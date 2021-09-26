Satish Srinivasan: “Clearly Define the ‘Why’, Design the ‘How and Deliver the ‘What”

Clearly Define the ‘Why’, Design the ‘How and Deliver the ‘What’: Technology can disrupt inefficient frameworks and create positive social impact. However, technology delivers the desired results only if one first clearly identifies, understands and defines the problem (the ‘why’), designs the proposed solution (the ‘how’), and the intended product or service that would enable the achievement of that solution (the ‘what’).

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Satish Srinivasan.

Satish Srinivasan is the Founder & CEO of DiRx (Direct + Rx, pronounced Directs), a new digital health platform designed to improve medication affordability for Americans who are unable to access it under the health insurance framework. Satish has over 25 years of experience in building and managing generic pharmaceutical companies, giving him a deep understanding of channel economics and global supply chains as they relate to the broader healthcare system. In addition to a strategic mindset, his ‘people first’ approach has been the hallmark of his professional track record and successes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was born in Southern India and grew up in the sunny seaside city of Chennai (aka Madras). My parents stressed the importance of humility, a strong work ethic and making a difference to those around you. As an only child, I was naturally driven to seek friendships and developed a strong sense of empathy for others. As I transitioned into Pharmacy School, I further matured into a proactive networker who would naturally reach out to people and constantly seek solutions to challenges. Coming to the United States as a graduate student opened the doors for my understanding of the US healthcare system, and after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago, I began my career in the generic pharmaceutical industry. I’ve built and managed multi-hundred-million-dollar generic pharmaceutical businesses over a 25-year period.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The early part of my career involved extensive global travel for business development across the Americas, Europe and Asia. During that time, I received a lot of advice on how to conduct negotiations with business partners from different geographies and cultures. While I respectfully took the guidance under consideration, I’ve also firmly believed that every person, no matter their cultural background, shares the same set of psychological and personal drivers. Given that, I would often establish a direct and informal bond right at the outset, and that would always yield much better professional results — to the surprise of many colleagues.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate to have good mentors during my professional journey. One such is example, is K.R.Rao, the founder of OrchidPharma; he had a global vision, a strategic mindset, and the ability to quickly assess opportunities and make decisions. He provided me with a lot of support, and often challenged me with tough questions that would expand my understanding of business issues. His deputy at that time, Dr. C.B. Rao, was also a second mentor who provided strategic guidance to achieve ambitious business outcomes.

Another such individual is Sal Guccione, who recruited me to become the President & COO of Rising Pharmaceuticals. Though this wasn’t exactly a mentor-mentee relationship, the degree of strategic and operational support he provided is noteworthy since that tenure helped me gain a deeper understanding of the commercial dynamics in the generics supply chain.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m a big believer in Steve Jobs’ words: “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do, we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.” This is exactly how I operate. I believe in surrounding myself with smart, diligent, and creative minds.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Problem solving — I constantly seek alternate solutions to connect the dots. Starting up DiRx is a perfect example of the process to find a simpler solution for an important problem facing many Americans. Humility –None of us can know everything about everything. Being humble and open to others’ suggestions has always produced the best results. In fact, even now, I meet every new hire in the company personally on their first day on the job and encourage them to speak up and share their best ideas for the larger benefit of the company. Empathy: There’s a false belief out there that business leaders need to be aggressive to be successful. While this may perhaps yield short-term success, empathy and consideration for others are key to long-term success.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Despite the United States having the largest healthcare spend in the world, 40 million Americans remain uninsured, 80 million Americans are underinsured (i.e. have high, unaffordable out of-pocket costs) and about 30% of the population can’t even afford their basic prescription medications. Since 90% of the prescriptions in the US are dispensed as generic medications, and their real costs are negligible relative to the inflated pricing created by channel middlemen, DiRx disrupts the pricing framework and reenables prescription drug affordability.

How do you think your technology can address this?

The purchase of prescription generic medications is dominated by large consortiums, with cost and access controlled by large Pharmacy Benefit Managers (some of whom are also owned by these consortiums). DiRx bypasses layers in the supply chain and directly connects the dots between manufacturers and consumers through a digital pharmacy platform. The resulting cost savings enable us to supply these medications at very low prices starting at 3 dollars per month — without the need for insurance.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My experience in the generic drug manufacturer industry inspired me to start DiRx. While medicine was purchased at increasingly lower costs, the prices charged to consumers were going up, making it less affordable. I felt strongly I needed to address that existing framework and help this segment of the population that’s been left behind.

How do you think this might change the world?

Our healthcare system is overburdened by avoidable costs including those resulting from a significant lack of adherence to prescribed medications and dosage. If we could help some subset of those 29% of Americans for whom these are unaffordable due to system-driven cost inflation, we could help improve the healthcare outcomes for many, contributing to a more efficient healthcare system, helping people live healthier lives.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

This is not quite a concern for us since our solution is designed to simplify the current system and make it more transparent. However, since there might still be some potential for misuse of the platform to gain access to controlled substances such as opioids, we will not be offering such products until we establish additional protections.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Clearly Define the ‘Why’, Design the ‘How and Deliver the ‘What’: Technology can disrupt inefficient frameworks and create positive social impact. However, technology delivers the desired results only if one first clearly identifies, understands and defines the problem (the ‘why’), designs the proposed solution (the ‘how’), and the intended product or service that would enable the achievement of that solution (the ‘what’). Keep it simple: No matter how sophisticated the underlying technology might be, the goal should be for a simple, frictionless consumer experience. Keep it scalable: Once utility in creating positive social impact is established, any technology platform needs to be ready for exponential growth to serve more beneficiaries. Keep it flexible: Since the competition is always quick to catch up, the technology platform must quickly adapt and seamlessly integrate new features. Keep it secure: In this age, where consumer health data is a prime target for hackers, always build your technology platform with a secure framework in mind.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If you are looking to make a difference in health care, take time to study and understand how the current ecosystem works. It’s complex yet opportunities to streamline it abound — after gaining some practical knowledge of its innerworkings.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Two people come to mind (hopefully you’ll tag them both).

Oprah Winfrey — Oprah’s life has been a testament to her commitment to the values of integrity, transparency, and positive social change. The DiRx mission to improve medicine access and affordability is built upon those very values, seeking to serve the underserved. Mark Cuban — A remarkably astute entrepreneur, Mark has also seen the need for change in pharmacy pricing, as demonstrated by his recent involvement in a business that seeks to reduce the cost of prescription medication, one drug at a time. The DiRx platform could generate great alignment with his mission.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your readers can learn more about our organization at www.dirxhealth.com and/or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.