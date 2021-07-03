Saravana Kumar of Document360: “I say this with absolute conviction”

I say this with absolute conviction — your people, your team are the backbone of your business. Great companies succeed because a bunch of great people decide to come together and make it so. If it comes to picking sides, always stand by your team with complete confidence and everything else will follow.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Saravana Kumar.

Saravana Kumar is the founder and chief executive officer of Document360, a software as a service (SaaS) knowledge base. He is a Microsoft BizTalk server MVP since 2007, blogger, international speaker and active community member in the BizTalk area. Before founding Document360, he founded two other enterprise software companies: Biztalk360 and Serverless360.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in Coimbatore, a city located in the Southern part of India. In the year 2000, I completed my Master’s and soon got an opportunity to work in London. I still remember — I boarded a flight to London, the very same day I gave my finals, to pursue my career.

I was 22 when I first came to London. Initially, I started working for various consulting firms. I worked for Microsoft, Accenture, and Fidelity Investment in the span of 10 years.

During that time, I was specializing in a specific technology from Microsoft called BizTalk Server, a middleware product. I was consulting and building solutions on that technology for my clients. That is where I identified the major pain points of large enterprise customers who use the product. This was a real opportunity, and I started building solutions just as a hobby, and then eventually in 2010, it turned into a business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When I was working on the initial version of the product (BizTalk360), I didn’t have any intention of making it a business. In my pastime, I used to keep building solutions around the product. I kept doing it for almost a year. Later, when I demonstrated it to the folks in Microsoft and a few industry influencers at a conference, they were blown away by the potential of the product and the problems that it could solve.

I received a lot of feedback which I implemented before taking the final product into the market. After the launch, getting my first enterprise customer from Hong Kong, recommended by Microsoft, with no personal reference from anyone was the Aha moment. It was during that time I realized the product’s potential and customers are ready to pay for it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

No one in particular. Moreover, I consider this journey as a natural progression, aspired out of passion. However, after starting the business a lot of people influenced me to scale it into a viable business.

Mr. Girish Mathrubootham is one of the key people who has heavily influenced me. He is a good friend from India. We met around the same time we both started our respective companies.

I have sought quite a bit of advice from him over the years.

(Girish scaled his organization, Freshworks to 4000+ employees and multi-billion dollar valuation).

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I will say it’s the culture of the company. On the business side, it’s the usual. We have built some great products and figured out how to sell them to the whole world, but at the end of the day, I am quite proud of the culture we have built over the years. We are a pretty flat organization, with around 200+ people, as we speak. Honestly, we have organically grown the company with a ‘people first’ mindset. We believe everyone should be personally happy before they can contribute to the business. Hence everything in the company revolves around this philosophy.

For example, in our organization, anybody can reach out to me at any time, even if you are an intern who joined us very recently.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a founder, I have always had the urge to give back to the community in different ways. When our company started growing, I chose to expand from Coimbatore, a Tier-2 city, which is also my hometown, so that I can groom and employ locals. As our business grew and we started looking at the bigger picture — making Coimbatore a pure SaaS Hub.

In terms of the company’s social responsibility, we contribute every year to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity in London and our funds are used to treat children who are ailing with serious illnesses.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be Persistent, Frugal and a Coach.

In my decade of experience as an entrepreneur, one thing I realized is that we need to be persistent in our efforts. We need to consider the long-term perspective. Business owners should ensure to implement systems that empower employees to work independently. This will allow them to take ownership of tasks they perform. The people who work for you are your biggest assets and they need to be taken care of.

We at Kovai.co follow the basic mantra “don’t build products that you can’t sell and don’t sell products that you can’t build”.

For us, the business, especially the last ten years, has taught us enormous lessons. We realized that in business, the only way to learn is by doing. There is no such thing as theoretical business. Here, every situation, success, and failure has imparted learnings, much more than a B-school could teach you.

Therefore my advice to fellow business owners is to do what they feel is right, learn and make course corrections, whenever required.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In my initial days as an entrepreneur, I used to take advice from a lot of people. For example, if there is a problem with an employee, I would immediately call one of my advisors for a chat and blindly follow their advice. And that resulted in losing one of our core employees. Only later, I realized that the advisors will not have all the context and their advice may be appropriate on a normal day. But if they are unaware of the context, it may not work. So I would say, follow your hunch and make the right decisions.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In any business, typically the hard times are with people. Pretty much all of my difficult times are related to people. Core people leaving at wrong times, wrong hires, people who you trusted leave and they take away a few of your core members, etc.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I’ll say it’s the passion I have for building products and solving user problems. That’s what drives me to wake up at 4:30 am and keep going despite all the challenges. Apart from this, the ability to impact so many people’s lives and create something bigger than me in the community, especially in my home town Coimbatore in India is a pretty good feeling.

