Sarahbeth Hartlage States Checklist to Take Care of Your Mental Wellness during the Pandemic

With the heightened awareness levels of the COVID-19 vaccine in the news, it is typical to stress over the near future coupled with fluctuating cases. Many people have lost their jobs, and many strive to feed their families in such uncertain times, taking a significant toll on their mental health.

Sarahbeth Hartlage Suggests Taking Help

During these unprecedented times, it becomes difficult to think straight without any negative thoughts about the future. One can seek help from their friends and family to avoid feeling isolated. One can also take aid from professional support to improve their mental wellbeing.

Below are a few practical suggestions that can help a person to reduce stress during a pandemic outbreak.

  • Keep a focus on the sources of information. If someone tells you disturbing news, try finding the head of the story. Ensure you believe the word that comes from authentic sources.
  • One needs to take good care of themselves. Sarahbeth Hartlage says that our mind is an exhaustible machine, and thus we need to take proper care of the exposure we receive. Take due time to relax to free your mind from the negative thoughts of the COVID-19 virus. 
  • It is inevitable to control the virus spread situation single-handedly. Therefore, following the necessary guidelines and staying safe is crucial.
  • When it comes to any negative news and the data regarding the COVID-19 vaccine virus, we need to learn to change our perspective towards the information. One can essentially control their reactions and affirm themselves of good things.
  • One can aim at listing down what they cannot change and what they cannot. Try to work towards what you can contribute towards the prevention of the virus spread. Closing your eyes and wishing all such uncertain items will end is not a solution to the problem.
  • If you feel any COVID-19 virus symptoms, you can contact the doctor immediately to prevent its spread to your surroundings. Also, by doing this, you are keeping yourself away from the stress that would emerge with you thinking it was just the seasonal flu.
  • Indulge in a sound sleep cycle of eight hours. With COVID-19 becoming deadly for all of us, we have gone to disrupted sleep cycles. Avoid binge-watching and focus on getting a good night’s sleep instead of stressing your brain out. Practice a good sleep hygiene cycle.
  • Worry is a normative function that every human possesses. However, make sure you do not let your fear turn into anxiety and depression. It is each one’s power to know what information to keep at bay and not negatively affect it.
  • You can benefit by opting for professional help, such as counseling and psychological advice. The human mind is fragile and taking care of our mental health is of utmost importance.

It is normal to feel overwhelmed by your fears. Struggling to control your work and personal life is hectic and can affect your health significantly. Ensure your actions can keep yourself and your community safe and prevent any spread of the virus.

    SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors. read more about  SarahBeth Hartlage .

