Sarah Annette Freiseis: “I learned it never hurts to reread all the way to the end before hitting send!”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Annette Freiseis.

Thank you for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I enjoy working with talented individuals and creative entities to realize and maximize entrepreneurial efforts. By developing strategic directives that harness the power of public relations, clients are able to increase their brand visibility and targeted marketability. From grassroots perspectives to global campaigns, the fun part is helping bring the uniqueness of their work to the forefront.Working with creative people inspired me to help them share their gift with the world. My background is in fashion design, after a shift to trend reporting and brand development I started seeing how little public relations support existed outside of the corporate structure.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Being at the center of a controversial PR stunt wherein a client made it appear as though they underwent a major transformation to their physical appearance. Trying to steer the narrative without being deceitful proved complicated.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Sure, signing off an email is second nature right? Well when not paying attention I once hit two letters near the letters I was supposed to strike on the keyboard which resulted in an embarrassing apology. My name is Sarah and the “r” is next to the “t” and the “h” is near the “n” and without noticing I ended the email with “Cheers, Satan” rather than “Cheers,

Sarah” so I learned it never hurts to reread all the way to the end before hitting send!

How did you scale your business to profitability? How long did it take? Please share the steps you took.

5 years, combining efforts with other individuals working in a similar vein in regards to promoting talent and other uniquely creative arrangements.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working with some more family oriented projects that are collaborative in nature.

Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in PR?

It’s a good idea to pair up your knack for PR with some other skills related to increasing brand visibility by was of strategic promotions.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Follow-up by email, even if you left the verbal exchange feeling complete, get it on paper and solidify its existence w/ documented correspondence.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

A book called the Heart and Mind of the Negotiator helped me assign “wins” to aspects of business functions to include assessing intrinsic value.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to see more “green” celebs, conscious choices from being on the road to touring and performing, in general, would be cool to have someone sponsored by hemp products over corporate giants affiliated w/ Nestle, etc.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

-The money comes in waves as per the account, client, season, or situation.

-Celebrities are often diva’s, don’t let that distract you

-Don’t let people take advantage of you or a situation, otherwise they will do it again and again

-Rising stars may outgrow you or vice versa, and that is okay! You want what’s best for them and you.

-Feeling low is the nagging doubt that comes with the territory, chin up, you got this!