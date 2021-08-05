Sara Viklund of Saratonin Haircare: “Always stay open to learning new things and getting better at your job”

Always stay open to learning new things and getting better at your job. There is always room for improvement and different ways to do things. The industry trends change and although you might have been doing something well for many years you can always tweak your talents and expand your skill set.

Sara Viklund has worked in the beauty industry for over a decade as an international hairstylist. She is also the Founder and CEO of Saratonin haircare. A plant based, gender neutral product line that is made in America and based out of New York.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been a creative person. As a child I loved to sew, cook and make art. Making things using my hands felt very empowering and the process of creating has always brought me a lot of joy. Growing up I remember watching American tv shows about fashion and hairstyling, that gave me a lot of inspiration to want to be in that environment and choose this career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I honestly feel that the journey I am on right now, building my very own brand is extremely exciting and interesting to me. I am learning so much all the time about how things work on the business side of things and there is a lot of self-discoveries that comes with the process of growth and decision making. I am enjoying every moment.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I remember realizing early on in my career that making someone feel beautiful was about so many other factors than just doing their hair. I was a slow learner when it came to technique, so I had to figure out a way to build my book of clients even if I was not the best haircutter straight out of school.

Making people feel seen, heard and understood is something I always try to achieve when I am working.

I think that in all industries, connecting with people and building relationships of quality is something that will always lead to success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had so many amazing teachers and mentors over the last 15 years. Mirjam Bayoumi, owner of Mirjam Bayoumi salon really took the time to train me in color and blond highlighting techniques. I have her to thank for the full book of returning clients I have in the soho salon today. I would also have to say that I appreciate my mother and father for never forcing me into a particular “career box”. I was raised to believe that everyone’s value is equal regardless of career choice and to pursue satisfaction in what I do. There was never any pressure to do anything else than what was right for me, and I think that has led me to feel happy in my everyday life having a job that I love.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

My haircare line is innovative because each product can be used in multiple ways, Saratonin haircare is for all textures and all identities. I have 6 products in my line and my idea is that everyone in a household can use the same product. It is a minimal approach with the intention to reduce waste and over consumption. For example, my water-based pomade can be used as a hair gel, an eyebrow gel, for beard styling and for braids, updos and edges. One wonderful multipurpose product. My goal and purpose with this is to eliminate the “his and hers” and the “yours and mine”. All people with all backgrounds and different hair textures can use Saratonin haircare.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

What excites me is the direction it is going in. I have seen a huge change in what the “ideal’ is since I started doing hair in a Swedish salon 2007. Today the industry is so much more inclusive and accepting. Beauty is about what is rare and real, the uniqueness of the individual.

Clients and consumers are so much more interested in what is in their products. This is such an important point. People are making conscious choices in accordance with lifestyle, environment and health. What you put on your skin and hair goes into your body and the people that love my haircare products, love them because of the ingredients, what the brand stands for.

I love the fact that stylists and creatives can use their online presence as a platform to run grow their business. Whether it be tutorials on YouTube, Tik Tok or Instagram, we must no longer belong to a big salon name to get clients. Creatives can be more entrepreneurial than ever and that is such an empowering thing.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

One of the things that concerns me is how the industry is viewed. I have been judged so many times for being “just a hairstylist” and that that somehow implies that I was not smart or good enough go to an ivy league school to become a doctor or a lawyer, when in fact I have just chosen to do something that makes me happy. I am so proud of my career and my hope for the industry is to create a stronger awareness outward in terms of how people view it.

So much of the money that is being generated by selling products is going to big corporations and such a small fraction goes to the stylist that is selling the product. One of my biggest motivators in running my own haircare line is to give stylists a chance to increase their income by selling my products. The margins I offer my fellow industry people is significantly higher than other companies and I want it to be beneficial for people to sell my brand.

Although there is increased consumer awareness when it comes to the ingredients that are in beauty products, I still feel like there is a lot of room for improvement and responsibility that large companies must be pressured to recognize. Hair care products thar are on the market and sold in large chains all around the world might be marketed as ‘moisturizing’ or having one key ingredient that is beneficial. For example, if you look at the label on a lot of products you will discover that there is nothing but fragrance, chemicals and water in the bottle and only a drop of a conditioning component.

This needs to change, and I hope it will.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Recognizing that your best quality is being you and nobody is the same. Everyone has something unique and beautiful about them. I think the expression of that is what makes people feel their best and beautiful. Owning who you are and having the confidence that comes with that is priceless.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”.

Know that beauty is about so much more than the way you look, it is about who you are and how you feel. This is what my brand is all about, feeling your best. Always stay open to learning new things and getting better at your job. There is always room for improvement and different ways to do things. The industry trends change and although you might have been doing something well for many years you can always tweak your talents and expand your skill set. Relationships are so important. How you treat your co workers and clients. Whether you are working on a shoot, a fashion week show or behind the chair in a salon. A lot of my success has come from my love of working with people and my ability to be a team player. I find that some of the easiest people to work with are the ones that are super accomplished but choose to stay humble. Do not be afraid to fail. We all start out somewhere, if you do not know how to do something, be honest about it and ask people to teach you. Choose mentors that are excellent at what they do and ask them to teach you and keep a positive attitude while learning.

In order to feel and be successful I think it is important to know why you have chosen the industry you are in. Having a strong sense of purpose and drive in what you are doing is vital for growth. Maybe that means knowing what to specialize in and really zoom in on that, there are so many different types of platforms and directions one can go in the beauty industry so finding your direction and your reason for choosing to be apart of it is an important factor to succeed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Less is more, lean in instead of out. Or rather lean in to lean out. We live in a world where we are constantly being influenced, mostly without even noticing it. Media is telling us what we need, what we are missing what everyone else is doing. Kids and teenagers are being pressured at such an early age with an online social life and all the pressures that come with it. I think that privacy and disconnecting is and will be even more of an asset in the future than it already is now. Teaching people this from an early age may help them navigate in a world where we are constantly connected.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

As a creative person this is so important to me. I believe change is essential and to always allow yourself to think outside of the box. When you go for something and take risks in the pursuit of chasing your dreams you then also find yourself along the way.

@saratoninhaircare

@hair.by.sv

