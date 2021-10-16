Sarah Fotis Of Collective Laboratories: “Practice Selfcare”

Practice Selfcare. It is easy to be on autopilot and not intentionally think about your daily routines. Being intentional about selfcare sends a message to my brain that I am safe and calm. Whether it is mediation, binging Ted Lasso, or going for a run, everyone needs time to do nothing and let yourself be.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sarah Fotis, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective Laboratories.

Sarah Fotis is the CEO and Co-founder of Collective Laboratories, a nature-derived scalp and hair care brand on a mission to reinvent the hair growth industry and shed the shame of hair loss through innovative, technology-driven products that support the scalp, stimulate hair growth, and preserve hair thickness. Sarah is a stroke survivor with over 20 years in optimizing organizational performance and motivating teams to drive business outcomes. She is obsessed with traveling the globe to find ingredients that naturally solve health & wellness challenges. Sarah also loves to spend time with her two kids and husband…and talking about all things gender equity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I am a first generation Pakistani American. My parents immigrated to Northeastern Ohio in the early 1970s to build a better life for themselves. My father, a chemical engineer, and mother, the primary caretaker, built a comfortable middle-class home and lifestyle for me and my two older siblings. I graduated from Miami University and then moved to Chicago after college to pursue a career in consulting.

My Pakistani heritage has played a very important role in developing my core values. Hard work, family, and community are key values that carry with me, and that continue to play an important role in my life.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

There was not one particular event that inspired me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle. However, the birth of my children and my stroke really pushed me to think about my health seriously. After these life events, my energy levels changed significantly, and chronic pain took over my day to day. So, four years ago, I began a journey to focus on my wellness — both physical and emotional. My goal has always been to be healthy and thriving for my young children.

My wellness journey continues today — — and I strongly believe it will never end. I have found that a combination of eastern medicine and western medicine has truly helped me flourish — both physically and emotionally.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My ‘can’t-live-without’ wellness activity is meditation. For me, this ritual is waking up early enough so that my kids are still asleep, and the house is quiet. This time in the morning is sacred to me — no distractions, no demands, just me and my thoughts.

During my search to feel better, I found meditation. As a CEO, mother, wife, sister, daughter friend, and stroke survivor, I have found that meditation anchors my thoughts, reduces my anxiety, and most importantly, makes me feel calm and comfortable throughout the day. I am incredibly grateful for my daily practice.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

My struggles with hair loss began after the birth of my kids, Eli and Ruby. Postpartum hair loss is real, and it affects 50% of new mothers. Then, four years ago, I suffered a stroke, which brought my hair loss back with a vengeance. After countless trips to the drug store and consultations with experts, I was left feeling lost, confused, and convinced that there was no effective and natural solution to help my scalp and strands.

Thankfully, I am the daughter of two Pakistani immigrants. So, I turned to my South Asian roots for answers and began searching for scalp and hair solutions that were safe, effective, and nature derived. I found myself using traditional Ayurvedic recipes from the motherland — instead of products that were full of harsh chemicals. And guess what? They worked!

There are decades of fear, stigma, and mistrust in products that address hair loss and scalp health. We started Collective Laboratories with the focus on educating the market on building a wellness routine for your scalp and hair that delivers sustainable and lifelong results, naturally — and without disrupting your health.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced when starting Collective Laboratories was finding balance. Between me starting a new business, recovering from my stroke, and parenting, I was overwhelmed and fueled by anxiety 24/7. Unfortunately (or, fortunately?) my body told me to stop pushing myself. During this time, I suffered from chronic pain and extreme exhaustion — I had no other choice but to stop and search for solutions. I realized that therapy, meditation, exercise, and sleep are critical elements to me feeling balanced and in control of my health. I continue to struggle with finding balance — but thankfully, I now have the tools and resources to help me when I sense the imbalance.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I am passionate about gender equity. Large gender gaps remain across the world, and early evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on gender equality. A large gender gap remains in women’s access to decision-making and leadership. In addition, men’s average wages are higher than women’s in both rural and urban areas. Rural women typically work longer hours than men, due to additional reproductive, domestic and care responsibilities.

For years, I have worked with companies to establish gender equity plans for their organizations. And now, as a business leader, I have an opportunity to really make a difference via my organization, Collective Laboratories.

I am extremely proud of our existing relationship with the City Hub and Network for Gender Equity (CHANGE). CHANGE is the first international coalition of cities committed to advancing gender equity in local governments and policies. Its member cities promote gender equity initiatives and exchange best practices to eliminate gender disparities. We donated a portion of our sales to support their mission to give women a seat at every table where important decisions are made.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Professionally, I am working on launching a new product in the next quarter. This new product is a game-changer in the scalp care category. Much like our Activating Serum, this product is focused on scalp health and supporting healthy hair growth. It is something that we have been working on for 2 years, so it’s definitely a labor of love!

Personally, I am training for a half marathon. After my stroke, I could not walk, let alone run. It has taken me 4 years to run without pain, and I am aiming for a half marathon within the next six months (before my 5-year stroke anniversary!). I want to be able to share my recovery story with other stroke survivors. There were so many days over the past 4 years that I lost hope in recovering to my full self. But actively seeking solutions to my wellness challenges gave me hope and ultimately relief.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

This is a tough question, as there are so many reasons as to why I am here and how success happened for me. However, if I had to name a few critical traits I would say: Connection, Curiosity, and Courage (the 3 Cs!).

