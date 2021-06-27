Sarah Apgar Of FitFighter: “Start your journey with good intentions”

Start your journey with good intentions. When you’re working on forming new habits, it’s important to start with the one that you’ll like, or else it won’t stick. A great place to start is your strength and love. Stay consistent and integrate the habit into your daily program and routine.

Sarah Apgar is the CEO & Founder of FitFighter. She is also an Iraq War Veteran, All-American Athlete, Fitness Professional, Volunteer Firefighter, and mom of two little girls. Sarah promotes and celebrates the power of teams, women leaders, and public service, contributing a portion of sales to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Prior to launching FitFighter, Sarah’s spent four years in the Army Engineers Corps. Upon leaving the Army, Sarah completed her MBA at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and launched the Alpine Summer Term for teenagers in Lenk, Switzerland. Then she served as Director of New Stores and Facilities for Warby Parker, built her team from the ground up, and oversaw the development and turnover for the company’s first 50 retail locations in 23 US States and Canada. Among many passions, Sarah loves her husband, her two beautiful angels, her rat terrier, powder skiing, hot chocolate, outdoor gear, tinkering in the garage, talking with teams, and smiling (a lot).

Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

The thread of public service is very important to me and has been an evolution. I didn’t intend to focus my life on public service, but it’s become something I’m always thinking about and the common thread throughout my experiences. From the military as an Army Engineer Corp, I went to grad school and worked as an executive in an early-stage company that was very mission-driven. In that corporate space, I felt the hole of not having a real true service-based community and that’s what led me to join the volunteer firefighter service. That connection is what led me to work with Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation which is a wonderful way for me to continue carrying that thread through FitFighter.

When I joined the Halesite Volunteer Fire Department in 2012, I noticed the firehouse didn’t have a structured strength training program and that one didn’t exist at all. There was no other fitness tool that replicated the weight of the pressurized firefighter hose and the grip strength needed to maneuver it on the job. Having served as a platoon commander in Iraq with the U.S. Army, I was familiar with regimented strength and weight training programs and was fascinated by fire ground activities and movements. So, I began my own training routine using old firehose filled with unique material to mimic the feeling of a pressurized hose on the ground. How do you train for that and address the movement issue around that? Firefighters love their gear and love shiny objects. An old piece of firehose filled with sand became the first prototype of the Steel hose equipment that is now FitFighter’s staple product, launched in the mainstream fitness market in 2019.

Just as much as I am an entrepreneur, I am a mom. I always make time for my girls. When it comes to balancing life as a mompreneur, I’m a believer in having 2–3 deep pursuits (personally and professionally) at the same time that can help strengthen the other and make you a more passionate person. That’s the way I feel about being a mom, a leader running a volunteer-based passion community, and having a full-time job. All of these things run together into what I think of as pursuits in my life and it becomes who you are in your identity.

Too often, we have this mentality of spending 18 hours a day on one pursuit at the comprises of the other things. There’s no research or data that proves this is beneficial. In fact, there are a number of stories out there on entrepreneurs and founders who burn out and have addiction problems because they’re manic and working 24 hours a day. It’s my strong belief that we need to reframe the way we think about our lifestyles and that will strengthen our health and wellness. It’ll change our mindset and the way we lead physical and mental health, being more passionate and/or active in our daily lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I wandered into this early-stage company and applied for the two roles that they had — a coordinator in customer experience and a project manager in retail technology. I ended up getting the role as a project manager, but for someone who was 33 years young with a military career background and an MBA, this was low-level work compared to my resume. But I had accepted the position because I sensed this was a good company and there was room for growth. I was very clear about my values and ultimately, an opportunity presented itself where I was able to raise my hand for an executive-level position. I grew with the company, helped build the first 55 Warby Parker stores in the USA and Canada, and played a critical role in the success of building their line of brick-and-mortar locations.

To me, this was an interesting moment because knowing my values and standing up for myself became a lesson I’ve espoused in every single of my professional chapters. I espoused it in becoming a founder while growing the company and I most certainly, espoused that in the Shark Tank! Because when you choose to go on Shark Tank, you’re already betting on yourself. There’s nobody else out on the floor when you’re standing there alone in that limelight, in front of those Sharks, where you know you can just get destroyed (which does happen to people, the show can be brutal sometimes).

My advice to the graduate students coming up with their MBA and the college students looking for their first jobs in their career is to make your values clear. Once you’ve met your basic needs, figure out if you can take some risks. Learn what matters to you and how you can play the long game. How are you going to put one foot in front of the other until you can raise your hand and bet on yourself?

