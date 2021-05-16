Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Satpal Dhaliwal – Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go

Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go Satpal Dhaliwal has been quite successful in the industry. He says many of life’s greatest achievements require going outside of your comfort zone. Whether it means overcoming shyness to perform onstage, investing money to help your business grow, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Satpal Dhaliwal
Satpal Dhaliwal

Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go

Satpal Dhaliwal has been quite successful in the industry. He says many of life’s greatest achievements require going outside of your comfort zone. Whether it means overcoming shyness to perform onstage, investing money to help your business grow, or putting yourself out there for the chance to find love, some of life’s most rewarding experiences come as a result of taking risks. However, many of us have a difficult time dealing with the uncertainty that goes along with taking risks.

For entrepreneurs, taking risks and business growth go hand in hand. Entrepreneurs take risks on a regular basis, no matter how big or small they may be. This is not to say that entrepreneurs take risks just for the sake of it – successful risks are calculated and based on an underlying motivator.

Most people tend to avoid risks when possible, because inaction is often safer than action, but most successful people will tell you they got to where they are because they were willing to take risks no one else was said Satpal Dhaliwal.

A wise man once said, “Opportunity does not come gift wrapped. You must take risks.” It is safe to say that life’s greatest lessons come when we shift our focus out of our comfort zone. We grow tremendously when we take the road less travelled, creating our own trail, making our own choices.

The bottom line here is that risk-taking does have some correlation with success, but there are too many complicating factors to say that risk-taking increases your chances of success.

Satpal says, once you start taking smaller well- informed risks in daily life, it will create a positive pattern and motivate you to take chances on larger, more significant things to achieve your greatest goals. Take every risk and drop every fear because we only regret the chances we don’t take. If you win you will be happy, and if you lose you will be wise.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Don’t Use Age as an Excuse If You’re Actually Scared to Start a Business

by Joseph Ori
Moussa Sall
Community//

Taking Risks Can Lead You to a Better Life Says Moussa Sall Of Slatt Agency

by Alexander Maxwell
Community//

Taking Risk Is a Part Of Entrepreneurial Life – Dhrumil Soni

by Alexander Maxwell
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.