Setting up a strategy in alignment with my goals has benefited me in managing multiple projects at the same time. It helps me to track my progress and prioritize things accordingly.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Challenges are never permanent. Any adversity that comes your way will subside over time. We have lost some crucial team members at crucial moments, but if we look back, it is sort of a short-term pain. You’ll struggle for a while, but eventually, things will turn around. This is the theory I always follow during such difficult times.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Being a bootstrapped founder, I get this question very frequently. The choice will purely depend on the nature of your business. If you are a red ocean business with a lot of competitors, you need a lot of money to survive. Whereas, if you operate in a blue ocean, very niche area, you can probably survive with a little money and a slower growth rate. It’s not one against the other — it is purely situational. In our case, the original product BizTalk360 falls into the blue ocean category — no competitors, focused segment, and low customer acquisition cost. Whereas the products like Document360, where we compete against companies like ZenDesk, Freshdesk, Confluence, Notion, etc, we end up spending a lot on customer acquisitions.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Entrepreneurs need to understand the difference between scaling and growth. While sustaining constant growth in any business can prove to be expensive, scaling increases revenue without the need for significant costs.

Product

It always comes down to the product. That is your purpose. You need to be fully committed to what you do. You should be able to see what your customers seek so that you can build a successful product. If you have a technical background, the first step of building a product will be relatively easy for you.

2. Sales and marketing strategy

The next thing you need to have is a robust sales and marketing strategy. When I finished building the product, I wasn’t sure how to take it to the right people and that’s where my blogging skills came to the rescue. I have been blogging on various topics around my product since 2004, which has equipped us with a loyal audience base.

3. Opportunity

I believe opportunity is being at the right place at the right time. While updating our documentations for our existing products, we noticed that there is a gap in the market when it comes to the availability of a sophisticated self-service knowledge base. We immediately started working on this opportunity. Next thing we know — the product turned out to be the fastest growing product for our company.

4. Business plan

Another element I significantly rely on is a good business plan. Even though I started building Biztalk360 out of passion, I always had a plan in mind. Your business plan does not necessarily have to be a 100-page long document. Your plan should have your vision, your goal, and the roadmap to achieving them. And yes, you should also have a Plan B.

It helps to remember that business plans constantly evolve. Even after a product launch, we would continue working on our business plan. We used the revenue from our existing products and reinvested into the business to fund new ones. We consider each of our products as a separate entity and they have their own engineering, sales and marketing teams. It would have been difficult to see the bigger picture if we started the business without a comprehensive business plan.

5. People

I say this with absolute conviction — your people, your team are the backbone of your business. Great companies succeed because a bunch of great people decide to come together and make it so. If it comes to picking sides, always stand by your team with complete confidence and everything else will follow. With my decade-long entrepreneurial experience, I can strongly assert that the only asset you will always have is people. I would like to quote Richard Branson here — ‘You take care of your people and they will take care of your business’.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Pre-mature scaling is the number one mistake that they make. They think someone will magically come and solve their problems. You need to be extremely patient and persistent. Say, If you haven’t found a good market-fit product but hire an expensive VP of Sales instead, you are prone to failure.

Try to develop a prototype of the product before talking about it to your potential customer. Streamline your product development in such a way that at the end of the day you build profitable products that are suitable for the market.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Health is Wealth. There is no doubt about that. At the end of the day, running a business is a marathon and not a sprint, hence you need to balance everything out. Pick up some good habits like a complete off-day (Sunday), no work after 7 pm, regular exercises, good time with friends, etc. You need to be disciplined in everything you do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s kind of what we are trying to do by starting and running a world-class company from a relatively small town (Coimbatore) in India. If everyone can look after their own families and local communities, the world will be a better place. We wanted to continue doing this and create a major impact in society.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Lewis Hamilton, 🙂 I would love to have a private breakfast/lunch with him.

I love cars and I am a hard-core Formula 1 fan. I feel sports leader’s and CEO’s mindsets are almost identical. They both need to be focused, persistent, repeat what’s working, and have the willpower to continue to do the same thing for a very long time.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/saravanamv/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!