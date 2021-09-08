Sarah Jane Shangraw: “Read up on good sleep hygiene, but don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good”

Read up on good sleep hygiene, but don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Most sleep specialists promote a list of best practices that can be crucial to improving sleep: Turn down artificial lights in the evening, avoid using devices at least two hours before bedtime, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, etc. Some folks I’ve worked with have disrupted and replaced habits in order to align with these guidelines, resulting in better sleep and ease of well-being during the day.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Sarah Jane Shangraw.

Sarah Jane Shangraw holds a master’s degree in communications and certifications in several mind-body modalities, and teaches mindfulness and compassion meditation and Insight Yoga in the Boston area and beyond. From boardrooms to prisons to living rooms, she guides individuals and groups in somatic and contemplative practices that alleviate stress and improve sleep, cultivate self-awareness and compassion, and result in wholeness and connectedness. She is particularly interested in the potential for awakening that arrives with life’s welcome and unwelcome changes, and often works with people who are navigating professional or personal change, experiencing loss, living with chronic illness, or at the end of life. A studio BE senior facilitator, she also teaches online courses and workshops on mindfulness in the 21st century workplace at www.studiobemindfulness.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Sure. As with many who teach mind-body practices, my life was saved by them first. In my 20s and 30s I experienced depression and anxiety in successive waves, each one worse than the last. Therapy and medication helped a lot, and I had also heard that yoga and meditation could too. I knew that the mindfulness meditation that doctors were starting to recommend derives from Buddhist practice, and I had been intrigued by Buddhism since studying religion in college. Luckily, Boston has several Buddhist meditation centers. I checked them all out and stuck with the teachers, community, and meditation style that resonated with me. Meditation helped me access a quieter part of myself and experience moments of contentment. Yoga followed closely as a way to alleviate the physical discomfort I felt when sitting in meditation. And it did much more than that! Together, they have an accelerative effect, and for me, a significant impact — on my self-awareness, sleep, relationships, and work, to name a few areas. I wanted to immerse myself in and share the Wisdom tradition practices that had really changed the trajectory of my physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable life toward vitality, connection, and purpose. It is such a joy and privilege to do so.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I engage in the study and practice of Buddhism in an ongoing way. In classes, courses, and coaching I draw from an Early-Buddhist mindfulness-based framework (what you might consider “the manual,” a discourse called the Satipatthana Sutta, is more than 2000 years old) to help people meet the stress of modern living and feel well. This framework of bringing mindfulness to various domains is relevant to our lives today because it was developed specifically to help people meet and alleviate suffering in the body, heart, and mind. Though the world has changed in many ways since the Buddha taught and the manual was written, the way people experience suffering — injury, anger, heartache, a racing mind, loneliness — has not.

However, to this framework I add complementary methods such as yin yoga, mindful movement, self-compassion practices, Taoist energy exercises, self-inquiry, or contemplative journaling according to a person’s or group’s needs. As a result, I’m a teacher of somatic and contemplative methods for well-being who does not offer one prescription.

After all, to come into balance, strivers need to relax, and slackers need to sit up!

So, I listen to folks, and guide them in bringing awareness to their bodies, hearts, and minds — attuning, if you will. Together we explore practices that respond to their physical, emotional, and mental discomforts and pain and support them in living life well. The students have agency in the process, while I am merely a curator and guide.

With a foot in both yoga and Buddhist communities here in the U.S., my approach to well-being might be different from that of some studio-based yoga teachers. First, I believe well-being is not about self-improvement or even self-care. It’s a relational process, starting with ourselves and moving outward.

Also, I believe it’s possible to feel well — feel really well — even if there is no cure or solution to our problem. I leave medical treatment to the professionals and help folks change how they relate to what’s happening — in other words, I help them remove the unnecessary, self-generated layer of suffering that we add to actual problems, so that they can feel whole, not broken, just as they are.

Finally, I have to note I’m not in this to help anyone bypass the hard stuff and get straight to “love and light.” Difficulties must be acknowledged when they are present. As the saying goes, the only way out is through. Indeed, it is in the muck and mire of life that transformation and spiritual growth emerge, just as the beautiful lotus blossom grows from the muddy river bottom.

Turning toward life’s difficulties requires care and courage, and we do so only to a tolerable degree. This is the practice of compassion, and cultivating it is the most important skill I teach, whether by using, say, yin yoga poses or compassion meditation. (In fact, weaving those two together is one of my specialties!)

