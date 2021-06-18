Sardar Azimov of Skief Labs: “Understanding your audience”

Understanding your audience: this is an obvious one, but businesses often tend to focus on their own products rather than know their audience. You need to understand why people buy your products just as much as why they do not adapt to your product, address a different segment, or modify the copy.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sardar Azimov from Skief Labs.

Sardar is the founder of Skief Labs, a Miami-based growth marketing agency that leverages data and technology to help organizations of all sizes grow their business. Originally from Paris, France, he moved to Florida in 2017 and has been successfully helping his clients scale their revenue with hyper-targeted lead generation campaigns. He has over ten years of experience in B2B sales and marketing areas throughout his various positions held.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have quite an interesting background, and an uncommon one at that. Before starting my career as a sales and marketing consultant, I graduated from a civil engineering school in France. However, my on-site internship convinced me to take another year of studies in the marketing field, and this is how I got my first job as a marketing consultant in Paris. The company I worked for used to help software and tech vendors scale their growth on new international markets. They were looking for Russian speakers to manage lead generation campaigns across the CIS market. This advisory boutique was founded by two successful entrepreneurs who happened to be excellent sales leaders in their previous jobs. They taught me everything on how to generate new sales opportunities by implementing a lean start-up approach and focusing on three main areas: strategy, data, and content. Our goal was to rapidly launch new email and cold calling campaigns to validate the product-market fit on behalf of our clients.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The number-one lesson I learned is to make sure I understand the product and the target audience. In B2B, as opposed to B2C, we often have to deal with complex organizations with multiple stakeholders in different departments. The key takeaway for me was understanding that the same workflow or reasoning can be applied to all companies and industries. It’s pretty simple and straightforward: validate the companies that fit your ICP (ideal customer profile), identify the key stakeholders within each company and understand the pains you are solving for each decision-maker, and, finally, craft a well-written cold email focused on value selling.

Once you achieve this content-market fit, it’s pretty easy to scale your lead-generation campaign. Obviously, data quality plays an essential role in the conversion rate. For example, suppose you are targeting the wrong companies, bad decision-makers, or simply do not have their correct email address. In that case, not only are you going to have bad results but you will also give a bad company image.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As I mentioned earlier, I had excellent mentors in my first company. We are still in touch and collaborating now and then. Thanks to them, I learned a lot about the sales world and software/FinTech in general.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes our company stand out is its expertise in growth hacking. We combine all-inclusive services combining technology management, content advisory, and data acquisition & activation. Our clients are SMB with limited resources and rely on our knowledge to identify growth opportunities rapidly across all channels and client segments. We always look for new and innovative ways to acquire new customers, whether it’s B2B, B2C, or B2B2C.

I recently had the opportunity to introduce growth marketing techniques to an international cohort of start-ups that were part of a soft-landing program. From this presentation, we had calls with 3 participants and started working with 2 of them.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

That’s a tricky question, as I presume each founder has his/her own story. In my case, the three character traits that are the most important to my success are the following:

Risk-taking: I never thought I had what it takes to become a business owner. Before founding my company, I always worked for someone. It’s not an easy choice to make between having a steady revenue and being your own boss, especially when you have kids. It was not easy at the beginning to learn how to manage a company, get new clients, launch new products, and services while managing projects on behalf of your clients. But in the end, the risk paid off; I have a stable financial situation, I decide what projects I work on and which clients I work with. This freedom was definitely worth the risk and hardship. Growth mindset: This trait is probably a very common one. I always try to learn new things that can help me become more efficient, increase a campaigns’ performance, or even launch new products or services. For example, when I first started offering my services, I had a particular set of more than enough skills to scale one company at a time. However, they weren’t enough to allow my company to scale. Hence, I spent a few months learning new tools, trying new approaches to decrease manual work, and automating the most time-consuming processes, namely data acquisition, processing, and enrichment. And this helped me acquire new skills, get a new type of clients, offer new services, and address new segments that I couldn’t before due to lack of scalability. Flexibility: A couple of other traits, such as accountability or persistence, could be chosen instead of flexibility. I decided to keep this one as it has helped me pivot my services, target new client segments, and essentially validate my own product-market-fit. By analyzing my prospects’ feedback, needs, and constraints, I offered a new type of service that was not part of my initial offering. It was essential for me to remain flexible and not push for the services I was comfortable and familiar with, but instead offer something completely new, even if it was riskier.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am indeed working on a couple of side projects. One of them is building an influencer platform focused on runners, while the second is related to the watch industry. The influencer platform should allow small business owners to identify the right micro-influencers perfectly adapted to their business. The second project is still in very early phases, and we are working on identifying the minimum viable product.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One of the biggest mistakes I often see is incorrect targeting. Of course, having a clear idea of the target audience and knowing how to reach out to them is critical for a successful campaign. But before even starting a digital campaign, businesses should first focus on setting the right customer acquisition strategy and have a clear go-to-market plan:

What is my market: B2B, B2C or mixed?

