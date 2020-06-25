Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sarah Pelc Graca Is Changing The Approach To Achieving Long-Term Health and Wellness

There’s an empowering battlecry that’s echoing among women of all ages these days, one that focuses on health, strength, and confidence. Strong is sexy–and gone are the days where women work towards achieving the emaciated aesthetic of 90s heroin chic and the largely unattainable bombshell proportions of the stereotypical Victoria’s Secret Angel. Today, women have […]

By

There’s an empowering battlecry that’s echoing among women of all ages these days, one that focuses on health, strength, and confidence. Strong is sexy–and gone are the days where women work towards achieving the emaciated aesthetic of 90s heroin chic and the largely unattainable bombshell proportions of the stereotypical Victoria’s Secret Angel. Today, women have embraced the idea that strength and confidence go hand in hand with health and nutrition. And for women who truly get this mindset, women like Sarah Pelc Graca, empowerment is key to reaching your goals. 

“One of the most important realizations I’ve had in my own weight-loss journey is that an empowered mindset is the real secret to a successful, sustainable, and lifelong weight-loss – and something that no extreme diet can ever provide,” she explains. “I’m a weight-loss coaching and fitness instructor–and I enjoy the occasional chocolate and wine–so should you,” she enthuses. 

This statement perhaps best captures how and why Sarah’s approach to health and fitness works. Her program is designed to be sustainable long-term. It focuses on building a healthy mindset towards food, learning how to make better food choices, improving your emotional relationship with food, and developing effective health habits.

As someone who struggled with weight-loss herself, Sarah believes that tapping into a tailored program that can help boost your confidence in your ability to achieve your goals is critical to your success. 

“Whether you’ve tried every diet and every new exercise plan or recovering from an injury or a health issue, I know how it can be demoralizing without constant, empathic support. I get that–and that’s a big part of what I’m here for.” 

For Sarah, strength isn’t just simply about your ability to lift a certain number of pounds, or how many rounds you go for at the gym. Strength is believing in yourself, recognizing and celebrating your wins, and addressing and overcoming roadblocks that could be preventing you from achieving your health goals. 

“Even though I’m a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, the biggest role I play for my clients is a mix of cheerleader and detective.  I am supporting and motivating my clients every step of the journey, while searching for ways to make their lives healthier without adding too much stress,” she adds. 

Sarah is a big proponent of the idea that making positive changes for your health is self-care. And whatever goals you want to achieve, Sara’s approach is designed to achieve it in the most stress-free, guilt-free, and shame-free way possible, anchored on real, life-tested solutions and tailored according to individual needs. 

“Together, in a stress-free, guilt-free, and shame-free space, we’re going to work on your current relationship with food and exercise to develop physical, mental, emotional strength–and that’s what makes my program work,” ends Sarah. 

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is a top millennial publicist and the CEO and Founder of Publicity for Good (PFG), a purpose-driven public relations firm.

    A Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee and former Miss Ohio International, Heather attended The Fund for American Studies Institute of Philanthropy and Voluntary Services at Georgetown University in 2010, and began her public relations career in 2012, working with clients including Panera Bread and two former NFL players. She then established Publicity for Good in 2016 and now leads a team of 15 remotely from an Airstream while traveling around the United States. 

    Heather’s disruptive approach uses public relations not to push products, but to put the spotlight on a brand’s higher purpose and socially impactful activities. This principle has guided PFG in generating millions of earned media impressions for its clients, from over 3,000 media outlets and counting.

    Heather also founded Good Side News in early 2020, an online publication that aims to bring light to the positive side of life and current events amidst a global crisis.

    Heather has appeared as a speaker at SXSW, Docusign Momentum, and other industry conferences. She is also a contributor for Thrive Global, Kivo Daily, and Disrupt Magazine.

    Her entrepreneurial journey and nomadic way of life have been featured on major news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Entrepreneur, iHeart Media, Business Insider, MSN, and Inside Edition.

