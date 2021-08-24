Sarah Clark of Wally Health: “Be solution driven”

Be solution driven — Patients seeking alternative care solutions are typically frustrated with their previous solutions. One way we have the opportunity to set ourselves apart is by spending more time with them to be solution driven. Rather than providing a ‘bandaid’ solution, we can dig deeper and find the root cause of a complication and recommend steps to take to work past that.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Clark, RDH, Wally Health https://www.hiwally.co/

Sarah Clark, RDH, IPDH is a 2014 graduate of New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Dental Hygiene program. Sarah currently holds many roles in dentistry, including providing support for the companies DentalToaster and StudentRDH, Clinician, Associate Consultant for Spring Innovative Dental Advisors, Clinical Advisor for Wally Health, Part-Time Clinical faculty at Coastal Carolina Community College, and founder of her own business. She has been published in RDH Magazine, DeW Life Magazine, RDH Graduate, and others.

Sarah’s passions include helping the dental community advance current practice methods, advocating for programs that allow dental hygienists to practice independently or in non-traditional settings, and working towards career advancement and satisfaction.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am a dental hygienist who believes in making care accessible to everyone, as well as going beyond the ‘day-to-day’ operations of patient care. I’ve always been one to do research on emerging concepts, working to find ways to break the traditional mold of preventive dentistry. As a clinical dental hygienist, I struggled in having to share the same advice with my patients of ‘brush more, floss more, use more fluoride’, knowing that they likely weren’t going to see a different outcome in the next 6 months. It can be really challenging to remain in a private practice setting and also break beyond these ideologies, which is where I began to bring awareness to ways we can truly make a difference for our patience on the side of prevention. On this journey, Wally Health and I crossed paths, and chose to align our philosophies to help spread access to prevention that works.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since I’ve began my journey sharing improved oral health outcomes with Wally Health, I have numerous stories almost daily that share the same sentiment which never gets old. “I’ve never heard this before, it makes so much sense, I finally feel listened to.” After years of digging, each time I present individualized preventive solutions to patients based on their specific oral health needs, I can see (or hear on our phone calls), the renewed excitement come back that they finally have something that they can do to create real results in their oral health journey. Seeing a patient re-engage in their healthcare journey is always the most interesting and will never get old.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you know your worth, no one can make you feel worthless.” ~ unknown. This quote has always resonated with me as someone who’s always working outside the box. People can be quick to try and discredit or feel threatened by anything that is not the ‘norm’, so when working to expand access to knowledge that truly helps the patient see results through an alternative format, I am very aware of what I can offer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I wish I could pick one person, but I think it would honestly have been too difficult. I have had so many like-minded colleagues support me in my journey, and connect me with others who are there to help as well. I will say that without my mother, I never would have looked into dental hygiene as a career. She is a nurse of 40 years, and my original intention was to go to nursing school. She talked me into an alternative option, which ended up being dental hygiene school.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them, of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Having a patient in front of the provider is beneficial in that a patient can’t always determine every sign/symptom present. Those visual queues are often picked-up during a physical exam, which is a huge benefit. Certain tests can also be performed to gain more conclusive results when in person.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

If a patient is not in the same space as the provider, there is the possibility that not all information will be readily available to determine how to best help the patient. Reading visual cues such as body language is very helpful as well.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Ask Questions — with the challenge of not having the patient physically available to examine and look for the clues of the body, we must learn to dig really deep and leave no stone unturned. Ask all of the questions needed to lead you to a possible answer. At Wally, our patients do an online survey to provide the basic information to begin to piece together the puzzle of their oral healthcare needs. From there, on each call we can dig deeper on the information presented to formulate a plan for them.

— with the challenge of not having the patient physically available to examine and look for the clues of the body, we must learn to dig really deep and leave no stone unturned. Ask all of the questions needed to lead you to a possible answer. At Wally, our patients do an online survey to provide the basic information to begin to piece together the puzzle of their oral healthcare needs. From there, on each call we can dig deeper on the information presented to formulate a plan for them. Use available patient-led diagnostics — Since the patient is not physically present to get testing results, have the patient do testing at home as available. This allows the provider to have some testing result to go off of, and it engages the patient in the healthcare process. Typically patients involved in the process are more engaged and invested in their outcomes. It is a huge motivator. At Wally, our patients do at home saliva testing to determine the status of their oral health environment.