What strategies to adopt: inbound vs outbound?

What channels to activate: paid acquisition, email, display, influencer, etc?

How can I reach my ICP (ideal customer profile)?

Each business and product is unique, and it takes time and effort to test what works the best for this company, which channels and campaigns offer the highest ROI.

Sometimes I see cases where my clients explain that they have spent thousands of dollars on paid ad campaigns and had nearly zero ROI. For instance, some of them targeted B2B profiles on social media (Instagram) while not leveraging more appropriate channels, such as LinkedIn. Others targeted professionals with Facebook ads while struggling with audience definition due to a lack of data for custom audiences. Another of my clients spent a few thousands of dollars on LinkedIn ads with 0 ROI and a tremendous PPC with no conversion.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

My company specializes in lead generation, including email marketing. In B2B (and sometimes in B2C), email marketing offers one of the lowest acquisition costs with almost no scalability problems. When defining a clear growth strategy with my B2B clients, we usually start with the following approach.

Example of scaling demand generation for B2B companies. Below is the step-by-step guide.

Approach: reverse engineer the sales pipeline by defining the revenue goals for the company.

Requirements: understanding the sales cycle conversion KPIs, lead channels, average deal sizes and sales cycle, etc.

Outcome: clear growth strategy with a short time to market

Split: 2 millions dollars existing clients + 1 million dollars new clients

Number of deals: 40 with an average deal size of 25k dollars

Step 2: Defining conversion rates on each stage

From Deals to Opportunities: ex 33%

From SQL to Opportunities: ex 40%

From MQL to SQL: ex 33%

From Leads to MQL: ex 5%

Step 3: Reverse engineering the sales pipeline

Deals to Opportunities: to close 40 deals 120 opportunities are required (33%)

Opportunities to SQL: 300 SQL to convert in 120 Opportunities (40%)

SQL to MQL: 900 MQL to convert in 300 SQL (33%)

MQL to Leads: 18.000 Leads to convert in 900 MQL (5%)

Step 4: Defining the marketing mix (inbound vs outbound)

For example, existing inbound marketing campaigns generate 40% of leads (paid, content, etc.).

➔ Outbound marketing needs to generate the remaining 60%, ie 10.800 leads.

Step 5: Data Acquisition

Identify the market size based on a validated PMF and the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP).

Outcome: List of companies fitting the ICP. The number of companies required: at least 3.600 with an average of 3 contacts per company.

Identify the Key Decision Makers (KDM) within each company.

Outcome: list of KDM and their contact details per company. Number of KDMs: at least 10.800 contacts.

Step 6: Defining the outreach channels

Cold email marketing

Social selling (LinkedIn)

Cold-calling

Step 7: Outreach sequence based on a Content-Market-Fit

Create a sequence based on the Values Selling approach:

What pains are you solving

What value propositions

What benefits your product offers, etc.

Step 8: Executing campaigns

10.800 leads to being contacted.

3-month sales cycle, all leads to be contacted before the beginning of Q4, 4 months of campaigns left.

2700 leads to be contacted monthly, 3 email senders to be activated (1000 leads engaged per month with a 3 step sequence).

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

We do not specialize in PPC marketing. However, I’d recommend the following platforms: Google Adwords, Facebook ads, and AdRoll.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

As explained previously, we do not specialize in PPC marketing. But based on my experience, the following three aspects are critical for a successful PPC campaign:

Right keywords/targeting Ad copy Competitive analysis

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Email marketing is one of the most effective tactics to drive sales. There are two main areas where email marketing can help, and we mentioned them already: inbound and outbound.

Inbound: you send emails to people who subscribed to your newsletter, who gave you their permission to receive emails.

Outbound: you contact potential customers to introduce your company and offering, and usually, they do not know you (also called cold outreach).

The top 3 things to work on when working on email marketing in both situations are:

Data quality/segmentation: target the right audience for your email campaign depending on the objectives of your campaign

Content-market fit (personalization): send the right message/content to the right person

Technological stack: depending on the nature of campaigns (inbound vs outbound), the right tools need to be implemented to ensure high deliverability. If the emails are not read or delivered, you missed your opportunity.

Below is a more detailed explanation for B2B email marketing.

