Say Goodbye to Overwhelm and Learn How to Live Your Best Life NOW

“Don’t wait for the right opportunity. Create it.” ~ George Bernard Shaw

Ever feel like your best life is just a fantasy?

Waking up every morning feeling empowered… Moving through the day with intense focus… Knocking out tasks left and right, carrying you closer to your goals… Not even coronavirus can bring you down!

It’s a pretty thought.

But how can you reach among the stars where your best life is hiding, when you’re drowning in a sea of overwhelm? On top of that, the added stress from coronavirus makes you feel like you’re sinking deeper and deeper.

I’m here to tell you that there’s more to life than struggling to stay afloat. The life you desire doesn’t have to stay a dream. You can make that vision your reality.

You can take action and learn how to live your best life NOW.

Here’s how…

What Does It Mean to Live Your Best Life?

When you’re living your best life, you bring these three principles into fruition:

Actualize Your Potential. You manifest the potential that’s within you. Exercise Urgency. You acknowledge your mortality and even in these uncertain times, you choose to start living your best life TODAY. Commit to Daily Action. You take an action step every day, because that’s how you create your best life.

When you apply these principles in your life, you’ll start noticing some beautiful changes:

You feel inspired and experience more joy.

Your career becomes a source of purpose in your life.

Your relationships deepen and you feel supported.

Your day-to-day journey continuously moves you closer to fulfilling your purpose and realizing your potential.

Sounds amazing, right?

Are you ready to finally say goodbye to overwhelm and start feeling empowered again? Here’s how you can get started!

How to Live Your Best Life Now: 5 Practices to Free Yourself from Overwhelm and Reach Your Potential

#1 Find Your Purpose

Your purpose is your life’s mission — it defines your goals and guides you to live your best life.

But there are many women who don’t know their purpose yet. In one survey asking people what they think the purpose of life is, over half of the participants were unsure or didn’t know.

That’s why the first step to living your best life is finding your purpose.

Is your purpose in the professional space? If so, your best life may be advancing in your career or building a business you love.

Or maybe your purpose resides more with family. Your best life may look like settling down and having many children.

Get clear about your purpose.

After all, if you don’t know where you’re going, how do you know you’re headed in the right direction?

#2 Plan and Take Action

There generally comes a time when you get tired of thinking about your best life and choose to live it instead. And that starts with planning and taking action.

The secret to living your best life is setting actionable steps that lead you to the person you want to become.

And sometimes living your best life means having a BIG goal. It can help to create a game plan that breaks that goal into smaller actionable steps.

For example, I’m currently working on my dissertation. There are many steps between getting started and presenting it before a committee. I have to break down the process into smaller steps, like brainstorming, researching, outlining, writing, and editing.

Let’s say your best life means living lighter and more organized. Decluttering your home is a HUGE project to tackle. Your game plan might be to declutter and organize by room:

Week 1: kitchen

Week 2: living room

Week 3: bedrooms

Week 4: bathrooms

Week 5: garage

Achieving your best life can be hard work but taking smaller steps consistently will help you get there without losing your sanity!

#3 Make YOU a Priority

As women, we often give away our time and energy to others before giving it to ourselves. And if you neglect your well-being, you’ll quickly feel signs of burnout.

If you want to live a life where you feel empowered, energized, and inspired, remember to put taking care of YOU at the top of that list.

And that includes respecting your body.

When you don’t get enough sleep, drink enough water, or eat the right nutrients, you take your body for granted. This is a disservice to yourself and your goals because, without your body, there is no best life.

Right now, although gyms and restaurants have reopened, you may not feel it’s safe to frequent these places yet.

Instead, you can take this opportunity to cook healthier meals at home. Go for more walks (with your dog, if you have one) around the neighborhood. Do a workout program in your living room!

Treat your body well and it will do amazing things for you.

#4 Embrace Gratitude

When was the last time you noticed the abundance in your life?

If you think about it, all you need to live is food, water, and shelter.

Anything beyond that is a blessing granted by your hard work and by the grace of your Higher Power.

Each day you’re safe from coronavirus is another opportunity to express gratitude for all you have, especially your health.

Yes, your best life might mean striving for more but don’t forget the blessings that already touch your life.

#5 Commit to Lifelong Learning

Just because you graduate high school or college shouldn’t suggest that your education is over.

If you feel like you’re in a rut, the culprit might be lack of inspiration and your creative well may be collecting cobwebs.

Life is meant to be a journey where you’re moving forward, learning, and growing. I know that staying safe at home might tempt you to indulge in more screen time, but consider it an opportunity to learn something new.

Find a new hobby to help you tap into your creative flow. Learn a new skill you can monetize. Start reading and creating more!

Your Best Life Awaits You

Creating your best life can feel scary.

Maybe you don’t think you’re good enough… smart enough… pretty enough.

I’m here to tell you, “You are enough.”

It’s okay to love yourself. You can put yourself first, tend to your own needs, and then give back to the world without feeling overwhelmed with life.

You and I live in a FRIENDLY universe that is ready to grant you the change you want…

Yet first, you must be ready to receive it.

If you welcome it with open arms, you can reclaim your PASSION and start creating a life you TRULY desire.

You have the power to create positive change in your life.

And sometimes, you need a little help getting there. Because finding the time and energy to start making these incredible changes can feel nearly impossible when you’re overwhelmed with everything else going on in your life.

Don’t give up on yourself.

Your best life awaits!