— Since the patient is not physically present to get testing results, have the patient do testing at home as available. This allows the provider to have some testing result to go off of, and it engages the patient in the healthcare process. Typically patients involved in the process are more engaged and invested in their outcomes. It is a huge motivator. At Wally, our patients do at home saliva testing to determine the status of their oral health environment. Have Empathy — Without the patient present, we are very reliant on their willingness to share information with us. When patients feel judged, they close off. Having empathy and the ability to listen has proven extremely important for our process at Wally, allowing our patients to drop their protective walls and work towards true solutions.

Without the patient present, we are very reliant on their willingness to share information with us. When patients feel judged, they close off. Having empathy and the ability to listen has proven extremely important for our process at Wally, allowing our patients to drop their protective walls and work towards true solutions. Provide Realistic Expectations — It’s important to let the patient know that the provided solution may not be 100% perfect, and will likely need adjusting overtime. With anything healthcare, we can only predict so closely how the body will react to recommendation, so it’s important to let the patient know that this is a journey to find what’s best for them, not the selling of a perfect solution from day 1.

It’s important to let the patient know that the provided solution may not be 100% perfect, and will likely need adjusting overtime. With anything healthcare, we can only predict so closely how the body will react to recommendation, so it’s important to let the patient know that this is a journey to find what’s best for them, not the selling of a perfect solution from day 1. Be solution driven — Patients seeking alternative care solutions are typically frustrated with their previous solutions. One way we have the opportunity to set ourselves apart is by spending more time with them to be solution driven. Rather than providing a ‘bandaid’ solution, we can dig deeper and find the root cause of a complication and recommend steps to take to work past that.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth allows the patient to engage with their provider more regularly than a traditional provider. In cases, it can remove the insurance barrier on limited visits, and high costs to receive guidance. Also, thorough advice can be provided to the patient when the time constraints of a private-practice clinical setting are removed. In the normal world of dentistry, a patient is given maybe 10 minutes of oral hygiene instruction, and usually while something like a cleaning or a filling is occurring. The patient is uncomfortable, and there isn’t much time to have a conversation. Both parties are trying to get through it and then move on with their day. Two things I hear regularly during calls with Wally patients are “Why hasn’t my dentist ever told me all of this before?” and “I’ve never learned so much about my oral health before today.” It’s really rewarding to hear how removing the conversation from a high-stress clinical environment can foster the excitement that it has.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Honestly the tools that are the most crucial are ones we’ve been fortunate to have access to for some time already. Of course Zoom is always helpful, and the creation of the smartphone so that patients can send photos or videos to us really easily.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

For dental telehealth, I would love to have a full-mouth scanner — sort of like a mouthguard that a patient can insert and it reports things like periodontal status, active decay concerns, and other diagnostics. We could use this one scan to know everything needed to help our patient.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Anything we recommend we are 100% transparent about and all come from evidence-based research. We encourage our patients to seek out what’s best for them, and provide a no-pressure environment for them to make that decision independently. Anyone willing to lay all of the cards out on the table like that has the patient’s best interest in mind.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

At this time, dentistry is still newly breaking into telehealth, so the foundational products are still what are readily available such as intraoral cameras and software programs. These aren’t extremely helpful with a patient communicating to us from their own home/personal location, so I’m hopeful there will be some other at-home patient diagnostics available in the future.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

As with anything (even in person providers), not all telehealth providers are equal. The patient will want to be selective in their choice for a telehealth provider. If the relationship doesn’t feel like a fit, then seeking an additional opinion could be in their best interest.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would normalize having 24/7 access to a dental hygienist (a true prevention specialist) for everyone. Geriatric patients could lower the incidence of pneumonia, tooth-loss and improve nutrition. Confidence could be restored to many. Children can prevent dental concerns before it’s too late. Families can be sure they’re choosing products that are ideal for their oral health needs. The incidence of dental disease could drop significantly by removing much of the red-tape surrounding allowing a dental hygienist to simply share their knowledge.

