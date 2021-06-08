Savor Wynwood on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Kamaru Usman, Nigerian-American Professional Mixed Martial Artist Enjoys His Leisure Time In Savor Wynwood, Miami

Savor Wynwood in Miami is one of the most premiere Afro-Caribbean restaurants and cuisines. They are known for their delicious food and varieties of hookah. The selection of Afro-Caribbean dishes served are quite ecstatic while indulging in the best hookahs in Miami.

Kamarudeen “Kamaru” Usman is a Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist who visited Savor Wynwood in Miami in May 2021. He seemed to have the time of his leisure time quite happily there, and also loved the ambience of the black community where all feel home and welcome. Don’t know about him? Here’s a short intro! While he is a UFC champion and ultimate fighter 21 champion, he is also a former freestyle wrestler and graduated folkstyle wrestler. He is currently competing in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion.

Dozzy Ross, Owner & Founder of Savor Wynwood shares, ‘The best part about Savor is the wonderful guests we have. From the live DJ to the cuisine, guests call Savor a ‘Hidden Gemʼ. While it is true that the proper functioning of restaurant operations is crucial and mandatory to the success of a restaurant, it is not the only thing that determines restaurant success.’

If you are someone who wants to give it a try here, here are some covid19 updates for you. Don’t be worried anymore, the restaurant lounge takes care of everything. Services like Sit-down dining, Outdoor seating is available while social distancing is enforced. Also, the staff wears masks and gloves, sanitizes with hand sanitizer at every step of their process. Temperature and masks are checked at every checkpoint.

One of their famous reviews went like, ‘I’m just going to start off by saying this place had the best customer service and that made the whole experience ten times better! I had ordered and when I got to the restaurant they were super nice and understanding and treated the guests so nicely. My food was made in minutes and I had everything correctly and I was out the door a happy girl!

Now onto the food, it was absolutely delicious! I’ve never had this Afro-Caribbean cuisine and I really enjoyed it. It was cooked perfectly and seasoned well, the food was also cooked the way I enjoy it. The sides were so nice a mixture of crispy and slightly less crispy ones which was nice since I shared my fries with other people. The shake…the shake tasted like heaven just melted in my mouth! It was so good I was so surprised. This new location recently opened and honestly I can see it being a very common spot for my family. This is my spot to enjoy some good Afro-Caribbean cuisine. I highly recommend this place if you’re looking to enjoy some good food with excellent customer service.’