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Oh yes. Most recently that would be My Grandmother’s Hands by Black American psychotherapist Resmaa Menakem. He illuminates the role generational trauma plays in our society’s racial violence (here in the U.S.) and offers mindfulness-based practices that engage the nervous system to start collective healing. Mindfulness-based practices are actually quite potent tools for uncovering unconscious bias and bringing wisdom and compassion to our actions. In the Buddhist view of things, we cannot feel well, sleep well, or experience happiness unless we are living ethically. Menakem’s book has opened my eyes further to what it takes to live well and contribute to healing, given my own racial conditioning as a White person in this deeply unjust society.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Right now, it’s this, from Vietnamese peace activist, monk, and teacher Thich Nhat Hanh:

“There is a lot that needs to be done in society: Work against war, social injustice, and so on. But first we have to come back to our own territory and make sure that peace and harmony are reigning there. Until we do that, we cannot do anything for society. Let us begin immediately.”

I sometimes start classes and workshops with these words, as a reminder that we engage in mind-body practices not only to come into wholeness ourselves, but from there to make ourselves available to others. In other words, self-care for the collective good. And there is an urgency in these words, too. Practice now, and every day, to support our skillful engagement in the wider world.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

A pat answer can only come from a different sort of expert. I help people bring mindfulness to all parts of their lives not only to be calmer or more aware, but to gain insight into what’s going on, and act on it with wisdom. Bringing mindfulness to how we feel after sleeping for different lengths of time at different times of day in different circumstances — noticing how we are physically, energetically, emotionally, mentally, and in our interactions with others after sleep — will help guide us toward best practices for us, right now.

Having dealt with a long-untreated circadian rhythm disorder I can attest that the more we know well about our own patterns of behavior and sense of well-being, the better we can partner with a medical or Ayurvedic doctor, acupuncturist, or other practitioner to find the optimal treatment or routine. With the tool of mindfulness we don’t have to wait to learn that since our last appointment a few years back, things have changed and a different type of treatment or support is in order. We know it.

As for whether there are differences in sleep needs as we age, of course! Our bodies are constantly changing, and we have different physiological needs at different stages of our life — whether we are young and growing, focused on creating and sustaining a family, or working, or retiring, and these are just broad categories. But if we think only linearly, we are missing the big picture. Nature moves in cycles — just as days dawn and close, so do seasons. In the climate where I live, winter is a season of deep dormancy and hibernation. For me, this is a season of rest and incubation in preparation for great creativity in spring. When you seek to live in alignment with the cycles of nature, you might find you need more sleep in the winter as compared to summer. Seasons cycle, life stages evolve, and the more attuned we are to ourselves in these natural contexts, the better care we can take of ourselves and others.

Is the number of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Great question! My understanding is that early morning light is crucial to the maintenance of our circadian rhythms. Many doctors have told me to make sure I get outside in the early morning light, that it’s crucial for someone with delayed sleep phase disorder.

For years it was a struggle for me to follow this guideline — that is the nature of that particular imbalance, to not be able to wake early in the morning. So that it could be easier for me to get the right light in all seasons, I was once loaned a light box by a sleep disorders clinic. This was way back when the technology was new. The light box was enormous! Heavy and unwieldy. I remember trying to get it home on the subway and finally calling a cab. I have to laugh because these days you can so easily order your own, have it delivered overnight, and it’s as small as a paperback book.

Now I’m conditioned to wake earlier. I follow the advice of getting up early even if for some reason I had a late night…mostly, that is. Sometimes I know it is more important for me to sleep longer, and if my schedule allows, I do. How do I know? Mindfulness. I can feel it in my body. Could I be wrong about this according to others? Sure. But in my experience, nothing reinforces a sense of overall well-being like acknowledging your inner knowing and following your gut. Western medical science has given us so much, but it’s not without its drawbacks. The way it’s practiced too easily and often robs us of our agency, instilling doubt about our own intuition. I try to trust myself. If I feel like I should sleep in, and it won’t interfere with work, and I haven’t been struggling to fall asleep at night lately, I will, even if it’s not “best practice.” Since my work with students and clients involves learning to attune to what’s needed and attend accordingly, I suggest something similar: See what’s needed in the moment rather than enforce a predetermined solution.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

From my lived experience and through working with folks 1:1, improvements might include a more positive mood, better daytime energy levels, focus and productivity at work or school, ease in relationships, interest in and enthusiasm for life, willingness to make changes and take risks, and the list goes on. I know from studies the cardiovascular system, nervous system, and cognitive functions such as memory benefit.

But that’s not news. I guess I’ll offer that when my sleep improved, I felt like an entirely new person. I know that sounds like a cliche, but looking back, it’s true. Unlike before, I now have energy and interest and do not feel stuck or inexplicably held back from enjoying life the way I saw others around me enjoying theirs. I suddenly had hobbies, closer friends, and wanted to travel more. I had a new life.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes. I think it’s more important than catching up or meeting a deadline, feeding your desire to be entertained by another episode of a compelling show, or fixing a misunderstanding to avoid going to bed while fighting with your partner. I mention these things as they are common reasons some folks stay up past bedtime. They are reasons I have!

