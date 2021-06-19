Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sarfaraz Naheed on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Sarfaraz Naheed: An emerging digital content creator and acapella artist.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sarfaraz Naheed
Sarfaraz Naheed

Sarfaraz Naheed is a passionate genius blogger, writer, sound engineer and a social media enthusiast. He is a true inspiration for all the people who want to persuade their career in blogging and interacting with people all across the globe.

Sarfaraz Naheed, a young boy from sylhet has made a perfect content strategy, writing creativity and enhanced images with a blend of all this together. He plans to generate tremendous amount of audience’s attention towards his blog. He is extremely authentic and committed towards his blog consisting of unique content. He has the ability to reach out to new audience with her versatile content. He is a true backpacker and an inspiration! Never afraid to voice his opinion. Sarfaraz is a genius blogger and writer who creates great content all across the globe.

Sarfaraz believes to give his audience the content which works best according to the latest trends. With the ever-growing and ever-changing content, the digital influencer has been open to experimenting with authentic ideas.

The blogger with a difference speaks about him principled approach to work, “When you create content as per the preferences of the audience, you win half the game at that very moment. I set my target audience and I am glad people accepted me and showed immense love towards my work.”

His nasheed album ‘Ahlaan’ and all the songs are already available on spotify, youtube, amazon music, apple music, jiosaavn, deezer, boomplay, tiktok, musixmatch, tidal, pandora, and many other online platform. And his all the books are available in amazon and google books and apple books.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fuhad Chowdhury the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Usman Rao
    Community//

    Finding Purpose with Lindsay Burke

    by Simona Milan
    Community//

    Fazley Rabby on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Paul Ade
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.