thinking you’re alone

Wherever you are now, whatever you’re going through, always remember that help is readily available. Allow yourself to reach out and ask. That’s one of the highest forms of self love – to seek and accept help that you want and deserve. Trust that somewhere out there, someone is meant to journey with you through tough times. You’re never alone.

  • Say NO to toxic people

The beauty of social distancing is that you no longer have to come up with an excuse to avoid people who make you feel less than you really are. Trust me, you don’t need to surround yourself with negativity as you need to focus on your own growth and well being. Strive to create new meaningful connections instead as you break away from old ones which drained you from the start.

  • Say NO to blaming yourself and others

No sense of pointing fingers now. Better to start taking responsibility of your life. Being able to read this means that you are still very much capable to do something about your life and improve it tremendously there after. It’s not selfish to focus on what makes you happy, complete and fulfilled and find ways on how you can turn your life around.

  • Say NO to just accepting things without discerning

Intentional living is key. Choose what you consume. On social media. On your table. Even when it comes from people around you. Retain only what could be of great value to you. After all, you are the best person to know what would serve you well in the long run, and no one else.

By saying NO to all these things, you are saying YES to becoming the person you’re meant to be during this pandemic: your own #bestmeever .

And that itself, is something to look forward to.

Coach Myke Celis, Global Master Coach at #BestMeEver

Myke Celis is a Global Master Coach and the international best selling author of the #BestMeEver book series. He helps people overcome limiting beliefs, gain clarity as they discover their own Unicorn within and achieve their greatest dreams as they journey towards their best. At present, he is the personal coach to a number of celebrities, top executives and successful people, world wide.

On the side, Myke is a radio talk show host, an international TEDx speaker and a serial entrepreneur with 4 thriving businesses.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Mindset Tips to Elevate Your Biz!

by Dr. Tilean
Photo by Matt Flores on Unsplash
Community//

Protecting Your Mental Health During COVID-19

by Shermikia Lemon
Community//

Increasing self-confidence through meditation

by Alex Care

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.