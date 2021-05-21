Sarah Barnard: “Encouraging an indoor/outdoor connection”

…Creating art. I’ve recently started watercolor painting. It’s something very different from the creative work I do during the day, and I’ve found it an incredibly freeing and relaxing time for myself. I try to approach it as an exploration free of judgment. If you struggle to separate yourself from criticism, “magic” calligraphy paper works with water instead of ink, making temporary images that let you focus on the pleasure of the process, not the outcome.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Barnard.

She is a WELL and LEED accredited designer and creator of environments that support mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. She creates highly personalized, restorative spaces that are deeply connected to art and the preservation of the environment. An advocate for consciousness, inclusivity, and compassion in the creative process, Sarah’s work has been recognized by Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Real Simple, HGTV and many other publications.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve always felt a connection between happy home life and the seasonal changes I observed outdoors. The desire to connect nature and human-crafted design influenced my decision to pursue a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credential in 2007, and eleven years later, a WELL Accredited Professional credential.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Moving through the world, you quickly notice that design is rarely supportive of healing. Many spaces designed with neurotypical people in mind can be uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing for much of the population. I have always been very aware of and interested in my surroundings. It was a natural progression for me to develop an empathetic approach to designing beautiful and restorative spaces for a greater variety of needs.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Elsie de Wolf was one of the first significant interior design figures and is particularly inspiring. Many people credit her for turning design practice into a profession. She pushed against the lavish Victorian interiors of the time, removing clutter and simplifying spaces. De Wolfe’s impact on the design industry in the 1900s and her luxurious, simplified, light, bright interiors are an inspiration. De Wolfe decorated homes for celebrity clients and residences for herself and her long-time partner Elisabeth Marbury. In her life and design career, she was a true maverick blazing a trail that many others would be fortunate to follow.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Long ago, I found a roll of gorgeous peacock blue mohair fabric while rummaging through my family’s garage. It looked perfect for a patchwork quilt I was making. Unaware that it was the intended upholstery to restore a 1949 Chevrolet, I used it to finish my quilt. I was allowed to keep the quilt which weighed close to 20 pounds, inadvertently creating my first weighted blanket. Today, fine quality, custom weighted blankets are something our interior design studio regularly helps clients personalize.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m increasingly interested in my natural surroundings. I’m currently reading “Secrets of the Oak Woodlands: Plants and Animals among California’s Oaks.” The author, Kate Marianchild, lived in a yurt in the oak woodlands for over a decade, documenting all of her intimate animal observations. Each chapter focuses on a plant or animal, offering an in-depth explanation of its importance. Much of my work is about creating biophilic homes in Los Angeles grounded in nature. It’s important to recognize our homes as part of a greater biome and understand how we as humans can support urban wildlife. When we live in a way that is integrated with the natural world, we support our well-being and our local ecosystems’ wellbeing.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I admire Diana Beresford-Kroeger and particularly enjoy the quote, “I want to remind you that the forest is far more than a source of timber. It is our collective medicine cabinet. It is our lungs. It is the regulatory system for our climate and our oceans. It is the mantle of our planet. It is the health and well-being of our children and grandchildren. It is our sacred home. It is our salvation.” Being aware of the materials used as a designer goes beyond recommending beautiful items. It’s essential to be mindful of the materials we select and make informed choices that reflect our respect and care for the planet and each other.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Recently, I’ve been working on two projects in very different Southern California environments. One, an ocean-facing property with sweeping views of the Pacific, and another in a wooded hillside. The oceanside home plays off of horizontal lines, open spaces, and a continuation of their coastal location’s vast views and light neutral colors. The forested home is planned to use deep, rich greens and touches of dusty rose to bring in the canopy of trees and blossoming wildflowers outside. I’m enjoying the organic forms the projects take on as these spaces reflect their environments and their inhabitants as the source of inspiration.

Kale Tree, our online shop, offers nature-inspired home decor items.

The current collection includes a Midnight Garden wallpaper inspired by the delicate lantern flowers of the Abutilon plant, a Bird Pepper textile in three colorways, and an area rug woven with illustrations of moths in flight. The products sold through Kale Tree’s shop are eco-friendly and available with vegan options. Kale Tree’s collection for summer 2021 will include new textiles, wallpapers, and area rugs inspired by ocean plants and animals.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Thic Nhat Hahn has a loving-kindness meditation in the book “How to Love,” that I enjoy. In the meditation, you focus on cultivating love for yourself, then extending love to someone you like, followed by a neutral presence, a person you love, and then someone you struggle to love. I believe empathy is something that can be cultivated and strengthened with practice. I love using this meditation to let go, appreciate what I have, and expand my understanding of caring. Empathy is core to my work, and returning to this meditation helps keep me reconnected to feelings of compassion.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Read the material “ingredients.” Many people have adopted the habit of turning a package over in the grocery store to investigate the ingredients list. Less frequently are folks putting the same care towards the materials entering their homes. Fabric dyes, adhesives, and finishes can all release VOCs that contribute negatively to indoor air quality. Our bodies interact with the materials in our home daily, and it is valuable to consider how they can affect our health.

