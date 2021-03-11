Sarah Vie: “Practice the simplicity of breath-our breathe is simple yet very powerful”

Connect with nature-breathing in the pureness of outside air can not only feel good in our bodies, but it can also teach us to become one with nature.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Vie.

Sarah Vie is a children’s book author, energy healer, meditation guide and embodiment mentor, who supports her clients to heal their hearts through the power of their infinite truth. Sarah Vie is an expert at clearing out old limiting identities, so that individuals who come to her can live a life of clarity, joy, and abundance. Sarah Vie’s mission is to help adults to heal themselves in order to heal their children.

Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

As far back as I can remember, I have always been passionate about the mind and understanding how powerful it can be in our lives. It can be such a positive light or we can be held back by limitations and lies that we tell ourselves.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There have been so many interesting stories that have shaped me since I started my career. I would have to say that the story that was the pivotal point in my identity, was when I overcame one of my biggest fears. The fear that held me back was speaking in-front of large audiences. I was frozen by the story that I told myself. With loving support and guidance, I over came this fear by “leaning in” and doing it anyway. I spoke in front of one thousand coaches from around the world. What I learned from that was, there is nothing on the other side of fear. Unless of course there is a tiger chasing you. That is real fear!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I believe it starts with a positive attitude and a willingness to listen to others. A high attention to detail to produce the best product or service is what we get to be committed to.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Untethered Soul would be the book that made the most significant impact on me. The author explained about the “mud from others that is thrown onto our clean windshield”. In my coaching, I use this phrase to help my clients understand that the trauma and pain of others doesn’t belong to them.

From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

The way I define mindfulness is that it is a state of active and open attention to the present moment.

Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Meditation is the practice that teaches us to become mindful. When we are able to slow down and “pay attention”, we experience life in a completely different way. Our bodies are able to energetically connect to our parasympathetic nervous system, which is the rest and relax response, creating a symphony of health benefits. We too are also able to focus and to notice the smallest of joys in life.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

My 5 steps would have to be:

1. Begin a meditation practice-this practice will not only change your life but will save your life allowing you to be more present

2. Practice the simplicity of breath-our breathe is simple yet very powerful.

3. Develop an awareness of your body-our bodies are constantly giving us signals but sometimes we are too busy to notice.

4. Exercise to release tension-good exercise can produce healthy endorphins for daily focus and positivity.

5. Connect with nature-breathing in the pureness of outside air can not only feel good in our bodies, but it can also teach us to become one with nature.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

If we are healed within ourselves that’s when we can heal others. The 5 steps again would have to be”

Meditation, breath, body awareness, exercise and connecting with nature.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

The most powerful resource is to find someone who practices meditation. To have someone gently hold your hand when you begin to make a habit in your everyday life. I have helped countless men and women to create their personal practice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote was “What you think you become.” Who I thought I was was limited and now I think completely different and I have become who I was meant to be.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In my new children’s book,” Let your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine”, my movement has begun. Heal ourselves from our pain, so we can heal our children.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Your readers can follow me on my website Sarahvie.com or on [email protected] or [email protected] group/[email protected]