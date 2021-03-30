Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sarah Kpossa – Opportunities Are Like The Salespeople That Knock On Our Door

Sarah Kpossa
There is a general notion amongst people that only those who have spent years in a particular field are bound to be successful, but there are a few young people who have achieved much more than those who have been working for decades. This seventeen-year-old model of Moroccan and Réunion descent hails from Strasbourg in France, who clicked instantly on Instagram and was observed by a lot of agencies who believed she had the potential to make it big in the world of modelling. Chance selected her to model for their embroidered luxury streetwear brand ‘Chance Paris’, which kick-started her career into the big world of modelling. Sarah Kpossa attributes her success to her humility and perseverance. The personality shares, “I don’t take everything that’s happening to me for granted.” She believes that opportunities in life only come around when there is hard work involved, and she continues taking leaps forward.

Opportunity. We all love that word. It is a word that inspires hope, as well as something we can wish upon to make our lives better. It is a single event that will smash into us, enlighten us, and take us away on its fluffy-feathered wings where we will live happily ever after. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most of us says Sarah. You can’t attract new opportunities your way if those opportunities don’t know where to knock. You need to get yourself out there and let people know you exist! And the best way to do that is to network.

Sarah says real opportunities are like the salespeople that knock on our door or call us while we eat dinner at night. We don’t want to open the door because we are irritated, we think we know how it is going to pan out, or we are too scared to say ‘no’ when they ask us a question. Real opportunities are the ones that we don’t immediately see. They come by at the most unexpected, mostly inopportune, times. We are so obsessed with other distractions or our own opinions that we normally miss the majority of opportunity that falls across our path.

People want to know what drew her towards the world of business? To that Sarah answers, “Helping the community was always in my priority list and I wanted to share my success by establishing my own business which would provide employment to people and help them to a great extent.” She also has plans to start her own charity which would help those in need across the globe, and her dream is to be a pro basketball player in coming times.

