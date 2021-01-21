Sarah BL of the Desert OM Retreat: “Simply offer your excess of emotions to a piece of paper”

One of my all time favorite habits for emotional wellbeing is free-style journaling. This practice is key to release. Everything that comes on the paper is better out than inside of you. There is no need to visit again what you wrote if you do not feel like it. Simply offer your excess of emotions to a piece of paper.

Sarah BL is a Certified Shamanic Healer, Spiritual Coach and Meditation Teacher based out of the powerful Joshua Tree Vortex in California.

Founder of Desert OM Retreat & Sarah BL Healing & Meditation, she is following her mission to inspire people to find their path back to their own hearts thru meditation, sound healing & shamanic rituals.

Sarah offers a sacred pause in a time where healing & kindness are essential.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Born and raised in Paris, France my childhood was intense due to lots of family issues. I encountered traumas with my father at a very young age. Those painful childhood experiences led me to a deep introspection. As a teenager, I went through many phases of depression, anorexia and bulimia before really finding the path or discovering meditation. Many people would say that meditation saved them. I am definitely one of those.

I was lucky enough that when I turned 14 my mother started her own journey of meditation, leading me to hear about different techniques. I was skeptical for years. But, somehow it planted some seeds, downloading some information to find my roots into the healing world.

It took me almost 12 years to really deepen my practice. At the age of 26, I was living in New York. The intensity of the city accentuated my anxiety, until the moment I found the juicing & yoga.

The beauty of the spiritual path is that as you uncover one layer, everything opens up for you to receive more.

What or who inspired you to pursue a career in helping others? We’d love to hear the story.

So, it all began with a 3 day juice cleanse in New York. A couple weeks later I bought tickets for a festival in the desert called Burning Man. Like I said, when you uncover one layer, the whole world opens up.

Burning Man is an art festival in the desert of Nevada. For a week, you get to completely disconnect from reality or even from money. During that time on “the playa” I was feeling more and more energy flowing through my body.

It was such a sweet and foreign feeling. My hands were tingling. I could feel energy passing through different energy channels of my body. At that time, I had no idea what it really was. I thought that this feeling was happening because of the desert, dehydration, and all the magic that humans were co-creating during that festive week.

Back in Los Angeles after the festival, I had a hard time coming back to the reality of this world. Coming back to the matrix or the life as we knew it in 2014 after a week of pure exchange of love and kindness was emotionally difficult. It started bringing more and more questions about society and myself. Did we really need all that accumulate? What’s real happiness?

As I was emotionally struggling, I decided to go to a yoga class to find a way to another reality. That evening as the teacher was leading us through breathwork exercises, I felt energy running through my whole body again. I could feel the exact same thing that I felt in the desert.

It opened the door to a whole new realm. I could create this experience wherever I was independently of the environment. That yoga class showed me that energy could run through my channels at all times.

That experience led me to meeting an Reiki Master and getting initiated to healing. From there, the path kept unfolding and opening.

I saw the benefits of those practices on myself. I deeply improved my emotional state and decided to share those magical tools with others to help them find their truth.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As I already said a couple times, the moment we begin to uncover our own layers, the universe sends us the right teachers to grow along the way.

A couple different teachers really helped me on this path.

One of them is guruji that I met in a small village in the Himalayas called Dharamkot. The closest city is Daramshala, also known as the city of the Dalai Lama. Sati also known as guruji, was a devotee of the Goddess Kali. Following his inner guidance as well as Kali’s, he opened a small ashram in the mountains where he received who ever wanted to receive his teachings every day.

I spent days and hours listening to him, his stories and deep explanations of Vedantic texts. His devotion could be felt through each of his words. Guruji wanted to teach and spread the deepest Hinduist secrets for other people to find their own truth in this world.

Listening to his lectures for a couple weeks, empowered me to deepen my own practice and encourage others to do the same. Guruji really allowed me to understand that when you shine from within you get to show others the way to their own empowerment and freedom.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of pursuing your passion? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of my mistakes, and I believe it tends to be a very common one is the spiritual world was to let my ego take over as I first opened my healing and meditation practice.

As I went through my first wave of “awakening”, I had this tendency to believe for a short amount of time that I understood everything about everything. I thought opening a practice would be easy as I had all the answers.

