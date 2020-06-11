Savannah Maddison: “Never listen to people that tell you that you can’t make it”

Never listen to people that tell you that you can’t make it. Starting out at such a young age, it was hard to others to take me seriously as a songwriter, singer, and musician. Instead of listening to them, I worked on my craft until they had no choice but to listen!

Nashville-based Savannah Maddison is an 19 year old CAA country-pop Artist, Published Author, Award Winning Philanthropist, and Social Media Influencer taking the world by storm.

Savannah’s passion for music and writing brought her to Nashville, Tennessee where she was signed with CAA in 2018. Her recent release “More Than a Rumor” debuted on VEVO and is available on all platforms now. She released of her latest single “If You Can” on March 20th in partnership with Radio Disney.

Savannah expanded her music into philanthropy at age 10 and founded the national military appreciation 501c3 “Savannah’s Soldiers.” Her organization has sent over 350,000 letters of encouragement to soldiers deployed globally from students across the country. Since 2012, Savannah has shared her story with over 1,000,000 children across the United States in schools. Her mission has been featured on national media including the TODAY Show, Fox and Friends, Larry King Now, Time Magazine, Daytime Television, and thousands of local outlets. The original song that inspired the organization “Soldiers Daughter” is available on all outlets after debuting on Sirius XM Hits 1 in NYC. She is the published author of a Penguin Random House Publishing book entitled “Sincerely: YOU, Letter Writing to Change the World.” Her book tells the story of her organizations roots and encourages youth to start their own movements and service projects. ”Sincerely, YOU: Letter Writing to Change the World” is available now with all major retailers including Barnes and Noble, Target, Amazon, and more.

Savannah loves sharing her life on social media. With over 200,000 followers on Tiktok, the #Safannah Army is taking the world by storm. Savannah is currently scheduled to tour Summer of 2020 with Top 10 Global Influencer duo Cash and Maverick. The Elevation Tour will be in 20 cities through August and July.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in South Florida and developed a deep love for music at a young age. I started out in theatre at age 6 and started my career as an artist at age 10!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved to sing, but started taking music seriously when I was 10 and auditioned to sing the national anthem for the Miami Marlins. After being booked for the season, I fell in love with being on stage! I haven’t stopped writing and performing since. I live in Nashville now where I am signed to CAA and get to create music every day!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During one of my first ever performances, I was singing the National Anthem for a Miami Marlins baseball game when the microphone suddenly went out! I stopped singing (since no one could hear me) and a stood there for a second. I was so embarrassed knowing that everyone could see what was going on on the jumbotron, but before anything else could happen, a field assistant came running over with a backup microphone! I finished the anthem, but it’s still one of my funniest moments.

From this experience, a big lesson that I learned was to always keep going if something were to go wrong during one of my performances. The show must go on!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

During the quarantined I have worked hard on producing content for all of my social media accounts and always keeping my followers updated on my life.

I am so excited continue to release music this year and to tour the US this summer with Cash and Maverick. You can come seem in a city near you!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

America has an incredibly diverse population and should absolutely be showcased and reflected in our media and entertainment. Every person, no matter their race or background, should be able to look at a screen and identify someone that they feel they can relate and look up to.

What are your “3 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

– Never listen to people that tell you that you can’t make it. Starting out at such a young age, it was hard to others to take me seriously as a songwriter, singer, and musician. Instead of listening to them, I worked on my craft until they had no choice but to listen!

– It’s ok to make mistakes. Starting to write music when I was 10, I worked very hard to perfect each one of my songs. I would be in rooms with hit writers and be very nervous to make mistakes. Once I realized that mistakes were only a part of learning and becoming more experienced, I grew as an artist and songwriter.

– Hard work is your most valuable asset. I learned that although I might not always be the most talented in the room, I can definitely be the hardest working person.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Follow your passion! If you’re doing what you love, you’ll never feel burnt out.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A service project that is super close to my heart is my 501c3, Savannah’s Soldiers. At the age of 10, I started the organization for my best friend’s father who was deployed. Since inception Savannah Soldiers has grown to over 40 states and sent more than 300,000 letters to our deployed troops. I’ve had the opportunity to speak for over 1,000,000 kids across the country and publish a book telling my story with Random House Publishing. It’s been such an amazing process to watch!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think that it’s so important to surround yourself with supportive people! I am super lucky to have a supportive family and group of friends to depend on.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Once you become fearless and confident, life becomes limitless.”

When I started gaining my following, I knew I wanted to be a light for other young people online. I try to spread positivity with every post and encourage others to be fearless and confident.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am so inspired by Michelle Obama! I recently read her memoir “Becoming” and learned more about her life before becoming the First Lady. The book talks about her how she found her voice as a young woman, as well as balancing her time in the White House, her family, and her public health campaign. I love how she is an incredible role model for woman of all ages.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow my journey on Instagram and TiTtok (@savannahmaddison) and my music is available on all listening platforms! Check out my most recent release “If You Can” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more!