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are two lessons I learned in the early stages of the company. One is deploying capital and the other was building the right team.

When I first set out to raise family and friends funding for my financial capital strategy. I made two investments with that funding and in hindsight, I think I could’ve invested the money in other ways. Hindsight being 20/20. The first investment was in technology. We built a custom ISO app from scratch that I was thought was a necessary component as I wanted to provide best-in-class training in addition to developing the commercial version of the Steel hose product. While I was right about the training platform, what I could’ve done was use third-party platforms that were also great and would’ve been much less costly in terms of investing with the precious family and friends fund. We also made a beautiful brand video for FitFighter before we had anywhere to leverage it to help us in PR and marketing. I think I jumped the gun on these two major investments that used a good chunk of our family and friends’ funding when I could’ve deployed that capital much more efficiently. That’s a business lesson I reflect on a lot and I now always consider how efficiently we’re deploying our resources.

What you don’t know is what you don’t know. When it came to team building, I think I could’ve been much more thoughtful and deliberate about the agency partners and the external support I brought into the company in the early stages. I didn’t know a lot about building a team then and the people you chose to sit at the company’s table matters. I really limped my way through that process — I made some wrong choices and had a few unsuccessful fits whether it was cultural or at an expertise level. These decisions hurt the business in terms of how we grew and relationships are now strained. With every success and failure that happens to the company, it’s yours as well and at the end of the day, those are the decisions you live with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I also have two to share here! There’s a celebrity trainer by the name of Jason Walsh who is actually now a partner and equity owner in the company. He was someone I looked up to in the industry and a real influencer in the world of strength, conditioning, and fitness — not for the public’s eye but a true teacher and thought leader. I had sent him a product back in March 2019 because I wanted his feedback, and he took that product in. He took his time getting to know the product and when he finally got back to me, he told me he thought I had something interesting here. From there, we budded this beautiful relationship and he’s helped me design and develop the 2.0 version of the Steel hose. In these past 2 years, he’s become a very influential person in the company a mentor and advisor but not a formalized role. He swoops in and out with his busy schedule but he’s always someone I can reach out to when I need his perspective on the industry. Jason has also helped get FitFighter Steel hose in front of the right eyes. He introduces us to a lot of folks like our current manufacturers, Sorinex. Sorinex has products that come across their table every day and they chose to work with FitFighter because I think Jason brought it up and made a trusted introduction, stating we were a gamechanger in the industry. He validated the product and was willing to do the grunt work to help me trench through the entrepreneurial muddle. Many people acknowledge a good idea and become an advisor, providing free advice but not many are willing to roll up their sleeves and help you reach that recognized level of potential. He’s one of the people who helped get the job done. It’s incredible to think back on making the cold call to Jason that I made on a whim to him becoming a mentor of mine ended up being extremely impactful.

Another one I’d like to highlight is Daniel Lubetzky, who is KIND® Snacks Founder and an investor in FitFighter, as seen in my appearance on Shark Tank. Daniel knows what it’s like to build a brand focused on improving people’s daily lives and our communities — I couldn’t be happier to have him on our team. Daniel and I both share a vision for the long game and bringing communities together. With Daniel’s guidance, our business has skyrocketed, and we’ve had impressive eCommerce growth. We also recently announced new program offerings via FitFighter on-demand and launched our FitFighter Steelhoses in over 100 DICK’S Sporting Goods bricks-and-mortar retail locations.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I envision FitFighter as a world disruptor — a challenger brand in the industry with a manic tunnel vision around the next fitness-driven program. What do I mean by that?

Many people perceive strength as athleticism and power but in reality, the concept of strength is wide-ranging and diverse. In my many lives as a war veteran, a college athlete, a volunteer firefighter, a businesswoman, as a mom — at each chapter of life, there were characteristics that required me to be at different levels of strength. For example, what requires me to be strong in the army is not the same as being strong as a mother to my two daughters.

At this time, there’s no simple way to explain this in a measure of “what are the results I’m getting from this program.” Life characteristics structure our lives and set fitness goals. We don’t stop for a moment to reflect on what that means for people and with FitFighter, I hope to create a scalable way for people to do that. At FitFighter, we’re creating a community with micro-communities and addressing the various demographics with our specialty programs (we just released). These niches can speak to these populations and understand these life characteristics — Is this someone focused on competition and ultimately winning a victory with a championship mindset? Is this someone trying to get through the day positively to be a mom and to have the strength to breastfeed, raise toddlers, and run a household? Or is this someone who is a professional and responsible for making important decisions all day and being strong for their team while dealing with their own challenges (which is a mental and physically exhausting role)?

