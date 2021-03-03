Sarahbeth Hartlage: Coping mood struck by the pandemic burnout

It is almost one year since the pandemic. Everyone has been trying to adjust to the new normal brought by the virus outbreak. But it’s time to acknowledge that everything is not okay. A few days can pass by peacefully. Still, a lot of people are facing massive challenges due to heartbreaking news, stay-at-home orders, and a need to re-plan their lives when there is no clarity on whether it would also work or not.

On top of that, the cold season has already dented most of the people’s courage. Many feel tired and dispassionate. Situations like salary cuts and layoffs have added more stress.

All these are already too much, even for normal conditions. And in this pandemic, you can understand the intensity exceptionally well as it has spared none with its grim impact, which can manifest in different forms for different folks. To be precise, jobs often tend to be the mainstay of livelihoods. These form the basis of one’s identity, social relationships, physical activity, and mental agility. So when this has undergone such massive transformation, it is bound to affect other areas of your life too. Don’t worry, you are not alone in this, says Sarahbeth Hartlage. Many others are also going through the same patch. Here are some suggestions to help you cope with it.

Dealing with moods during COVID-19 by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Recognize your feelings

You can control your emotions on many occasions, but feelings need your attention. You can focus on positive aspects to balance negative feelings. But consoling yourself by saying others are having the worst is not the solution. It can lead to feelings of guilt and sadness.

Care for yourself

Whether you feel lonely, anxious, sad, or angry, you first need to accept whatever it is. Think of what you had told your friend facing the same situation as you, and follow it. You can re-set things if something happens in phases. Try to relax doing what you enjoy. Spend time watching Netflix or reading a book. If you have kids, you can ask your neighbor to take care of them for a while so you can sleep a little.

Make small changes

You don’t have to change everything today. You can pick one area and work on it. For example, if you don’t exercise, you can set the alarm for your morning walks or stretches during the weekdays. Avoid sweetened drinks and start drinking water instead. You can consult your doctor over the phone about sleep hygiene. Under depression, even a small task can feel like an uphill. The to-do list can look daunting with no relief. You can distribute large goals into smaller ones to get ahead. For example, you can start exercising for just 5 minutes in the beginning. Similarly, you can apply this technique to other parts.

In essence, you can figure out ways to de-stress yourself, which can be as simple as washing your face. It can sound weird. But sometimes, even the most unexpected changes create satisfying results. So, it’s worth trying it.