Sarahbeth Hartlage on Women’s Mental Wellness Management during COVID-19 Crisis

People are living in turbulent times as well as compacted by the outbreak. Thus, the problem of mental wellness is crucial. Often people think that mental health is associated with the absence or presence of mental illness. But in the true sense, this is a crossroad amidst physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. In 2020, the majority of people had experienced severe challenges with regard to mental health. Together with the health effects of COVID-19, disconnection from closed ones, social and self-isolation, lockdowns, and quarantine have made people, especially women, experience depression, anxiety, grief, isolation, and helplessness as they have to balance between work, home, aging parents, children, household chores, and more. Thus, women need to follow some tips for managing their mental well-being at the current times of crisis.

Women’s Mental Wellness Management Tips during the Outbreak, According to Sarahbeth Hartlage

A Worry Drop- Women have a lot of responsibilities to handle, and with the current crisis, their fear and anxiety have risen. They should pen down all their fears and anxieties till it is dropped by half. Creating a list daily, especially of all the good things that are happening, will help. Although the current situation is tough, its positive is, women are getting more time to spend with family and kids and also enjoy their hobby. Thinking about positive things and dropping all the worry can help her manage her mental well-being.

Maintain Social Connections- Social or physical distancing does not indicate isolation, according to Sarahbeth Hartlage. Thank you to technological advancements that allow people to stay connected without being in the same room. This is a plus for extremely social women. Now it has become more important than ever to maintain connections for managing mental wellness. FaceTime or call a friend, keep group texts going, sending friends meme or funny videos, or checking on a dear one to ensure they are fine can help. Women can also arrange virtual lunch meet-ups either with classmates or colleagues to manage their mental wellness. In fact, the bottom line is, the more a woman can connect with others meaningfully, the less alone she will feel.

Know the Red Flags- A good way of managing moments of distress will be in identifying physical sensations or key thoughts that may contribute to a women’s cycle of feeling overwhelmed and distressed. Her thoughts, feelings, actions, and physical sensations, each feed into as well as amplify such negative emotional spirals. To address one facet of the loop by, for instance, cutting down the physical symptoms actively can help to de-escalate the cycle along with helping her regain control.

Self-Care- Self-care during the pandemic includes focusing on things a woman can control rather than those she cannot. She should maintain her normal activities and daily routine where possible- consuming healthy meals, having a sound sleep, and doing all those things which she enjoys. Women should make a day-to-day routine which prioritizes their positive mental health and well-being. Activities such as exercising or meditating, or taking a walk can help her relax and, above all, possess a positive effect on her feelings and thoughts.

During the current situation, it is normal for women to experience increased anxiety and stress. A woman needs to be gentle and take steps to support her own and the mental well-being of her family.