These are all human beings in different roles for whom the concept of being strong and reaching their fitness goals is very wide-ranging and extremely diverse. I don’t believe they can reach their fitness goals in the same program. Perhaps for a short period of time, but not for long-term goals. In the long term, it’s about helping someone learn about their body and mind by helping them move better and be more mobile along with building strength in the areas where it’s important as the core and grip. It’s a mindset shift acknowledging where people are in their life so that they can start to understand how to live longer and be stronger.

Partly why I feel so strongly about this is because I’ve experienced the extreme differences in health and wellness firsthand. As a collegiate athlete, I’ve had to maintain a body fat percentage and metabolism to compete. When I became a business owner, graduate, and volunteer firefighter, it was very different from being a rugby player. I went from carrying no weights to being loaded with 60lbs of gear and compressed air and how to learn what strong means for that job. Then I became a mom and had babies. I had this extra weight on me which was okay with me but had I had this as a college athlete, that would’ve been the difference between winning and losing in competitions. From there, my next challenge was figuring out how to be a mompreneur and how to sustain my mental and emotional health.

As you can see, I’ve definitely lived out my message of what we’re trying to send to people. I think it’s a complete shift in our industry in the way we discuss fitness with people. Today’s fitness programs are short-term and we’re focused on changing that conversation to a long-term mindset.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

Carve out time and be outdoors every day. It doesn’t have to be a full day, even a few minutes can make a difference in your mental and physical health. We often focus on physical health but our mental health is just as important. Get your friends and family involved and let them know how you’re doing. Make it a habit to integrate them into your every day and every week. Start your journey with good intentions. When you’re working on forming new habits, it’s important to start with the one that you’ll like, or else it won’t stick. A great place to start is your strength and love. Stay consistent and integrate the habit into your daily program and routine. Your core and your grip are your two more important parts of your body to be strong. Everything else is built from there. See the long game. You don’t want to be playing the short game, you want to play the long game. see yourself doing in 10 years. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

FitFighter was inspired by my time in the Army Engineer Corps and my experience as a volunteer firefighter. As someone who has lived different lives and chapters, I’ve learned that the concept of strength varied at each stage. I created FitFighter to be an all-in-one weight training program that allows people to perform various exercises at their strength level using our patented Steelhose® free weights to tone muscles and shape any part of the body.

Our vision is to make you demonstrably stronger and more ready: for your everyday demands, to assist those in need, and to better handle anything else that may cross your path. Strength is different across the spectrum.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Permission granted to “Go Your Own Way” so says Fleetwood Mac, against the headwinds, and you will ultimately begin to realize that one person or idea can indeed disrupt norms, change the game, be the opposite, and have an enduring positive impact. When you are an “outsider” in a large and complex industry, it is easy to get discouraged, but we are starting to turn ripples into waves now and the disruption is necessary.

A better understanding of the power of the industry and how it impacted the way people think about their health. For example, there’s been a bit of brainwashing on the need to think about results, numbers, and metrics, vs. have a focus on life-oriented goals. There are infinite ways for people to understand their health and plenty of room for fresh approaches. The industry is also quite siloed, making it essential to “reach across the aisle” to have a large-scale impact.

The network of people and resources in this industry, and ways to reach the masses, are extensive and passionate! It is also highly decentralized. I would love to have known the “org chart” better of how this network is interconnected.

To be new, you must also figure out how to be familiar. I have slowly built a handbook on how to be familiar, given how novel we are, but boy I would have loved to have that in my back pocket from the start!

There is incredible research and evidence that provides a compass for us as to how to improve the overall long term health of our communities and society — such as knowing that former competitive athletes are twice as likely to live sedentary later-adult lives (!), or that grip strength is an indicator of overall cardiovascular health and life span. Armed with this, we can educate and make real change if we focus on the long game!

Which causes is dearest to you, and why?

When I launched the company, I knew I wanted to have a charitable partner that would reflect our mission and roots. It felt like the work of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was a perfect alignment, not only with the company but with my life. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others in September. A portion of Steel hose sales benefits the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting wounded warriors, fallen firefighters, and their families.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can connect with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter or follow FitFighter on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

