Sarah Bowmar: Doing Good is Self-Care

According to experts, self-care is very important in maintaining positive mental health. And while we may all have different interpretations of what self-care means, on a fundamental level, practicing self-care means taking care of yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally. To this, certified nutrition specialist, fitness expert, and CEO of two highly successful nutrition companies, Bowmar Nutrition and Apex Protein Snacks, Sarah Bowmar has this to say.

“A lot of the people I know equate self-care with a day at the spa or skincare or even retail therapy. I believe it’s way more than that. Although these things do help, self-care for me is something that should nourish you on a profound level. It helps fill that void that you sometimes feel when you’re alone.”

As someone who wears many hats on a daily basis–CEO, mom, wife, personal trainer, blogger, among many others–Sarah says that one of the ways she takes care of herself is by giving back, especially to those who can’t repay you.

“There’s just something so unspeakably joyful about giving back. As a nutritionist, I understand how everything we put in our body contributes to how it functions now and in the long run. The same is true when it comes to our thoughts and actions. Think of your actions and thoughts as food or supplements. There are ones that are bad for you, and ones that are good for you. You owe it to yourself to keep feeding your mind and soul with thoughts and actions that contribute to its growth and development.”

“Doing good makes me feel good. And that is supported by science. I give back because seeing the smiles on people’s faces after you’ve handed them a meal or even a pair of socks makes me feel good. Going to bed at night knowing that I may have provided someone a bit of hope so that they can continue fighting makes me feel good. So yeah, in a way, it’s kind of like self-care,” she adds with a laugh.

Unknown to many, Sarah is very active when it comes to charity works. From donating hundreds of pairs of socks to a local battered women’s shelter, to providing over 30,000 meals, hygiene kits, books and school supplies to indigent communities in South Africa and Mozambique, and even running her very own non-profit that gives inner city children the chance to experience nature, she always looks for ways to address needs that other institutions tend to look over.

Most recently, Sarah spoke up about the widely unheard of threat that Covid-19 poses to animals in the wild. She says, “This pandemic is causing us many losses. And while the rest of the world is focused on stopping this virus and helping economies bounce back, those who mean to illegally slaughter animals for personal gain are having the time of their life.”