The moment ego starts getting in the way, I believe some behaviors change and the energies offered do not become as authentic. One of my clients, that I was spiritually coaching twice a week, told me straight up that she believed my ego took over.

It was almost as if I was showered with cold water. All I was doing all day was teaching people about their own ego and I let mine get in the way of my practice.

It was an amazing lesson to keep myself grounded and my ego in check.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing” Blaise Pascal

I believe that the power of the heart goes above and beyond anything else. In the society we live in, we became almost like robots. We lost a sense of connection, especially with covid. We tend to be desensitized to a lot of the horror happening around us. It’s all happening because of the amount of violence that we are watching on Netflix or on the media.

Our brains and nervous systems became accustomed to negative emotions. We do not react the same way. On a spiritual level, the heart is still affected.

By opening the door of the heart, we begin to realize that we have had the answers all along.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In 2018, I founded Desert Om a retreat center located in the heart of the powerful Joshua Tree Vortex. Desert OM is focused on offering a sacred pause in the desert to honor body, mind and soul.

I offer daily and weekly meditation and sound healing online and in person in the High-Desert of California or Los Angeles. As we are all transitioning into a New World with Covid, many people are looking for answers outside of the box.

More and more people are looking in the direction of meditation to find more peace and harmony within.

Offering the opportunity to people to deepen their connection with self has been a wonderful journey.

Meditation is a part of it.

I also have been focusing deeply on one on one healings and spiritual coaching. There is something very special in establishing a bond with your clients and seeing them grown on all levels of their life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In my writing, I talk about cultivating wellbeing habits in our lives, in order to be strong, vibrant and powerful co-creators of a better society. What we create is a reflection of how we think and feel. When we get back to a state of wellbeing and begin to create from that place, the outside world will reflect this state of wellbeing. Let’s dive deeper into this together. Based on your experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

When you wake up early in the morning in India, you can see all the locals do their “Sadhana”, morning practice. It is a time of the day that they dedicate to their own self and exploring their worlds within.

From a more practical perspective, a morning practice is a time to clean your mind, the same way you shower in the morning to clean your physical body.

A good habit to incorporate for an optimum mental health is daily practice. Set some time during your day that is for you and only for you. If you have a busy schedule, commit to 10 or 15 minutes. During that time, I encourage you to incorporate three practices: Meditation, Gratitude Journey and Self Love Practice.

Your meditation can be simple and however you visualize it to feel empowering.

A gratitude journal is a list of 10 or more things, people, events that you are grateful for. Writing it down helps you realize the quantity of little and big things you get to be grateful for everyday.

A self love practice can be anything that brings you joy. This varies from one person to the other. To give you a couple examples, it could go from a simple face scrub, a ritual bath, self-massage, painting or gardening. The goal is to tune in for a couple minutes to something that brings you deep joy.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Guided meditations are very powerful to take you from one level to the next. When you begin with meditation, guided sessions will help you keep your focus. On my website, I offer a couple recordings of guided meditations opening chakras and connecting to your inner child. Click Here

I also always encourage everyone to meditate by themselves. It can be scary and challenging at first, but we all have to start somewhere. You do not have to begin with an hour of meditation. Start small. One day at a time.

Five minutes of sitting by yourself simply watching your thoughts will deeply help you find the door to peace. Meditation is about getting past this constant flow of thoughts. We acknowledged the sounds. We even thank them and we let it go, one thought at a time.

So, if there is one advice I’d like to give is to invite you to find a quiet space in your home and take some time to breath and deepen your connection with yourself. Listen to every sensation of your inhales and exhales.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Mindful eating is the first habit that I recommend. Mindful eating is really about connecting to the roots of the food. It is about honoring every bite and staying present as you eat.

Daily movement is also essential to stay in shape. It can be anything from free style dancing, to yoga, to going on a run. What matters is to keep moving.

Finally, hydration is essential. We tend to forget that our body is made out of 80% of water. When we are dehydrated the body can function properly.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are some great ways to begin to integrate it into our lives?

Your body is your temple. If you put the wrong kind of gas in your car, the car will stop moving. It is the same concept with the human body.

The more care you give in the food that you feed it, the more your body will give it back to you.

