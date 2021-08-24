Sarah Pretorius: “Practice the art of savoring”

Practice the art of savoring. Even the most ordinary actions, objects or moments can become poetry when we slow down and savor them. I wrote a short poem about the gratitude I felt for my husband one morning as he slept. Taking the time to slow down and be fully present in all life’s precious, ordinary (and extraordinary) moments highlights the poetry in our everyday lives.

Born in Damascus, Syria, Sarah grew up in both Abu Dhabi and Arlington, Virginia. This early exposure to living and traveling abroad instilled a deep appreciation of other cultures, perspectives, and life experiences within her. After graduating from James Madison University with a BA in International Affairs, Sarah realized her longtime dream of serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Malawi. Sarah’s lifelong practice of journaling has built the foundation for her first body of work, a collection of poetry and essays entitled Love Me // Into Oblivion. When she’s not writing, Sarah works as a PR & Marketing Specialist, enjoys daily meditation, long runs, and exploring Kansas City, the place she now calls home with her husband Johan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I’ve kept a journal for as long as I can remember. When I would write about what was going on in my life, I wrote your standard ‘diary entries,’ but when when I wrote what I was feeling…I realized that I had a natural tendency to write poems. During my twenties, I struggled with unresolved trauma, which manifested in several different ways including an alcohol abuse disorder. It was during this period where poetry became the most important outlet for me to process everything I was feeling and experiencing. It’s often when we are experiencing the lowest of lows or the highest of highs that poetry becomes our language and our lifeboat.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

After years of leaning into poetry as therapeutic tool and creative lifeline, I am excited to self-publish my first collection of poems and essays in a book entitled Love Me // Into Oblivion. The book’s title reflects the two toxic patterns I cycled in and out of for almost a decade. I repeatedly over-drank and slithered from one relationship to the next in a desperate search for the love and validation that I couldn’t find within myself. The first half of the book shares poems that I thought would never see the light of day; they are raw, unfiltered and showcase some of the darkest, saddest times of my life. That is to say, they definitely do not paint me in the best light. I was the drunkest girl at the party, the one who never wanted to call it a night, the one who sought male attention in vain and selfish ways.

The second half of the book is a big transition. Here, the poems are about self-discovery, compassion, purpose, resilience, and letting go of shame. As I sought and received the therapy and counseling I needed, and ‘did the work’ my poetry started to transform. The healing and self-awareness I experienced were reflected on the page. Sharing this book with the world is terrifying, but the fear will not win. It is my desire that Love Me // Into Oblivion will resonate with other women who have had similar experiences, and who need that, ‘I see you and you are not alone’ moment.

While alcohol used to be my medium to fit in, escape, numb, run away, etc…there is always a root cause when we chop away at the branches of abuse disorders and addiction. I hope this book will help encourage people who are struggling with their own toxic patterns to see that they are not bound by the mistakes of their past. It’s okay to seek help. Vulnerability is a strength. Everyone is deserving of the life they dream of.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry is art on paper. Poetry is pure emotion. It is a deeply personal interpretation of how we experience and feel about the world around us.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

I believe poetry gives us an unintimidating medium for introspection. There’s no such thing as a bad poem as long as it feels true to its’ author. Poetry can teach us about the beautiful spectrum of human emotions. We can as easily feel inspired to write a poem about the happiest moment of our life as about our deepest regret.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

My favorite poets are Pablo Neruda, Rumi, Sonia Sanchez, Bob Dylan and the late great Maya Angelou. Contemporary favorites include Amanda Gorman, Cleo Wade, Naomi Shihab Nye, Rupi Kaur and Yung Pueblo. Poets who explore their inner and outer worlds with curiosity, passion and courage really resonate with me. When poetry can channel the collective outcry for change, justice, peace, it becomes a voice for a generation or movement.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

Maya Angelou lived more in one lifetime than most could do in many. I wish I could ask her two dozen questions about her writing process, incredible life experiences and work. But with regards to poetry, I think the number one question I would ask would be: how did you know when a poem was finished? When no more editing or reworking would make it better than it already was.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

