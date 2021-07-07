Sarah Steinhardt and Juliet Fuisz of Welcome Baby: “Find and honor your passion”

Find and honor your passion. After having our babies, both Juliet and I knew — with absolute certainty — that our path forward had to include helping pregnant women and newborns. We both felt so passionately and ardently that we couldn’t be satisfied until we had effected real, substantive change in the maternal and early childhood health landscape.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Steinhardt and Juliet Fuisz.

Sarah Steinhardt and Juliet Fuisz are the Co-Founders of Welcome Baby, a nonprofit which provides low income families with one comprehensive package containing all the necessities for newborns in the first four weeks of life. After a decade spent in journalism at Good Morning America and CNN, Sarah and Juliet became mothers and through that life-altering experience were both inspired to support other women who didn’t have the means or resources to provide for their newborns. Welcome Baby was born out of their strong desire to help those living below the poverty line have access to vital infant care essentials because it’s their firm belief that no mother should struggle to provide for her baby, and every baby should have a healthy, hygienic start to life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

Juliet and I spent most of our careers as television news journalists at ABC and CNN. We loved our jobs and loved covering important news happening all over the country and world. When we each had our first children, we stepped back from the news world and focused on raising our families. It was after the births of our babies that we became acutely aware of the invisible struggle so many women and newborns endure, especially those who are poor and low-income. There’s a rising tide of awareness in the United States of the appalling lack of postpartum support, but that awareness has yet to result in any meaningful change. When we researched how other developed nations support mothers, we were inspired by Finland’s “baby box” program. That was the initial inspiration for starting Welcome Baby. We knew this was our calling — our next step. We believe that every woman and newborn should have the essential items that are critical to those first four weeks after birth. There is no justification for denying women items like diapers, wipes, a baby carrier, thermometer, rash creams, clothing, swaddles — these are a few of those essentials that no newborn should go without — and no woman should worry about being able to afford. Every newborn should have a healthy, hygienic start to life.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

Welcome Baby was born out of the struggles we experienced as new moms. I gave birth to my second child just as Juliet gave birth to her first. While there were many moments of pure joy, we found ourselves talking to one another at all hours of the day and night about our postpartum struggles — sleep deprivation, anxiety, feelings of inadequacy, fluctuating emotions, feeding challenges, the pain of healing from delivery. Those conversations and shared experiences really stuck with us, though we stopped communicating as frequently and lived far apart. Two years later, we serendipitously bumped into one another on the street and decided to grab coffee. The emotions flooded back. Welcome Baby was founded then and there at Dean and Deluca in New York City! We had helped one another make it through those incredibly challenging months of early motherhood — and we decided we were going to do the same for as many moms and babies as we possibly could.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

There are certain items that every single baby needs to thrive. Families living near or below the poverty line who cannot afford these necessities are at a real disadvantage and are constantly forced to make excruciating choices. Taking on the role of caring for a newborn has a steep learning curve and the pressure is immense, so we aim to alleviate the burden of financial worry for those in need.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

When we first started Welcome Baby, we received a message on Instagram from a woman asking for help, plain and simple. She was pregnant and living in a shelter in New York City with her two young children and deeply concerned about affording necessities for her soon-to-be-born baby. We immediately connected with the social workers at that shelter, and we didn’t just help this woman in dire straits…we threw a baby shower with full Welcome Baby packages for her and all the other women there who were expecting. This became the basis for our “shelter baby showers” that have truly been essential for those expectant mothers who simply don’t have the means to afford the basics that many of us take for granted. It is truly gratifying for us to help others…in fact, the woman who first reached out for aid is now thriving, going on one year of living in her very own apartment and her baby is doing so well. The fact that we could be a part of her motherhood journey and have made a lasting impact on her family’s wellbeing is incredible.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Federal and state governments must begin subsidizing the cost of essential items like diapers, wipes, and other newborn essentials. The Federal government must create maternity leave policies that allow women enough time to heal from birth and bond with their babies without worrying about losing their income or jobs. Doctors and the federal government must demand that insurance companies cover the cost of postpartum visits to the doctor BEFORE the standard 6-week post-birth visit. This single visit is not nearly enough care for postpartum mothers, as is shown by numerous studies of mental and physical health.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

We define leadership as inspiring others to support our mission. Our job is to lead people into caring about the needs of struggling pregnant women and newborns. When we can inspire people to care about our cause, we can make a huge impact and truly effect change.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Find and honor your passion. After having our babies, both Juliet and I knew — with absolute certainty — that our path forward had to include helping pregnant women and newborns. We both felt so passionately and ardently that we couldn’t be satisfied until we had effected real, substantive change in the maternal and early childhood health landscape.

2. Don’t be afraid of following your passion. It can sometimes be scary to commit to the thing you love doing. It’s a very vulnerable place to be and sometimes the fear of failure or disappointment can derail you. Both Juliet and I were filled with nervousness and anxiety when we started Welcome Baby. We had never started or run a nonprofit before and there were (and still are!) so many unknowns. But we felt this burning passion for our mission and mustered the courage to push past our fears.

3. Always ask. Juliet and I both have backgrounds in journalism so asking questions comes very naturally to us. This has really served us as we started our nonprofit from scratch. Whether we were asking for guidance on how to do something, asking for advice, asking for a favor, asking for an introduction, we are always respectful, but we are never shy.

4. Start somewhere. When you’re starting a nonprofit, you’re often trying to solve a problem that irks you. Sarah and I both naturally think big. We immediately wanted to help every mom and baby who was in need. We had to reframe our expectations to think small (for the time being). We consciously let it sink in that each package we could put together and donate was a game changer for one mom and one baby — even if we couldn’t immediately change the game for all moms and babies, so to speak. So, we started ordering items to our homes, packing boxes in our living rooms, and delivering them to our partners in our own cars, in small, manageable batches.

5. Always grow but grow wisely. You don’t have to come out of the starting gate at full speed, but you should always keep moving forward. Grow your nonprofit at a steady, consistent pace that is sustainable in the long term.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your non profit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

We would love to meet and share our ideas with Mackenzie Bezos. As a mother and philanthropist, we know our mission would resonate deeply with her. As a businessperson with nearly unparalleled experience in areas like supply-and-demand and logistics, she would be the most incredible resource of ideas for growth.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

C.S. Lewis wrote, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” That quotation has meant so much to us over the courses of our professional and personal lives. As former tv news journalists and now as the cofounders of a national nonprofit organization, we thrive and grow knowing that each new moment is an opportunity for something better, greater, and more meaningful. We can honor our past mistakes and difficult lessons, but we don’t have to live at their mercy. It’s humbling to know that we can wake up each day and do more to help those who are struggling.

How can our readers follow you online?

@welcomebabyusa

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your mission.