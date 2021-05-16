Satpal Dhaliwal – Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go

Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go

Satpal Dhaliwal has been quite successful in the industry. He says many of life’s greatest achievements require going outside of your comfort zone. Whether it means overcoming shyness to perform onstage, investing money to help your business grow, or putting yourself out there for the chance to find love, some of life’s most rewarding experiences come as a result of taking risks. However, many of us have a difficult time dealing with the uncertainty that goes along with taking risks.

For entrepreneurs, taking risks and business growth go hand in hand. Entrepreneurs take risks on a regular basis, no matter how big or small they may be. This is not to say that entrepreneurs take risks just for the sake of it – successful risks are calculated and based on an underlying motivator.

Most people tend to avoid risks when possible, because inaction is often safer than action, but most successful people will tell you they got to where they are because they were willing to take risks no one else was said Satpal Dhaliwal.

A wise man once said, “Opportunity does not come gift wrapped. You must take risks.” It is safe to say that life’s greatest lessons come when we shift our focus out of our comfort zone. We grow tremendously when we take the road less travelled, creating our own trail, making our own choices.

The bottom line here is that risk-taking does have some correlation with success, but there are too many complicating factors to say that risk-taking increases your chances of success.

Satpal says, once you start taking smaller well- informed risks in daily life, it will create a positive pattern and motivate you to take chances on larger, more significant things to achieve your greatest goals. Take every risk and drop every fear because we only regret the chances we don’t take. If you win you will be happy, and if you lose you will be wise.