As much as possible I do abide by my doctor’s sleep ultimatum: Do NOT get less than 7 hours. When I do, I feel the ache of past injuries in my body, struggle to complete some work-related tasks, forget new information, and lose patience with others. When we pay attention as we live, we will directly experience the relationship between sleep and well-being for ourselves. We’ll know how necessary rest is to life. We’ll know it cannot be treated as an afterthought if we are interested in living well.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

From the view of many of the modalities I work in, it’s difficult to act on what we know and form a new habit because we don’t understand the psycho-emotional underpinnings of the habit that’s currently in place. The current habit arises from a need that may be unconscious, and we need to bring that need to light and attend to it, rather than try to change our behavior with the flick of a switch. It just won’t work.

Habit disruption and formation is challenging for most people and the second and third reason I’ll give for why we don’t do what we, as you say, intellectually know we should do, is that we see the difficulty we have in making change as inadequacy and get mired in self-judgement, and we don’t ask for support or help.

Removing obstacles to creating new habits for better sleep requires finding ways to understand and heal the parts of us that are resisting change. We can learn much about our habits and needs through yoga and meditation practice — and much about the “parts” of ourselves that have different needs in a complementary therapy modality called Internal Family Systems. Suffice it to say, who we are on the yoga mat or meditation cushion is who we are in life. So the agency to make change that we build on the yoga mat and meditation cushion we can bring to any aspect of life.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Oh yes, certainly. Today we have artificial light and work ethics (work unethics, as I like to say) that compel us to be productive long into evening hours, mucking about with our natural rhythms, sleep, digestion, and more. We have devices that research shows are actually changing our attention, our ability to remain focused, the actual shape and wiring of our brains. We have cheap and addictive consumer goods and services that hook us on comfort so that we only want to be passively entertained, dulling our senses during waking hours, making us less able to tolerate the inevitable discomforts of life, robbing us of the proven physical and mental benefits of unplugged unstructured time. The disruptions of capitalism and patriarchy to our systems’ rhythms and cycles are, unfortunately, incalculable.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1. First, if you start preparing for a good night’s sleep in the evening, you might be too late! Believe it or not, a good night’s sleep starts in the morning. As I mentioned earlier, within minutes of waking, get exposure to natural light. Going outside is best, but spending time next to a window may help. Early morning light sets up the timer that will later signal the body to start production of melatonin, relaxing the body as bedtime approaches. This may not be the first tip you were expecting from a mindfulness teacher, but from speaking with doctors over the years — western, Ayurvedic, TCM, you name it — this seems key. And getting outside in the morning feels so good! It’s the perfect time for a walk through your neighborhood paying mindful attention to the details that would otherwise escape your notice.

2. Train in relaxation. Find a relaxation method that you like — breathing, meditation, body scan, what have you — and practice it. A lot.

Most of us hold tension in the body that we can’t even feel. Similarly, much of what is in our hearts and minds is pushed down and out of our awareness. Even if we don’t ascribe to them, we are affected by values of the culture we live in — in the States those include accomplishment, productivity, and getting ahead. The society we live in keeps most of us too busy to notice how we are really doing. We may feel somewhat depleted, but not realize it until we are burned out.

To feel and sleep well, most folks need to learn how to relax back from constantly seeking to do more, and do less. We need to know how to consciously relax, which takes practice, and we need to include restful activities in our days.

A period of rest in a given day might be a relaxation practice such as taking three conscious breaths, a body scan, a short yin yoga sequence, or it might be sitting in your garden and noticing recent growth, or simply watching your children play with no device in hand.

To some it can feel risky to take even a short about of time away from work, to step away from the grind, but by balancing work with rest we have agency to self-regulate our days and nights for well-being.

3. Antidote the accumulation of daily stress and tension with bite-sized practices sprinkled throughout the day. This will make relaxing in the evening hours, and eventually falling asleep, much easier. You might start with meditation in the morning, a three-minute breathing practice between meetings, and a restorative yoga pose in the late afternoon. As you sprinkle practices throughout the day, make sure what you choose methods that are refreshing and energizing in the morning, relaxing and calming in the evening. This way, in addition to antidoting stress, you are also encouraging alignment with the natural rhythm of the day/night cycle.

I used to promote long morning meditation among students, and suggested to many a program to “sit,” as we call it, for longer and longer periods: five minutes a day for five days, increasing to ten minutes a day for ten days, and so on until 20 or 30 minutes daily meditation. That was the goal.

