Sarah Macdonald of C.L. Smith: “Provide training and development for employees”

As part of my series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Macdonald, the president and CEO of C.L. Smith in St. Louis, Missouri. She has 30+ years of global B2B experience and significant sales, marketing, and strategic acumen. Sarah is most experienced in the packaging, paper manufacturing, and distribution sectors, selling products and value-added services to a wide range of customers from small business owners to large global CPG companies in the food, healthcare, personal care, industrial, chemical, Jan/San, and agricultural markets. Born in Kent, England as the youngest of four daughters, she went on to earn her bachelor’s in business studies, international trade, and the French language.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My career began in international trade and exporting before I transitioned into a marketing role with a large European packaging manufacturer at one of their facilities in Scotland. I was drawn to the packaging industry because it is a very secure market and there will always be a need to package or contain products. From there, I was promoted to sales director for Crown Cork & Seal, which eventually was acquired by a Chicago-based can corporation that brought my family and me to the United States.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Absolutely! One particular story does come to mind. While working in Europe, I was tasked with introducing and selling a new PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic wine bottle to French wine producers. I originally believed this would be an easy task, but it proved to be quite a challenge. I have memories of driving all around France, in the days before GPS, with printed maps in my lap trying to navigate the rural areas. The challenge grew from there as these vintners were quite snobbish, unimpressed with the new bottles, and had zero interest in converting their wine packaging from glass to plastic.

To complete the task, and close the sale, I had to shift my strategy to focus on a robust value proposition. You see, these bottles had a unique design and were both lightweight and able to be stacked for optimum storage. This made them perfect for use on board aircraft to use during in-flight service or for duty-free sales.

The proud French wineries were reluctantly forced to buy the packaging because of the high-value proposition I brought to the table for their business. In the end, design and value are the true winners in packaging.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My father had a very strong work ethic. In fact, my maiden name (Attfield) translates to “worker at the field” in Anglo Saxon times, so our family has strong industrious roots. I have memories of him working late every evening and doing whatever was necessary to build the family business.

Looking back at my own career, I can identify a sponsor or mentor at each company I worked for. It is important to always have a role model who can be your champion. These mentors recognized my willingness and commitment to the organization and they encouraged me to take risks that advanced my career. With their support, I felt a commitment to prove them right and rise to the occasion — albeit out of my comfort zone. I would show no fear and always accept the challenge. At times, it was a “fake it till you make it” kind of situation!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Successful businesses all have one thing in common — extraordinary people! Great customer service truly comes from the people who have the passion to serve and go the extra mile every single day. At C.L. Smith, our team embodies this and the company culture is centered around “Real People, Real Passion, and Real Performance.” We seek out employees who share these core values. In hiring, we place them above experience and expertise, which can be taught. Values, however, need to be instinctive and part of a person’s DNA.

C.L. Smith “walks the talk” from the top down, beginning with our leadership team. This makes us memorable to our customers and builds customer loyalty. How we make them feel is just as important as the delivery of a great product.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Some people just do not care or have a passion for customer service, which is unfortunate. Exceptional responsiveness seems like a simple enough task, yet we find many of our competitors are not responsive. While I cannot tell you why they lack in this department, I can tell you that it inspires us to be even more responsive and service-oriented.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

We’re consistently comparing ourselves to our regional and national competitors. That process includes evaluating strengths, weaknesses, areas to emulate, and areas to avoid. We build our success by being extremely focused on our growth strategy and having a structured execution plan.

External pressures such as raw material or product shortages have forced us to be more resourceful and creative for our customers. This may include alternative products and substrates, or involve international sourcing (which we do very successfully, by the way).

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

C.L. Smith strives to “Wow!” our customers every day. We even have a monthly internal publication called the “Rock Star Review,” which celebrates our employees’ accomplishments and includes numerous stories about how we have delighted customers.

My favorite experience was when we were able to help deliver exceptional customer service and value through innovative problem solving to deliver cost savings for one of our customers. While on a plant walk-through, our team noticed that their operations involved unloading new drums from trucks onto pallets and reloading them into storage. Our solution included the palletization before shipment and local supplier-managed inventory at our distribution center to provide JIT delivery to our customer. This value proposition eliminated storage and labor costs at their facility.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It absolutely had long-term ripple effects! By delivering such value for this customer and cultivating our relationship, we were able to expand our business with them. Our revenue with this customer tripled during three years to over $7MM and expanded across multiple locations.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Understand what your customers’ biggest pain points or areas of dissatisfaction are with their incumbent suppliers. This creates the opportunity for you to earn your place by demonstrating value, gaining their trust, and ultimately, winning their business. Become an expert in customers’ product lines. Have a close relationship with their R&D and marketing departments to always know what is coming up next, so you can anticipate their needs, provide innovative solutions, and ALWAYS win their new projects. Deeply cultivate professional and personal relationships company-wide. Fully embrace your customer and make them feel both honored and respected. Show internal recognition and appreciation for employees who delight your customers by demonstrating your core values. Provide training and development for employees. As they grow and develop their skills, feel valued and engaged, they will be able to provide even better service and improve the customer experience.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

C.L. Smith honors our newly acquired customers with a generous gifting program, which solidifies our relationship with them from the get-go. We have many channels available to customers to provide feedback, including contact forms on our website, Google reviews, customer satisfaction surveys, and social media engagement.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Looking back, I was able to grow professionally with the help and support of great mentors and leaders. I would love to create a movement that makes female CEOs accessible to young women in the early stages of their careers. Championing these young ladies and helping to create an environment where they can thrive would undoubtedly create more opportunities for women in leadership roles for decades to come.

