Say “No” to Stress by Learning to Say “No”

April is stress-awareness month and, as I’m sure that you are very well aware, we’ve had a stressful year. Part of what’s made it worse has been the increased difficulty balancing work and life when we are always at home and always on. As a result, our self-care has also fallen to the bottom of our to-do lists, particularly for women who’ve had additional stressors dumped on top of us while juggling both our professional and family responsibilities.

No need to continue to pull your hair out, though. Stress is something that you can work to lessen. But, and here’s a little secret, it is ultimately up to you. Your balance and self-care are your own responsibility– no one else is going to stress about them for you. So what can you do to improve?