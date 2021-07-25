Sarah Kelley of Set Free Alliance: “Don’t try to rush change before you are ready”

You’ve got time. Don’t try to rush change before you are ready. I came in with so many ideas of how to make things better and some pretty significant structural changes to make it happen. I’m also impatient. That wasn’t a good combination. I’ve learned that there is wisdom in taking the time necessary to master one step and to make sure everyone is with you before going onto the next one.

As part of my series about "individuals and organizations making an important social impact", I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Kelley.

A Greenville, South Carolina native and a lover of all things of the outdoors, Sarah Kelley is a nonprofit executive with a proven track record and passion for world-altering initiatives. She also enjoys travel, having made her way to seven countries and into three oceans, and finds comfort capturing those moments behind the lens of a camera. In addition to serving as the CEO of Set Free Alliance, she is wife to Robbie, a firefighter, and mom to Sawyer and Emerson, as well as pups Zoey and Koda who — despite both being over 70 pounds each — believe they should be lap dogs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been drawn to the nonprofit sector through my strong desire to make an impact in this world. My parents would tell you that since day one, I’ve had strong opinions about what is broken in this world and what people should be doing to fix it. These opinions weren’t always grounded in reality, but they were strong opinions, nonetheless. As I’ve grown and learned, the strong opinions have remained, but they now have a lot of information and life-experience to back them up. They have transformed into beliefs, ideas and action items.

I was specifically brought to Set Free Alliance (“Set Free”) — whose missional work includes drilling fresh water wells in villages in Africa and India — through a LinkedIn job posting. Though I know this sounds like it doesn’t make for the most exciting story, this job posting came on the heels of my first international mission trip with my church to an area of the world where you couldn’t drink the water without filtering it or boiling it first. That trip opened my eyes to the lives of millions around the world who struggle daily for the simple necessity of clean water, so the position available at Set Free seemed a little too coincidental to overlook.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

What started as a crisis turned into a program named this year by Fast Company as a World Changing Ideas Award Finalist. When COVID hit, one of the countries Set Free serves immediately shut down. Prices, consequently, tripled within its economy seemingly overnight. Our partners were rightfully concerned because impoverished families in remote villages began being targeted much more aggressively by predatory financial lenders who knew that these families needed additional money just to feed themselves. Through Set Free’s ongoing efforts to rescue children from these villages who had been essentially either sold into or taken into slavery, we knew that over 70% of the children we had rescued found themselves enslaved because of their family’s defaulting on a loan. We anticipated a huge increase in the amount child slaves by the Fall of 2020, when loans taken out at the beginning of COVID were due to expire and defaults were expected to peak. I didn’t know the right answer, but as we later found out, one of our board members did, by asking us the question whose answer changed our ministry: “What if we could stop child slavery before it even begins?” The Set Free Child Slavery Prevention Program was born and has prevented more than 5,000 children to date from ever entering slavery by our repaying their families’ loans directly. The funds are then repaid to Set Free by the family on terms the families can afford and that will enable the program to become self-sustaining over the next three years.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t sit still well. I regularly fidget and squirm on a good day. At times when I’m nervous or excited, my fidgeting is amplified. Early on in my work with Set Free, I had a meeting with a key donor in his home. I was both nervous and excited which meant I couldn’t sit still. My donor was incredibly gracious, but I was, as they say in the South, a hot mess. I knocked a throw blanket off the back of his couch no less than 4 times. The conversation ping-ponged all over the place with my overstimulated brain trying to communicate all ideas at once. Thankfully, it all ended up working out, but that was really despite myself and much more thanks to our donor’s commitment to Set Free’s work. I did learn a few lessons, though:

Always come with a written agenda, even it’s a simple conversation. I don’t always need to follow it, but the act of planning out a conversation and pinpointing the most important topics to cover always ensures the conversation flows better. Listen more than you speak. I would have learned so much more from this donor and, therefore, had much better ideas to share if I had spent the first portion of our time together simply listening instead of attempting to brain-dump everything I knew or wanted to say. Maybe lay off the coffee before important meetings or presentations. I clearly don’t need the extra stimulation. 😊

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

I’m a big believer in measuring your impact so I’m going to let the numbers speak for themselves. Through Set Free and our global network of local partners in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and India, we have brought clean water to more than 2 million people by drilling new freshwater wells. We have collectively given medical care to more than 40,000 people, rescued more than 40,000 children from slavery, and reunited more than 32,000 (8 out of every 10) of these children back with their families. Set Free has prevented another 7,000 children from ever entering slavery in the first place, and we’ve planted more than 17,000 new churches.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We’re seeing incredible results from our work in preventing child slavery. I’ll share the feedback from one of the families this program impacted: “When COVID came and my country shut down, I wasn’t able to go to work, which meant I wasn’t able to feed my family. Agents came into my village offering loans to help, and I took one to feed my family. But when the agents came back, I couldn’t repay them. They were going to take away my kids, and I lost all hope. I couldn’t do anything except cry and beg them for mercy. Suddenly, a pastor came and stopped them. He cleared my debt with the agent and asked me to pay it back in a year without any interest. I was surprised he would do this for me and to be able to pay in one year without any interest instead of paying in two months! My heart was filled with joy. I am going to work, able to feed my family, and sending my kids to school. I am repaying the debt in time. I am also happy that what I am repaying is going to save other kids like my kids by repaying other loans.”