Some people love that and their morning meditation is central to not only their mental and emotional well-being, but their spiritual well-being. However, for others, it didn’t fit.

I softened my rigid approach to practice when circumstances in my life kept me from longer practice sessions. As I started to practice in bite-sized chunks instead, and felt how supportive it was of a good day and good rest, I changed the approaches I shared with students. Research tells us these micro-practices make a huge difference to the body and mind, but I needed to feel that in my own body, heart, and mind. As I did, I was able to better let go of the unnecessary and rigid standards I had for myself and shared with others. It was a good learning on several levels.

4. Having said that, do try metta meditation and consider making it a regular practice! This one is important. Metta means friendliness or lovingkindness in the language of Early Buddhists. Apparently the historical Buddha taught that it helps you sleep well and makes nightmares less likely. It is meant to heal a sense of separation or loneliness, and to redirect an aversive mind toward goodwill. With this meditation we silently repeat phrases such as “May I be safe, happy, and free.” Learning it from a teacher or book is best, as there are nuances of meaning that can help using the phrases feel less robotic and more heartful. Metta meditation can be a rich, life-long meditation practice that transforms your relationships — to yourself and others. I think it makes perfect sense that when you are full of love, you will fall asleep more easily and sleep well. Am I right?

5. Read up on good sleep hygiene, but don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Most sleep specialists promote a list of best practices that can be crucial to improving sleep: Turn down artificial lights in the evening, avoid using devices at least two hours before bedtime, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, etc. Some folks I’ve worked with have disrupted and replaced habits in order to align with these guidelines, resulting in better sleep and ease of well-being during the day.

However, if we become too rigid about sticking to any guideline or practice that is meant to support our well-being, it can have the opposite effect. For us perfectionists, it’s crucial to work with our inner critic so that slipping up when it comes to best practices and daily routines does not become grounds for harmful self-judgement and rumination. Nothing can keep me up like rumination!

Ultimately, it’s acting with kindness and care toward ourselves and others that will put us at ease so that we may let go into sleep each night and wake up with curiosity and interest in the day to come.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I advise using the breath to establish a relaxed state. Specifically, silently count from 1 to 4 as you slowly inhale through the nose, pause the breath and count from 1 to 7, and then count from 1 to 8 as you exhale completely through the mouth or nose. This is called “4–7–8 breathing,” and it is championed by Dr. Andrew Weil. If you cannot get back to sleep due to rumination, repeat this 4–7–8 pattern for, say, 8 cycles of breath, and then rest and see….

Sometimes you’ll want to try it again after a few minutes. It is important to breathe at a pace that is relaxed and not effortful, and that feels long and rhythmic as you maintain the 4:7:8 ratio of inhalation to hold to exhalation. A long and complete exhale signals to the nervous system that all is well and you can rest. The counting is required to stay on track, and to do so you must pull your attention away from discursive thinking and rumination. If you use 4–7–8 breathing regularly for several weeks, it can become a close ally in your getting better sleep.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I know some doctors will tell certain patients to make sure to avoid napping so that it will be easier to fall asleep and/or stay asleep at night or to get in the habit of a new sleeping/waking schedule. However, I also recently heard a sleep specialist say not to worry that napping to make up a deficit from the night before will have an impact on this night’s sleep. I work with some students and clients who are so under-slept, so driven to work, and unfamiliar with slowing down and resting, that it makes me think that at first you should take it where you can get it. In other words, if your body is calling for a nap and you are willing to nap, yes! Rest! And then maybe it will be important later to transition to a particular sleep schedule with no nap.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh, this is a 180! Okay. Right now, Amy Ray comes to mind. She’s a singer-songwriter who, as part of the duo the Indigo Girls, has beautifully expressed through song the jumble of angst and wondering and knowing I felt coming into adulthood, and for which I had few words of my own. Both Amy’s and her bandmate Emily’s lyrics clarify the joys and sorrows of being in relationship, the collective responsibility we have to each other and to the Earth, and the beauty of being just human. Decades on, they’re still at it, and engaging in social and environmental justice is a way of life for them. I don’t need to have a private breakfast or lunch with the Indigo Girls. I just love knowing humans can be like this — live in a way that demonstrates that we all belong, that devotion antidotes disconnection, and that hope is our birthright.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I run courses on mindfulness and compassion, mind-body practices for better sleep, thriving through life changes, approaching the end of life (yours or another’s) mindfully, and more. You can find upcoming offerings at www.sarahjaneshangraw.com, with much recorded and live material available alongside practices from teachers I’m proud to call my colleagues at www.studiobemindfulness.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you!