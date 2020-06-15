Sara Kohl of Keen.com: “I truly believe that we are not here to face reality — we are here to create it”

“Your soul is so powerful, you can create a universe with it.” It’s relevant to me because I realize we can expand, create, and manifest. I truly believe that we are not here to face reality — we are here to create it. We just need to use our energy and intention to do whatever it is that we would like.

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sara Kohl, Intuitive Medium at Keen.com

Sara is empathic and feels what others feel in her own body and will relay this information with lightning speed. She has a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology From UW-Madison, Wisconsin and Undergraduate in Economics also UW-Madison and has 30 years of experience in Metaphysical and Spiritual studies. She is also experienced in Life Coaching, the Software Industry, Real Estate, love & relationships, finances, Feng Shui, House Numerology, and Astrology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It was really an accident. I had started an organizing business and was talking with a woman whom I was working for about her boyfriend. Apparently, all of these details started coming out of me. She said ‘did you know you are psychic? I honestly had no idea! She actually works for Keen and we traded services — me organizing in exchange for her helping me set up an account. I had no idea how my life would change after this; I am so grateful for her!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your role working with Keen.com?

I have a regular client whom I love. I do energy work so depending on the person, often things will appear in the reading that need adjusting. I noticed she had some kind of a headlamp on her forehead and it was turned the wrong way. It was such a bright light, too! It was pointing down and it was shown that it should be adjusted and point straightforward. That was easy to do. I adjusted it to point straight and when she calls she always asks ‘how is my headlamp”? I love this client so much! She still calls regularly! After this happened as well she called me and let me know that she had met a famous celebrity on Halloween and danced with him all night!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t think of a funny mistake. But we should never underestimate the intelligence of our clients! They ask complicated answers and many of them are expert investigators. A mistake is to not realize how amazing our clients really are!

What do you think makes Keen.com? Can you share a story?

It is definitely the clients, and of course the hardworking tireless people at Keen who are constantly enhancing the system. I feel what makes it great is the diversity of advisors and the robust communication system that Keen has for keeping in touch with clients! We have email, ping, an app, and an amazing chat feature. Many of the people working at Keen have worked there for a very long time and are amazing at what they do. One advisor has done over 300,00 readings, and a few others have done over 200,000. Many more have over 100,000 readings. That is a lot of experience on one website with over 1,700 qualified advisors to choose from. Clients call us from all around the world. In a flash — they’re chatting with us from the beach in other countries. It is amazing! We also have an amazing community manager and CEO and tons of other staff at Keen advocating for clients and advisors to make the system state-of the art, user-friendly and a learning place for all to come, learn and enjoy. It’s really amazing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have recently been asked to write in some columns and have been doing more Zoom videos to keep in touch with Keen customers at this challenging time in the world. Keen is thriving because of their ingenious ways to reach clients and help those in need. Many of those ways are now reaching out in more technologically advanced ways. Our Community Manager and so many others at Keen have great new ways of keeping in touch with clients, connecting us and it is great to see everybody! The staff at Keen is very involved with Advisors helping the site grow and keep up with the times so we can help more people than ever!

What advice would you give to other female thought-leaders or experts to help their team to thrive?

My advice is to always be your own advocate. Your inner being knows what to do and will put you in the right place at the right time if you are truly meant to do a certain type of work. To help your team thrive I would remember that only positive can come from positive. With leaders it is always great to have empathy for whom you are working with. People are more productive when they feel good! If something is a fit, it will naturally grow. If it is not, the universe will scoot that away and bring forth what you are meant to do. I also tell my clients to stay in their own power as projecting this vibration only brings success.

What advice would you give to other female entrepreneurs about the best way to manage their business, no matter what the size?

You always have to innovate and think outside of the box. The self is limitless so once you have that mindset you can achieve your wildest dreams!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my dogs for being my best friends in life, keeping me grounded and being my buddies while I work on Keen! They have been here with me the whole entire time and without them by my side keeping a smile on my face I am not sure where I would be. Dogs are so grounding and loving, no wonder ‘dog’ is ‘God’ spelled backwards!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By putting positivity into my clients daily. Your thoughts create your reality so my job is to help uplift everyone I speak to, along with accurate predictions to help them make life decisions. I like to help people come into their own power, not only knowing who they are as a soul, but also loving themselves and keeping themselves on a pedestal and lifting their esteem. I also bring goodness by healing with light and sending energy to calm people’s stress. It works very instantly.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I happen to have more than five! Here goes . . .

I learned that you really can be your own boss and thrive while doing it.

People want to be validated and know they are okay, so treating people respectfully is so important.

Care for people that are really hurting. Have empathy for them. Many come to us with extreme issues like losing a parent, their job, or the love of their life. They deserve our respect and care and they have hired us to help. Be supportive as much as you can!

Know there are people above you that can help you. So many are always willing to help a lending hand!

Be patient and give your clients (and people in general) a break. When customers come seeking guidance, it is our job on Keen to deliver that in spades. None of us is perfect and are all at different stages in life. We are all here learning real lessons. Nobody is perfect, so it’s our responsibility to help each other.

Before getting upset with someone, perhaps ask that person if there is something wrong.

Speak to people as if, were they not here the next day, you would be satisfied with the last thing that you said to them.

Humans stick their foot in their mouths a lot, usually due to their own insecurities.

We need to change one person at a time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. I would inspire a movement to be kind to animals… all of them. Not only would it help the animals, but it would help people as well. It’s impossible to carry a positive vibration and have eaten something that has been traumatized. I already work on this in my mind and consciousness. I have the intention of healing all animals and I know many others are doing the same. They are living beings with souls, too. They deserve love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your soul is so powerful, you can create a universe with it.” It’s relevant to me because I realize we can expand, create, and manifest. I truly believe that we are not here to face reality — we are here to create it. We just need to use our energy field and intention to do whatever it is that we would like.

How can our readers connect with you?

They can connect with me by going to my Keen.com profile here