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Learn about a culture outside of yours. A lot of “solutions” I see from very well-intentioned individuals will actually do more harm than good because many people don’t understand the culture of the people they are trying to serve or the underlying causes of the problem. Be aware of what products you are buying. More things than you think were made with slave labor, but it’s an industry that operates in the shadows. At its core, slavery is a business. If the business stops being profitable, it is forced into change. Educate yourself about the world water crisis or child slavery, and then act. If each one of us takes a small step, we will be able to, together, solve huge problems!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe John Maxwell defined it best when he said, “Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less.” You can influence others for the better, for the worst, or not at all. I always want to influence my people to be their very best because I believe that as each individual improves, the organization as a whole improves.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Your heart will break in a thousand different ways. Keep pushing through. It’s worth it. I’ve seen a mother take her two small children to a hole in the ground to collect their water for the day knowing it would probably make them sick. We drilled a new freshwater well in their village a week later. I’ve seen thousands of children’s faces greeting me knowing they were all there because at some point they were held in slavery, and I literally couldn’t breathe. I rejoice in the fact that they are now safe and loved. I’ve seen some of these children’s brothers and sisters at the bottom of a slate mine. I’ve seen the rock shelters where some of these children were raped repeatedly after their day of slave labor. We’ve worked to rescue them all. My heart has broken for the millions of people we’ve helped and the millions who are still waiting. Those still waiting motivate me to continue and those we’ve helped give me encouragement that all the heartbreak is worth it. It’s not your job to fix every need. Stay focused where you are called. Running an international nonprofit, we regularly get requests from all over the world and it’s easy to want to help everyone. We simply can’t. I’ve gotten much better at saying no to everything outside of our mission, so that I may enthusiastically say yes to where we are called. A lot of things are going to vie for your attention. Prioritize well. In moving into the CEO role within Set Free, I wasn’t prepared for how many hats I would be asked to wear and how many daily decisions need to be made. It was easy to get distracted by the business of running a company and lose track of the things that make the most impact. I live by my planner now which carefully lists not only what needs to get done but prioritizes those activities so that will result in the most positive impact for those we are seeking to serve. Empower your staff well, and then delegate everything you can. I had to get over my hang-ups about delegation. I thought I would burden my staff or bother them. I also value efficiency, probably to a fault, so I didn’t spend the necessary time training my staff in my early days of leadership. Honestly, I thought it was a waste of time. I’ve learned that I was dead wrong. If I never train my staff, those responsibilities will always eventually fall back on me, and I’m holding them back from reaching their full potential. The organization will never reach its full potential if its employees aren’t. I spend a lot more time training and delegating now, and we are all better for it. You’ve got time. Don’t try to rush change before you are ready. I came in with so many ideas of how to make things better and some pretty significant structural changes to make it happen. I’m also impatient. That wasn’t a good combination. I’ve learned that there is wisdom in taking the time necessary to master one step and to make sure everyone is with you before going onto the next one.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I truly believe that both the world water crisis and the child slavery epidemic are solvable problems. We can see a day where no child is held in slavery and every human being has access to clean water. It’s possible. We just need everyone coming together, doing what they can, to make it happen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“They aren’t going to eat you.” As I was transitioning into the CEO role within Set Free, I needed to set up a meeting with a donor who has a reputation for being a little difficult (to put it mildly). As both the new kid on the block and an introverted person at heart, I was nervous. One my board members shared my concerns with this donor but also told me something that has transformed my thinking. He said, “Sarah, he’s not going to eat you.” I must have looked puzzled because he continued to clarify with, “Back in caveman days, people were nervous going out because there were things out there trying to eat them. This guy — he might be ornery. He might tell you no. Heck, he might tell you off. But he’s not going to eat you.”

I laugh about it now because it feels like such simple advice. But I continue to repeat it to myself, both in my work or private life, when I’m gearing up for a difficult conversation or trying something new. It might not go well, but at the end of the day, I won’t be eaten. (P.S. The meeting with that difficult donor? It went well.)

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bob Goff. He is an incredible storyteller and sees the world in terms of possibility. He also has a huge heart for service. I feel like I would be overwhelmed with ideas (in the best possible way) at the end of a breakfast or lunch with Bob.

