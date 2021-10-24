Sarah Birnel: “Nothing is executed perfectly”

Nothing is executed perfectly. Changing a point-of-sale system or putting a new item on the menu — something always goes wrong. If you’re waiting for perfection, you’ll never get done.

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Birnel. Born and raised in Washington, Sarah Birnel is the owner of two chains of stands — six under the Bliss Coffee umbrella and six under the Black Sheep umbrella — as well as the salad restaurant Always Fresh & Foraged. A former prisoner, she transformed her life at 22, eventually turning a job at a local coffee stand into an empire based on the leadership, sexiness, strength and drive of women. Her goal with all her female-employed businesses is to provide a space that accommodates the demands women have personally, at home, and at work so they can “have it all.” Birnel lives in Spokane with her children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My dad has always been a business owner, and I remember as early as grade school, wishing I could be at work with my dad instead of at school. I was given a lot of freedom as a child — if I didn’t want to go to school, then I sometimes didn’t have to go. So I didn’t realize that I had an entrepreneurial spirit. When I thought of doing something or not doing something I just did it (or didn’t do it). And I didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. I wanted to make money.

That drive to try new things or to take risks or to think differently from how others do — some people are born with that hard wiring. I didn’t know I would end up owning a successful coffee business, but I knew it was going to be something.

In school, I had trouble staying focused. So much of what happened there just didn’t interest me, and it was very difficult for me to put in any time or effort. Unfortunately, that part of who I am led me down the wrong path. But I was looking for an outlet, a place where I could be completely engaged in something real, something that made a difference.

I was facing a second prison term, and I decided I was going to change my life. I was willing to do anything. I have a sister who is two years younger. She graduated with honors, and she had the job everyone wanted back then. She worked at a coffee stand. She got me a job, and even though she moved on to bigger and better things, I stayed. A repeat customer came in one day. He had a vision for a new kind of coffee stand, and he wanted me to run it. I told him the truth about what I’d been through because this was a great opportunity, and I knew the best I could do was to be completely honest and hope it worked out. And it did! I was going to be out of prison for good in two years, and he told me that when that happened, I should call him. I did it. I followed up and followed through. Today, I have 11 coffee stands, and we’re in the middle of building number 12.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I opened the Devil’s Brew, I knew that the controversy around my bikini baristas was going to get me the publicity I needed, but it just wasn’t happening fast enough. So I called the news. And it snowballed. I knew the concept was going to be controversial, but I didn’t expect for people to try to shut me down. I wasn’t born in Spokane, and even though I grew up here, I didn’t understand the politics. They were able to pass dress code restrictions, but it became the kind of law that was almost meant to be broken because they couldn’t just apply it to me. They had to apply it to everybody. And nobody’s actually going to be out there with a measuring tape, trying to measure how much “breast tissue” is visible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This might not be funny to everyone, but it’s funny to me. My business blew up, and I suddenly realized I wasn’t the best person to be at the window greeting customers. Some days, I’m grumpy. Sometimes there’s just too much going on for me. I had to take a step back and let other people do what they’re good at. That’s why we make sure to hire the friendliest, happiest, most fun girls who are super big on customer service. They’re the face of the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I want to talk about several people.

My husband and I met because he was a customer at my coffee stand. He just kept coming back. At the time, I was already reaching out to old friends from before I was in prison. I didn’t understand that’s the number one rule. You have to cut off all ties to the people you know from that lifestyle, and he forced me to do that. The thing is, I didn’t know any different, and I was close to going back. He helped me choose to live differently.

Then there’s my very first business partner, Fred. He was also a regular customer. This is why I tell my girls that you have to treat everybody the same — you never know who you’re talking to. So here’s the thing about Fred: I didn’t expect him to be the one to follow through. For a long time, I’d been asking everybody if they wanted to go into business with me for the Devil’s Brew. That day, I hadn’t taken a shower, I had a messy sideways bun on top of my head, and I saw Fred come through. He didn’t come through all the time because he was busy and traveled a lot. But I asked him, “Hey Fred, you want to go into business with me?” It was something I said over and over and over again. But he said, “Well, maybe, but what kind of business is it?” So I gave him the rundown. He asked me for a business plan. I had never put together a business plan, so I Googled it, figured out what I needed to do, and I learned so much in the process of making that business plan.

My dad loaned me the money to get started. There was no guarantee he was going to get that money back, but he trusted me. And there’s Stacey. She’s the one who runs my company. She adds so much to what we do.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women face issues with confidence, with the time that’s required. And we want to have kids — we want to have families. We want to have relationships. In general, men and women want different things at different times. There are also social expectations. Someone has to be around for the children. My partner, Stacey, and me, for example we’re the main thing for our children. So there’s also “mom guilt.” I’ve had to deal with this, and I’ve sacrificed time with my children.