Eating clean can be really challenging especially as we are all going through a whole shift with Covid. A couple years ago I discovered Intuitive Eating through the book Savor of Tich Nath Han. Tich Nath Han is a famous monk that explored the realms of conscious eating.

The concept is easy: Being in touch with the food you eat. Again, in our societies we tend to be very disconnected especially when it comes down to food. We just go to the market. Our ancestors were planting their food, watching them grow, and eating only the food of the seasons.

The moment you become aware of all of the people, the Earth, Air, Water and Sun to allow this food to get to your plate, you will start experiencing a whole different relationship with your food.

The food becomes alive. We experience a deep gratefulness for being able to be nourished.

Practicing this kind of positive thinking before eating has considerably helped me change my habits. I suffered from eating disorders for years. When you go through bulimia or anorexia you forget how to eat. You become disconnected from your hunger sensations.

Becoming aware of each ingredient and inviting gratitude bring nourishment of body and soul.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

One of my all time favorite habits for emotional wellbeing is free-style journaling. This practice is key to release. Everything that comes on the paper is better out than inside of you. There is no need to visit again what you wrote if you do not feel like it. Simply offer your excess of emotions to a piece of paper.

Another practice that helps in finding some emotional stability is dancing. In most ancient and shamanic traditions, dancing is a key practice to release mental blockages. Turn on some music and dance in front of your mirror. Let it all go.

I also encourage you to set up an altar in your home. Having a space in your house that is dedicated to your mental wellbeing and meditation really helps to keep some kind of stability. Altars work on the subconscious level. Every time you see this space it reminds you of your ability to find peace again.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellbeing? We’d love to hear it.

One of my favorite meditations to guide is called inner smile. It is an ancient Taoist Practice that focuses on the power of a simple smile on your physical body. When you take a couple breaths and deeply tune in to all the sensations attached to simple, you get to realize the positive effects of smiling.

As your lips rise up, your pelvic floor is lightly lifting, your heart is softening so as your face. Smiling will bring your inner joy back to the surface almost instantly.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

In terms of spiritual being, the first essential practice is taking a couple minutes or up to an hour each day to really do something that brings you joy. It can be anything creative or a simple self-massage but dedicating time for yourself is key.

I also encourage my clients to practice Abyanga, a traditional ayurvedic practice of self-massage. If you are interested in this practice many videos are available on Youtube.

Finally, daily meditation is essential to an optimal spiritual wellbeing. Your meditation practice can only be a couple of minutes. It is simply a matter of honoring your body, mind and soul daily.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate overall wellbeing?

Being in nature is key for our overall well being. I grew up in the city. I’ve lived most of my life between Paris, Los Angeles and New York.

Three years ago, I decided to spend more time in the desert of Joshua Tree, two hours away from Los Angeles. I would like to find the exact right words to describe the experience of waking up a little more peaceful every morning. The level of magic hearing silence is beyond words.

Nature helps you reset. Leaving the city reminds us that we can live in a place without all noise pollution. We get so used to sirens and cars that it almost becomes normal.

Being surrounded by trees, ocean, mountains or in the heart of the desert will remove the layer of the ego thinking that we need more. A simple sunset will remind you that everything is actually unfolding perfectly.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If there is one mouvement i’d like to bring to this planet is mass meditation. Imagine what we could do if the whole of humanity was breathing and meditating together for the empowerment and rise of the planet. I believe that we would conquer all the problems we are currently facing.

So the mouvement I would like to bring is incorporating daily meditation on all mass media channels and radio. Similar to a message from the government that everyone would have to listen to except that it would be a mantra or a powerful message for everyone to reflect on their day and behavior.

The ultimate goal would be to empower every human to find their own path, mission and truth.

The one person I would love to have lunch with is Amma. She is also known as the “serial hugger”. Amma is an India Guru that can give hugs for hours at a time. During a ceremony called Darshan, she hugs thousands of people, one after the other for over 13 hours. Amma is a powerful being. For some reasons, if I had to picture mother Earth as a human, I would picture it as Amma.

The same way I was deeply touched by that Indian guru for his devotion, I am in awe of Amma’s love for humans and humanity. I would be honored to explore all realms of the universe during the time of a lunch.

