Sarker Tahsin on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Sarker Tahsin is a well-known and popular Bangladeshi Musical artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer, Influencer & internet personality. He was born 2000 an illustrious Muslim family who lived in the Narsingdi, At the present time the young music artist is Sarker Tahsin. He came to the discussion through the song ‘Heyy Bangladeshi

His songs have already received a great response on YouTube, I’m trying to do something different,” said Sarker Tahsin. Some of these music videos are finished. More work is going on, I used to sing since childhood. There was a different kind of love for music.

There was love for the song but the song was not learned that way, Young musician Sarker Tahsin currently spends most of his time with the music. He is also dreaming of becoming a good quality music producer. I also want to know myself as a music producer. He received the official artist channel Verify on YouTube in January 2021 and received the Artist Verify badge from Spotify, i’m trying to do something different,” said Sarker Tahsin. Some of these music videos are finished. More work is going on. I used to sing since childhood. There was a different kind of love for music. There was love for the song but the song was not learned that way.

In this regard, the young music artist Tahsin said, he started his music journey in 2017. Now the epidemic in the country has become a permanent problem in Corona, in which it is not possible to work outside the home. I have already verified as the official artist of the international music platforms YouTube, Spotify, and many others.The young musician added that my original song will be released from my official YouTube channel “Sarker Tahsin”. He is also doing music cover as well