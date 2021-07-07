Sara Lieberman of SHADOW: “PR takes a minute. Have patience ”

PR takes a minute. Have patience — The nature of an agency is that you’re constantly balancing multiple projects and clients. Give yourself time to get into the rhythm of things, and you’ll see success.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sara Lieberman.

Sara serves as an Associate Vice President, managing communications for SHADOW’s Consumer Packaged Goods and Food & Beverage divisions. As a seasoned generalist, Sara leads a team that works with both emerging lifestyle companies and established luxury brands across the agency’s CPG, hospitality, food & beverage, and culinary divisions. She has yielded brand expansion results for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized companies including some of today’s leading industry experts, food specialists, and CPG experts — helping clients create differentiation amongst their competitors as well as within their respective industries.

As a passionate marketer, she is responsible for developing and implementing meaningful media, digital and consumer-facing campaigns for high-profile hoteliers, business leaders, restaurateurs and acclaimed chefs. Sara is an expert at creating integrated yet disruptive campaigns that merge events, celebrity programming, and influencer engagement, with out-of-the-box media relations.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had always wanted to work with mission-minded organizations, and originally, I thought that was through charity and non-profit organizations, but when I saw the approach SHADOW took to amplifying what brands were doing, I took another path. SHADOW has always worked with brands that stand for something and being able to work alongside this team has been quite the journey.

I’ve always loved storytelling in any form. I originally started working with SHADOW’s nightlife clients, and while I loved them, over time I became increasingly more interested in what the chef was doing in the kitchen or how the mixologist behind the bar created their cocktails. It was those stories that drew me even further into this world, and it’s why I’m still here.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The interesting moments always happen when you least expect them. You always have to work with what you have to make every situation the most successful for your client. There was one time where the talent that was confirmed to participate in my client’s campaign wasn’t available for photos. Instead of telling the client they weren’t going to be able to push this out to press for coverage without photos, my team and I sat down and challenged ourselves to think outside the box. Our solution was to bring a cutout of the talent to the broadcast segment we had booked for the chef, and the media loved it! We were even able to get a photograph of one of the hosts with the cutout, and it ran everywhere since it was so creative and unique. You have to go into every experience and moment knowing you’re going to come out of it with a new perspective and new lens to see things through.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are a few good ones, but I’ll say the funniest that’s been a running joke for years now happened in my first two weeks at SHADOW. I was responsible for a 500 person RSVP list for a huge NYFW event. A few hours before the event, I accidentally did something to the excel document and changed every last name on the list to be the same. The team helped me fix it, but to this day I still don’t know how I did that.

It was a very stressful moment, but after that I never messed up another RSVP list. Attention to detail is so important, and I definitely learned that the hard way (and quickly!) in my career.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We recently worked on the opening of Zero Bond, a new private membership club from Scott Sartiano that has been incredibly exciting to see come to fruition. There’s nothing more rewarding than walking through the construction site for a new property and slowly watching it develop and change.

I’m also really looking forward to a new hotel project we’re going to be working on come September. We’re approaching this account a little differently by utilizing our Social Media and Influencer Divisions to launch the property versus just relying on traditional PR. It’s been fascinating watching how the impact of influencers staying at hotels has evolved over the years, so focusing our efforts through that lens on a project is a nice next step in this evolution.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

PR takes a minute. Have patience — The nature of an agency is that you’re constantly balancing multiple projects and clients. Give yourself time to get into the rhythm of things, and you’ll see success.

Don't be afraid to put yourself out there — Whether it's building a relationship with clients, media, influencers, be comfortable in your own skin. Don't be afraid to use your voice.

Believe in yourself, your brands and your company — I was incredibly lucky to have found an agency that was built on passion. Finding the right place for yourself is what will make you excited to get up and go to work every day.

Events are more than the event itself — There is so much more that goes into events than just the planning or the event itself. Every event is a new opportunity to learn and improve on your skills as a marketer and publicist.

Give a F*** and go for it — To make your mark, you have to take change and make it happen. If you wait for someone to tell you where to find it, it's already too late. You need to find your passion and be hungry enough to fight for it every day. This is also a SHADOW core value and something I live my life by.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

It’s really simple, but I always found it really easy to go up to someone you’ve never met before and open with a compliment — could be an editor and you recently loved an article they published, someone who has an amazing pair of shoes on, etc. It’s always helpful to know your audience.

Once that’s out of the way, you can begin to introduce yourself and lead into a natural conversation. Being a good listener is key as well. If you’re so focused on pitching your client or getting the new business, you forget to listen to what the person is actually saying to you. Everything else will come by learning who they are and what makes them tick.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My strategy is always to lead by example. If my team and I continuously deliver new out of the box thinking for our clients, other brands will see that and want a part of it. When you deliver quality work, more will come your way. Doing that successfully isn’t easy though, you’ll only find success by doing the work and focusing on the now rather than the potential down the line. In the back of your mind, you know if you make an impact in the market you’ll see the ripple effect, but your focus should always be on the client and consumer experience. If you’re thinking about tomorrow you aren’t focusing on today.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I love Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. Not only does he have incredibly interesting guests from all walks of life, but I’m constantly blown away by his ability to get people to open up by putting himself out there. The way he communicates with his guests has helped me a lot in the way I communicate with others — both inside and outside of SHADOW.

I find with the media landscape constantly changing and the diversity in forms of storytelling, podcasts like Armchair Expert or even Crime Junkie allows me to keep a pulse on what’s new and interesting. My love for storytelling in all forms allows me to think differently, discover new mediums and new people for our clients to interact with. I’m constantly getting new ideas for our brands with the shows I’m watching, podcasts I’m listening to and books I’m reading. It also allows me to be able to find common ground with just about everyone which makes me a great networker.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m constantly inspired by mission-driven brands and the way they service those in need. There are so many people trying to do good out in the world that but don’t have the resources or tools to make the largest impact possible. I’d love to be able to find a way to connect those who have forged a successful path to mentor those that are just starting out. I’ve started doing that with some of the social entrepreneurship students who are graduating from Clark University, where I went to college. Being able to provide experience driven insight and answer questions for those that are just starting on the road to do good has been incredibly rewarding. I’d love to inspire others to dedicate their time in this way. There’s more than enough change to be made.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!