Outbound Marketing in B2B

Outbound marketing, also called cold lead generation, is one of the main channels for customer acquisition, and when done right, it offers tremendous opportunities for growth. It’s scalable and offers one of the highest returns on marketing investment in my experience. Unfortunately, when crafting a message, or a sequence, companies tend to focus on product selling vs problem-solving. In most of the cold emails I receive, people do not even try to verify what business I own and how I might genuinely be interested in their service/product.

It all starts with the PMF (product-market fit) where the company has a clear idea of what segments/industries they want to target and who is the right decision-maker. For example, if I’m a software vendor selling MarTech tools for SME, my target audience would be marketing heads within small and medium-sized companies. So, when crafting my message, I’d create different segments by verticals based on my existing use cases and would identify what business pains it solves for this specific industry.

The second constraint is data quality. One needs to have accurate and segmented data that can be easily activated (email campaigns, for instance). The more adapted your message is to your target audience (based on the company industry, size, location, type of the decision-maker, his role within the department, etc.) the more personalized your message will feel. For instance, I receive tons of messages from companies trying to sell me lead-generation services because I’m the company CEO. They did not even check that I actually own a growth marketing agency myself. Hence, adding the name of the company and my first name to the email does not make it more personalized. When the Content Market Fit is not achieved based on the Product Market Fit, there can’t be any personalization.

Inbound Marketing in B2B

Let’s take the case of the newsletters or other promotional communications within a B2B space. The main problem why consumers (or prospective customers) do not perceive the communications tailored is because they all receive the same content (most of the time). Most companies do not have the infrastructure in place to connect different consumer-related data from different sources. For instance, if someone has visited your page, has downloaded a brochure, asked for a demo, etc., they all will receive the same communication while their advancement in the sales pipeline is not the same. Someone who is already your client should not receive the same content as someone who is slightly aware of your product. Each contact within the CRM or the CDP (customer data platform) should be tied to a specific stage within the sales cycle and receive communication adapted to his position, industry, etc. For instance, if you create a newsletter explaining how you have helped a CMO within a luxury company, you should send this piece of content to people who might have the same need or are in the same industry. For example, if I sell plumbing services, this is entirely irrelevant to my situation.

Customer knowledge, segmentation, and understanding of their needs are key here. So it’s both a technological issue as well as a content mapping/data segmentation-related problem.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Other marketing tools I am passionate about involve data extraction, analysis, and various automation. For instance, how can we leverage existing data sources, such as publicly available content on social media, to analyze customers’ needs, preferences, intentions, etc? We can analyze your Instagram followers (or those of your competition) and the most followed pages to better understand the audience and their areas of interest. This can help you improve your customer knowledge, targeting, content marketing, new product launches, and many other use cases.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Based on my own experience, the five things that matter most to me are:

Being goal-oriented: The goal above the means. Depending on the chosen metric (customer, audience, revenue, leads, etc.) the right strategies must be chosen and implemented to reach the goals. Each campaign has its own objectives and the proper channels and tools should be consequently used. Being data-driven: data is critical to target the right audience, measure success, make decisions, define strategies. If you are targeting the wrong companies or decision-makers, your success rate will be low. Focusing on quick experiments with clear KPIs to measure success. The goal is to test which directions work best/show most potential and scale from there. These KPIs can be the number of new MQLs or SQLs generated by the marketing team, the conversion rate, contribution to the sales pipeline, etc. Focus on KPIs that matter for your campaign (for instance, you can have two campaigns with different open rates where the campaign with a lower open rate has higher conversion rates). Working on the full customer journey to identify next growth opportunities: most marketers focus on awareness and acquisition, while conversion and retention might offer quicker results. For instance, if you see that the conversion rates from MQL to SQL or SQL to closing are low, perhaps the leads are of low quality, the product is not right (scope, price, etc) or your sales team needs more training. Understanding your audience: this is an obvious one, but businesses often tend to focus on their own products rather than know their audience. You need to understand why people buy your products just as much as why they do not adapt to your product, address a different segment, or modify the copy.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am subscribed to different newsletters both in French and English, and a member of marketing groups on Facebook. I spend a lot of time reading articles and discovering new ideas and tools to help me acquire new skills.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I’d like to start would be focused on identifying how we could help people become closer offline instead of online. We spend too much time in front of our screens, scrolling social media posts, looking for our next unnecessary purchase, and missing real-life engagement. Instead, spend some time with your friends, go for a run or hike, read a book, cook some real food, and take care of yourself. Last year showed us how much we need these activities to have good mental and physical health.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can find me on LinkedIn, or even better, send me an email so we can have some interesting conversations.

