Sarfaraz Naheed on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Sarfaraz Naheed is a passionate genius blogger, writer, sound engineer and a social media enthusiast. He is a true inspiration for all the people who want to persuade their career in blogging and interacting with people all across the globe.

Sarfaraz Naheed, a young boy from sylhet has made a perfect content strategy, writing creativity and enhanced images with a blend of all this together. He plans to generate tremendous amount of audience’s attention towards his blog. He is extremely authentic and committed towards his blog consisting of unique content. He has the ability to reach out to new audience with her versatile content. He is a true backpacker and an inspiration! Never afraid to voice his opinion. Sarfaraz is a genius blogger and writer who creates great content all across the globe.

Sarfaraz believes to give his audience the content which works best according to the latest trends. With the ever-growing and ever-changing content, the digital influencer has been open to experimenting with authentic ideas.

The blogger with a difference speaks about him principled approach to work, “When you create content as per the preferences of the audience, you win half the game at that very moment. I set my target audience and I am glad people accepted me and showed immense love towards my work.”

His nasheed album ‘Ahlaan’ and all the songs are already available on spotify, youtube, amazon music, apple music, jiosaavn, deezer, boomplay, tiktok, musixmatch, tidal, pandora, and many other online platform. And his all the books are available in amazon and google books and apple books.