Being a co-founder rather than a sole founder is one of the ways to beat that statistic. This is one of the reasons that I employ all women. I’m able to give some of the most important people in my company the freedom and flexibility to be the main thing for their kids. There’s stigma though. So many women feel like they have to do all the things. But here’s the truth that I’ve discovered. I don’t have to be the person who feeds my kids every meal. I don’t have to give them every bath. I don’t have to change every diaper. Ultimately, what my kids care about is the quality time I spend with them.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Programs like the paid Family and Medical Leave Program in Washington state where women can be gone from work for up to 12 weeks with 80 percent of their pay. This is the kind of support I wanted to provide for all my employees, but it’s a huge expense. The state has made it so that we pay into it bit by bit over time, and then you can take advantage of it when you need it.

Another thing might just be not knowing where to get funding. For example, the Small Business Administration and the SNAP Loan Program are both looking to lend to women and minorities. There are so many opportunities.

I want women to live their dreams and be moms. I want them to do what makes them feel good. I don’t want them to have to sacrifice how they feel about themselves or what they’ve produced in this world just because they have to give everything to their kids. Giving women grace, like letting more women work from home, gives them a chance to share their special capabilities and utilize their strengths. If you want to keep women in the workforce, all you have to do is offer some compassion and a little more flexibility.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are incredible problem solvers and multi-taskers. That’s what women do all day long: we solve novel problems. For me, I might be faced with a coffee stand that’s flooding or a unique and personal situation with an employee. So many of the young women who work for me, it’s their first job. They may not understand that you can’t not show up at 5 a.m. to open. Being a mom makes me more understanding. A lot of my employees are still living at home with their parents. And I can put myself in their shoes.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

People think that being a founder means I’m uber-confident all the time. I just go for things. I take risks. But that’s not confidence. I don’t know what I’m doing a lot of the time. That’s the misunderstanding people have. They think founders always know what to do. We don’t. I hardly ever know exactly what to do. But I can figure it out.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

You have to be okay with the unpredictability of life, with stress, with taking risks. And there’s sacrifice. You never know what the sacrifices are going to be, but you have to make them. You don’t have predictable stability. You don’t have a clear view of the future.

The type of person who should seek a “regular job” wants stability, looks forward to retirement. Maybe they just want to come home and relax after a long day at work. They desire security.

As a founder, I might come home after a long day and still need to look at the numbers, figure out what projects to tackle in the next week. I wish that I could be happy with just going to work and then coming home. But I want something more than that. I take risks, and by taking risks, I get to create opportunities for others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Nothing is executed perfectly. Changing a point-of-sale system or putting a new item on the menu — something always goes wrong. If you’re waiting for perfection, you’ll never get done.

The work never ends. You don’t start the day with a list of tasks that you can check off and then start the next day with a brand new list.

Invest in yourself from day one. Find a good coach. Spend money on a mastermind group. I would be a lot farther along today if I’d known to invest in my own growth.

You’ll need partners. When I brought on my partner, Fred, I saw all of my value and none of his. I knew I needed him, but I was very possessive of my business. If you want to get to a certain point, you have to bring on partners. I didn’t know that because I just didn’t dream that big back then.

Slow and steady wins the race. I’m not sure I’ve really learned this one yet. I’m still working on it.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I feel indebted to the universe, and I want to give back in some way. Giving people jobs is one thing. I feel great about the opportunities I give others just by being a business owner. But there’s more than that. I’m super proud of our marketing manager who recently brought on an intern. This is the coolest part of what I do — watching people grow.

I teach people. And I hope to leave every employee with life skills that will translate to future opportunities. I’m teaching organization. I’m teaching about how to have difficult conversations. And then there’s my book, Something Better Brewing: What I Learned from Prison, Parenthood and Pouring Coffee. I want to get it into prisons. I struggled with every darn thing you can struggle with in life, and I’ve overcome those things. The problems keep coming, and you keep overcoming them.

If things had gone the way they normally do, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I shouldn’t have been able to make it. But I have. And I want other people — in the same situation I was in — to know there’s a way out and that anyone can do it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kelly Brogan. She’s 100 percent my woman crush. She’s all about taking personal responsibility, which is something I just love. You can’t get anywhere when you’re blaming other people for your life. Also, everybody thinks there’s a pill for the ill, and she’s the opposite of that. Brogan believes we innately have the ability to heal ourselves. She lives a life of purpose. She and her daughters do yoga together. They meditate together. She’s so brilliant and intelligent and well-spoken and calm. She’s just gold.