Create spaces that encourage movement and variety. Now that more of us are embracing the at-home office, it is easy to get stuck crunched in a corner all day. Moving a computer to a countertop or setting a timer to remind you to change locations can be a simple way to avoid aches and pains and improve your mood by engaging in various environments throughout the day. Recently, we worked on rearranging a home office to optimize outdoor views from a variety of standing and seated positions in the room. If the workspace encourages and rewards movement, you may find yourself naturally becoming more active.

Encouraging an indoor/outdoor connection. A study by the University of East Anglia showed numerous health benefits to spending time in nature. From lowering blood pressure to reducing stress, we are learning more about the direct physical health benefits that time in nature may offer.

While we may not all have direct access to large outdoor green spaces, there are many solutions to incorporating nature into the home. Arranging rooms around outdoor views, creating visual parallels between interior design and flora and fauna outside and using bird feeders to attract wildlife can help foster connections to our natural environments.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Whether I am designing or cooking, I like to be involved in all stages of the process. I believe knowing where your food is coming from creates a greater sense of appreciation for it and fosters a more conscious connection with the food you eat.

I love to eat vegetables from my garden. Being part of the growth process, tending to the plants, and watching them grow from seed gives me a newfound appreciation for the food I eat. Engaging in the process of your food, whether that’s planting it yourself, chatting with the farmer at the market, or taking time to enjoy the satisfaction of slicing mushrooms on a wooden cutting board, can make the experience of eating more nourishing. I enjoy designing kitchens that focus on the joys of eating and cooking, beautiful spaces surrounded with natural views or artwork that make the process more pleasurable.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Birdwatching. It’s no secret that I am an avid birdwatcher. While not everyone may share my passion for birdwatching, taking a moment to pause to listen to a bird singing outside, or letting your attention shift from the computer screen to the habits of a bird out your window, can be a calming and mindful experience. It is a pleasurable way to ground yourself into the present moment when you don’t have the time (or patience) to meditate.

Creating art. I’ve recently started watercolor painting. It’s something very different from the creative work I do during the day, and I’ve found it an incredibly freeing and relaxing time for myself. I try to approach it as an exploration free of judgment. If you struggle to separate yourself from criticism, “magic” calligraphy paper works with water instead of ink, making temporary images that let you focus on the pleasure of the process, not the outcome.

Create and nourish social connections. The loneliness many experienced in this last year has highlighted how precious our time with others is. Even when it is limited to those inside our household, creating spaces that encourage social connections can be a mood-boosting factor in healthy home design. Shifting the living room layout away from the TV, eliminating distractions in the dining room, and creating modular spaces where a throw pillow can quickly change to a floor pillow can make conversation and connection flow with ease. Our spaces significantly affect how we interact with each other.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Occupational therapists have suggested smiling and turning our heads as a universal expression of compassion. As a wellness-focused interior designer, I do think smiling can be a helpful tool when fostering connections and expressing care for others. When creating genuinely supportive wellness-focused design, it is essential to make others feel comfortable and at ease, particularly when discussing something as intimate as life at home. Smiling can be a simple and effective way of creating an emotionally open environment to foster conversation and reduce fears surrounding emotional vulnerability.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Enjoy the present moment. Spaces that encourage mindfulness and limit distractions can enable us to be more present in any given moment. Folding screens, room darkening drapery, and noise-reducing insulation can support quiet environments that encourage us to look inward.

Daydream. There is so much on our plates; rarely do we set aside time to daydream. Setting up a cozy area with limited distractions, even a pillow on the floor by the window, and giving yourself time to daydream can be an enlightening experience. I use this time to reflect and envision.

Honor your need for restorative space. Create an environment that affords the opportunity to rest, regenerate, meditate. One size fits none. Our studio has worked with clients to create restorative wellness rooms and found that each space is as unique as the client. Depending on what your wellness practice looks and feels like, this may be a quiet, dark space for looking inward or an open area that encourages company and conversation. Setting aside a designated area to reset and rest can be deeply emotionally, physically, and spiritually restorative.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

While spirituality looks very different to everyone, I often think there is a common thread of creation. There is nowhere that the true wonder of creation is as apparent as in nature. Being among ancient trees, new budding plants, and an incredible diversity of flora and fauna can feel incredibly grounding while also offering a reminder of just how expansive and changing the world is. While being out in nature is ideal, our innate desire to be close to nature drives us to live in spaces that mirror this natural aesthetic. Biophilic design elements such as organic materials, views of nature, and even artwork or motifs of plants and wildlife can incorporate the benefits of a natural connection into everyday life.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve recently focused on personalized sensory wellness rooms, designated spaces for engaging in restorative activities. I would love to see spaces for healing become widely accessible and commonplace in households and public spaces. Culturally, there is an expectation for us to be doing, there is a constant stream of input that we are taking in, and a need to be simultaneously productive. We need time and spaces devoted to soothing and processing. I would love to see a cultural shift where there is an equal expectation to care for our mental and physical wellbeing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

As a WELL AP, the recent WELL campaign to promote the WELL health and safety seal has been heartening to see. I hope seeing public figures like Lady Gaga, Michael B Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, and Deepak Chopra back the WELL campaign encourages more people to consider how their spaces can support their health and wellness. I am thrilled to see these ideals backed by so many great people and would love to collaborate on a health-conscious space.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can visit sarahbarnard.com to see more of my work and learn more about my process. My recently launched store kaletree.com, or @kaletreeshop on Instagram, is a collection of sustainably produced, vegan-friendly goods designed by our studio.

