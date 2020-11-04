Sarah Negus: “Having self-belief”

I was told many times that being a shamanic coach would not work, that it would invite judgement, criticism and prejudice, and that it would never be a real business because I’d never earn any money from it. I didn’t care what anybody else had to say — I followed my own inner knowing, my own sense of purpose and practiced what gave me meaning despite what other people thought — and it worked.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Negus.

Sarah Negus is an executive coach and modern day shaman, who specializes in helping people in the corporate world operate more effectively. Her clients range from senior directors at global companies through to CEOs of small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

As ‘The Modern Day Shaman’, Sarah serves clients across the globe, using her 20 plus years of shamanic experience combined with psychology and mindset work to enable clients to uncover hidden potential and inspire change, so they can become more successful and earn more money.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I grew up in the South London suburb of Croydon in the UK. By the age of 18, I wanted to escape the suburbs and experience the big wide world, so I got a job at an investment bank in London. But I soon burned out, developing a number of chronic health issues including an abscess in my throat.

So I left the corporate rat race, choosing to get married and have a child instead. Soon after my son was born, I returned to work in property development, but I never truly felt fulfilled. At this point, life felt overwhelming, I became stuck in a rut having experienced multiple, non-serious car crashes, daily migraines, depression, chronic fatigue, and ulcerative colitis. I was incredibly unhappy and desperately needed a change.

In my 30s, I had a chance meeting with a woman who became my spiritual teacher and shamanic mentor. I was her apprentice for 12 years and even travelled to Peru to meet Amazonian shamans. At the same time, I started studying movement and body work, hands on healing, therapeutic touch and NLP, life coaching and psychology.

I decided to train as a pilates teacher, and set up my own studio which incorporated spiritual healing practices alongside traditional pilates. I continued to develop my shamanic energy with guidance from my mentor, which I then passed on to my clients. A broken elbow forced me to close my studio a few years later. Little did I know at the time that this was the best thing that could have happened to me, as it gave me the opportunity to go full time with my spiritual mentoring and shamianic coaching.

I now work as The Modern Day Shaman, providing spiritual guidance to clients across the world. I predominantly work with entrepreneurs and CEOs, blending psychology

with therapeutic dialogue, shamanic journeying and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), to help my clients find a deeper meaning and purpose in their lives.

I am now happier than ever and thriving, knowing that I’m following my true passion in life — helping people connect with their intuition and push past self-doubt and anxiety.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At the moment I’m working on a project with my good friend and business coach for female entrepreneurs, Lenka Lutonska. We’ve been working together to facilitate a revolutionary coaching methodology and certification, called the Energetic Breakthrough Method, which will help women to unlock the ultimate flow in their business and relationships, leading to financial success.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

There are not many other people like me. My practice is incredibly unique and has been perfected through my 20 plus years of experience. I practice as a non-traditional, modern day shaman, blending this ancient art with the psychology of being human. This means bringing ancient shamanic teachings into the 21st century by blending them with a mixture of philosophy, modern psychology and mindset work, which brings about sustainable personal growth and understanding.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Yes! I was told many times that being a shamanic coach would not work, that it would invite judgement, criticism and prejudice, and that it would never be a real business because I’d never earn any money from it. I didn’t care what anybody else had to say — I followed my own inner knowing, my own sense of purpose and practiced what gave me meaning despite what other people thought — and it worked.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

I became a success. I have built my business to multiple six-figures and even count Microsoft as a client. I have helped multiple businesses overcome hurdles and changed the lives of many people. My success stories include helping one client increase their turnover by 70 per cent in a year. Another client negotiated a £10,000 job working for a celebrity client on location. A third man whose construction company was about to go bankrupt got four deals in six weeks after working with me. And yet another doubled her turnover in one year to hit seven figures.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At the age of 30 my life changed forever when I serendipitously met a shaman, a woman who went on to become my spiritual mentor. She showed me how to interpret energy, and helped me immensely in my own quest for spiritual development and deeper meaning in my life. One of the highlights of this long term relationship was a journey to Peru, where I spent time with the indigenous people taking part in their spiritual ceremonies, one of which was the ayahuasca ceremony, which this Amazonian culture used to open up to spiritual truth. My spiritual mentor changed my life — she allowed me to open my eyes to my own abilities, and helped me to realise that I no longer needed to suppress the insight I had into other people’s energies — in fact she inspired me to put it to good use.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

My resilience was built from a very young age. Growing up, I always felt different — I believed I could feel others’ emotions and I considered myself to have spiritual and psychic gifts. I had a rich alternative world, my mum called this imaginary but it wasn’t to me, it was real. It scared her so I hid it. Buried it deep. My spiritual gifts were suppressed for nearly 30 years before I began to explore them.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Having self-belief

To be tenacious you need to have self-belief. The way you believe in yourself is yours, no one else will ever experience it or understand it. When you believe in yourself, you never give up. You are determined on your path and open to possibilities, you know everything is available to you and if it is not working you know there is something better out there waiting for you. Years ago, I found myself alone. I’d left my long term marriage and walked away from what looked like a successful life — we were wealthy, we lived in a beautiful house, travelled for three months of the year, had profitable businesses, friends and lived a ‘high’ life. Or that’s what it looked like from the outside. All my friends back then said I was absolute crazy, they thought I’d had a breakdown, instead of a breakthrough. But in my heart I had a strong sense that I had to do this. I believed in myself, in my ability to find out who I was and to build a life that I loved to live.

Staying focussed

People who have a creative nature may find it hard to hold attention on one thing, often jumping from one creative idea to the next as their brains are constantly innovating and creating. But busyness does not mean effectiveness, and only distracts you from the things that are important. Staying focussed on what you truly want to achieve helps you to keep going, even in the face of adversity.

Embracing fear

Fear of the future, fear of being seen as our true selves, fear of getting things wrong all evoke our fight and flight response, the survival mechanism embedded in our DNA. But these fears are often in built beliefs that are not actually true. We do have the power to change the hold fear has over us. Fear of the future can be reframed into excitement for what is to come. Fear of not being seen can be changed into owning our own truth authentically, and fear of getting things wrong shifts to being brave enough to fail, because challenges are where we learn. When we change our inbuilt patterns of behaviour and embrace our fears we open up the potential for our lives to be filled with abundance, joy, and excitement. We become limitless.

Allowing your inner child to play

Your inner child is part of your subconscious mind, and is the inner aspect of you that plays, is creative, finds wonder in the world we live in and is curious. When we allow the inner child within us to step forward the outside world changes dramatically. It is revealed as something to be marvelled at and ideas abound as the creative nature within is unleashed. Allowing yourself down-time and playtime is paramount to this.

Connecting with your higher self

Your higher self is your spiritual connection to the one, to source, to the bigger consciousness. Your higher self is all knowing, and your higher self is patient in this knowing as it sees the master plan. Connecting to your higher self means being able to hear your intuitive guidance system. It gives you an idea of your own power, strength and resilience. Connecting with your higher self means you will feel more alive, be able to make clear choices based on your soul’s path. It will bring calm, peace and certainty and give you relief from doubt and insecurity.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

My favourite quote is “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” — Viktor Frankl

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I would love to start is bringing inner work, inner knowing, inner exploration, and self-mastery into the mainstream, offering it to everyone as a way to find a sense of peace, a feeling of connectedness, and deep resilience in every situation.