Connection: I love meeting new people — I sometimes think that this is my superpower. I am lucky enough to have met amazing people throughout my life who have contributed to who I am today. In fact, I just got off the phone today with our chemist — who happens to be someone who I have known for 20 years. When we met 20 years ago, I never would have thought we would start a business together, but here we are! Curiosity: I love learning new things. I am always seeking new knowledge — professionally and personally. This trait in particular, has helped me transition from a career in corporate consulting to a wellness brand founder. I love listening to podcasts and reading books that fuel my curious brain. Courage: I love trying new things. When I started Collective Laboratories, I went from stable corporate employment to not-so-stable self-employment. This was the best decision I have ever made, and it took a lot of courage. I am incredibly fulfilled with this decision, and it really would not have been possible if I did not dig deep to harness this trait.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness as the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health. Wellness is multidimensional and unique to the individual, and it is more than just physical health. The key dimensions that are unique to me are: physical, spiritual, and emotional.

Physical. This is sleep and exercise (or any movement) for me. I see it as nourishing my body with what it needs to keep growing.

Spiritual: This is meditation and therapy for me. I see this dimension as a way to connect with myself and my purpose.

Emotional: This is a connection to others for me. The work I do on the spiritual dimension highly impacts this area as well. Being aware of and expressing my feelings, as well as understanding the feelings of others promotes greater wellbeing.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

There are so many reasons why wellness should be a priority of all — but I think one area that sometimes is not discussed is the fiscal upside of wellness. There are several correlations between practicing wellness and physical health outcomes. Improved immune system response, higher pain tolerance, increased longevity, cardiovascular health, slower disease progression and reproductive health are just a few benefits of practicing wellness. These health outcomes directly impact healthcare costs — resulting in cost savings across the board.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in so many ways. For many, the pandemic heightened health conscientiousness and increased the level of priority employees place on their health. Surveys have pointed out that more than half of the American workforce says that the pandemic is the most stressful time in their professional lives. From adjusting to working remotely, getting pay cuts and losing jobs, to experiencing financial stress and losing loved ones to COVID-19, the pandemic continues to take a toll on employees’ mental and physical wellness.

These changes are forcing corporations to address corporate wellness with a new lens — a lens of a remote workforce that is putting their health first. Corporate wellness is ever evolving, but I have seen companies focusing more on mental health and virtual health offerings. Many employers are partnering with wellness platforms to provide personalized wellness solutions to the employee like on-demand fitness classes, yoga classes, and cooking video classes. In addition, there is a huge shift in corporate wellness towards enhancing employee assistance programs to offer mental health support and resources to employees.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

This such a great question, I find that the following five have helped me on my path to success:

Align Career and Calling. A career is what you do for money and a calling is something that lives within you. Success comes when your career is your platform to which you can reach your calling. This is SO hard to achieve, yet very important to achieve success. For me, I am able to use the Collective Laboratories platform (my career) to further my passion for gender equity, via hiring, compensation, and partnerships (my calling). Practice Selfcare. It is easy to be on autopilot and not intentionally think about your daily routines. Being intentional about selfcare sends a message to my brain that I am safe and calm. Whether it is mediation, binging Ted Lasso, or going for a run, everyone needs time to do nothing and let yourself be. Have an Authentic Story. An authentic story helps consumers learn more about your products and services. This leads to an increase in brand awareness, sentiment, and ultimately trust in your brand. I think one of the reasons why Collective Laboratories has experienced tremendous success is that there is an authentic story behind the brand. My story has resonated with many, but also differentiates us in the market. Build a Community. The health and wellness industry are like none other I have worked in. I encounter people daily who are always willing to advise, connect, and support me and my wellness-related endeavors. When I started Collective Laboratories, I did not know many people within the industry, so I leaned on the 1 or 2 people I did know to really help me — and they did! They opened doors to new partnerships, experiences, and ultimately, life-long friendships. Focus on Solving an Existing Challenge. People are always looking for better and smarter ways to accomplish their daily tasks and challenges. Fortunately, there is always another new, innovative way to think about solutions to your challenges. This thesis was the primary driver to starting Collective Laboratories. There was no commercial scalp or hair product that was clean and effective for the millions of people who suffer from hair loss….so, we invented it!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is power in practicing gratitude with intention. Gratitude is a powerful emotion and a skill. I love that science supports gratitude, too. Practicing gratitude relieves stress, reduces inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and increases joy! It truly is an incredible skill that I am working on mastering. While many superficially talk about gratitude, I think there is an opportunity to educate people on the science behind it and encourage them to practice with intentionality.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Hands down, I would like to meet Dolly Parton. She is not only an amazing musician but also a feminist, philanthropist, and smart businesswoman. Most recently Dolly donated 1 Million dollars to COVID-19 research, which helped to fund the Moderna vaccine. She also is a vocal advocate and supporter for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights. I truly admire the longevity of her music career, but also appreciate Dolly using her music as a platform to drive social change.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on LinkedIn and Instagram. And you can follow Collective Laboratories on Instagram @collectivelaboratories or learn more on our website — www.CollectiveLabs.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!