I think I read ‘The Tyger’ by William Blake about fifty times when I was twelve years old. Even though I couldn’t wrap my head around its deeper meaning, I remember being enamored with the visuals it inspired, how the words danced off your tongue when you read it aloud. I will never forget how the feelings of mystery, awe, fear, power just leaped off the page at me. That poem stands out to me because it demonstrated that poetry doesn’t have to be fully understood to make an impact. It taught me that poetry can be equally perplexing and evocative, mysterious and straightforward.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

So often we are too quick to react to or judge a person or situation, or ourselves. While our world moves at lightening speed, it’s this speed of reactivity that perpetuates division and apathy. Poetry is the antithesis of apathy. Poetry helps us heal because it allows us to thoughtfully explore and examine deeply held beliefs at a much greater depth, as well as question and provoke them. Through poetry, we are able to navigate through painful experiences and beliefs without succumbing to them.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I write mostly free verse, all lengths from micro poetry to over 60 lines. I used to think of myself as a ‘feminist poet’ as many of my poems revolved around themes of women’s empowerment and gender-based issues, but after writing poetry for five years, what I write about has become much more expansive. What remains constant is the source of where my poetry stems from — deeply felt emotion.

Whether it’s shame, remorse, longing, feelings of worthlessness and selfishness, pride and vanity, lust and love, heartbreak, joy, sadness, or outrage…I submit to my emotions and let them guide my words. I’ve written a lot of love poems, poems recounting the many stages of young, immature love, reckless love, unrequited love, lasting love. And as the central theme of my first book, I’ve written a dozen or so poems that reflect on my unhealthy relationship with alcohol in my twenties. Here’s one passage from a poem you can find in my new book:

I was chasing the wasted

full of wanting without knowing

fever dreams upon waking

whole nights forgotten

lost forever in the darkness

living for the moment

with reckless abandon

youth spent dancing

into oblivion

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

To write poems and passages so universally true that people feel like they belong to them too.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Who they think they are, vs. who they really are when no one is around to judge. Self-compassion and the importance of going easy on ourselves. To embrace our own uniqueness. There are millions of poems about love, but no one can write a love poem through the lens of your personal experience with love.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t shy away from the hard stuff.

A few years ago, I wrote from a place of unworthiness and emptiness. Poetry can be a powerful tool to confront, examine and process hurt, shame, and other difficult feelings. Writing was not only a release, but once the words were on the page the feelings seemed to lose their grip on me.

2. Poetry is the essence of vulnerability.

3. Inject imagery and small details, immerse the reader into your poem.

4. Write about what is meaningful to you.

5. Practice the art of savoring. Even the most ordinary actions, objects or moments can become poetry when we slow down and savor them.

I wrote a short poem about the gratitude I felt for my husband one morning as he slept. Taking the time to slow down and be fully present in all life’s precious, ordinary (and extraordinary) moments highlights the poetry in our everyday lives.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

I believe poetry is a reaction to our experiences, and anything can be a source of inspiration. Don’t overthink it. There is no such a thing as a ‘perfect poem’. Poems either make us feeling something or they don’t, so write what feels true for you. Most importantly, if inspiration strikes, even in the middle of the night or when you’re caught up in something else, be sure to capture those words on paper or even in the notes section of your phone. Many times, ideas for poems come to me as I am drifting off to sleep, and if I don’t record them in the moment they get lost forever.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches…us about the part of ourselves we try to hide away from the world.

Poetry heals by…freeing our emotions and validating our experiences.

To be a poet, you need to…be willing to feel life fully.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It would be a joy and an honor to share any meal with Mindy Kaling. She’s amazing and fabulous and I love and respect her. I deeply admire her many talents, sense of humor, strength and how she is an amazing trailblazer and role model for millions of young girls and women. I feel we could really laugh and bond over several plates of waffles.

