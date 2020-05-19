Sara Drury: “Re-write your old stories”

The blocks come from our subconscious drivers. We all have subconscious drivers and they steer us towards pleasure or away from pain. Even if we associate pain with a not-great habit, unconsciously we may associate MORE pain with change. Our brains do not like change. If you can begin to be aware of what is happening in your brain it puts you back in the driver’s seat of making the better choice.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sara Drury.

During a successful career in the beauty industry, Sara Drury found a missing link between outer beauty and inner beauty. Following years of research, Sara took her expertise beneath the surface to help women bridge that gap, find their “magik” and heal their worthiness wounds, while slaying their biggest goals. Now, Drury is a self-image-alignment coach, entrepreneur and author of the new book, 21 Days to Self-Love.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me in my career was when my husband was let go from his job. That was when I had to figure out how to grow my business quickly. It was the catalyst for me deciding to grow my business to the level I have and beyond what I thought possible for myself. I felt like the universe pushed me off the edge of a cliff and I had to learn how to fly.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’ve made many mistakes over the course of my career. One that stands out is the time that I was on my first-ever live TV interview. I tried to jump in too soon with talking, which made the first 30 seconds of the interview a little awkward. Luckily, I recovered, and it all turned out just fine!

That’s the lesson. You aren’t going to be perfect at everything the first time you do it. Sometimes you are going to have to be a beginner and that means you might make a mistake. That’s just part of the journey! But it is always going to be just fine. It always is. And if you’re not making mistakes you probably aren’t moving fast enough!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My unique contribution to the world of wellness is to show people that our thoughts are mostly habits and patterns, and we can change them. When we learn to change our thoughts and inner dialogue, we can change how we feel. When we change how we feel, we can change our lives. When we change our lives, we can change the world. My contribution is to show people that they have WAY more influence over their lives than they fully understand. I also show them how to harness their own inner power to create a life that they love.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had MANY people help me along the way. One I am particularly grateful for is my personal coach Jim Fortin who helped me learn how to let go of my own blocks and step into my power as a coach. It would have taken me much longer to get where I am if I hadn’t worked with him! I’m grateful every day.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The answer is in the question: Habits! The three main blocks are:

Habits – the amount of sugar we eat or exercise we get are all habits that we have formed over time. Any change we want to make starts with a decision to create new habits. And, good news, that’s pretty easy. The blocks come from our subconscious drivers. We all have subconscious drivers and they steer us towards pleasure or away from pain. Even if we associate pain with a not-great habit, unconsciously we may associate MORE pain with change. Our brains do not like change. If you can begin to be aware of what is happening in your brain it puts you back in the driver’s seat of making the better choice. Our subconscious-self-image, a.k.a. how we see ourselves. If you don’t have the unconscious self-image of a person who eats less sugar or exercises or even sleeps well, then you won’t do those things. And if you do, then you will. You will always do the behavior that is most consistent with your subconscious self-image. With the right tools, a subconscious self-image can be changed easily and permanently.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

These aren’t your typically lifestyle tweaks. We all know we need to a certain amount of exercise and to drink more water. But do you know these five lifestyle tweaks that will dramatically improve your wellbeing?

1. Become Aligned: When your subconscious mind is in full alignment with your conscious mind, things just flow, and it puts you in a state of well-being naturally. There’s no resistance or self-sabotage. Life begins to feel magical when you are working from alignment.

2. Re-write your old stories: You tell yourself stories all day long. Some are good, some are bad, but most of what you say to yourself during the day is nothing more than stories. Think about it:

“I’m really struggling to make the kind of money I want to make” (story)

“I’m frustrated because I seem to be going backwards while everyone around me seems to have so much success” (story)

It’s not your fault, you learned these stories in your childhood. What you were told and experienced when you were young, shaped who you are now and the stories you tell. And this became your internal setting of sorts. These became your subconscious “stories”. These stories shaped your beliefs about how the world is. These beliefs stay buried in your subconscious and create your daily feelings of internal peace and wellbeing (or lack thereof) until you learn HOW to change your subconscious and move past them.

Maybe you don’t feel like you’ve actively chosen your life until now, but the good news is, from here on out, you can re-write your story and deliberately choose to feel good more of the time.

3. Thoughts/Feelings Upgrade your belief system- subconscious: Until now, you’ve been programmed with a story about who you are and what is possible for you. Now you realize you’ve just been telling it over and over.

Those old negative thoughts and don’t have to own you! YOU are in control of your thoughts. Even if it doesn’t feel like that right now, with practice you will discover that it is totally true. When you change your thoughts, stories and beliefs, you change your self-image and, in turn, what is possible for you!

It starts by becoming aware of when a negative thought comes in and choosing to replace it with a new more-helpful thought. Then you just make this a new habit. This one tool can change your entire state of well-being faster than anything.

4. Create an Alter Ego: Ask yourself: What are the qualities of a person who feels the way I want to feel every day? This is the place to start!

If you dramatically changed your wellbeing already:

How would you feel?

What kinds of things would you say to yourself?

What would your life look like?

What would you believe was possible for you?

Then create an alter ego that you can step into each day to help you stay on track. This is SO powerful when you do it.

5. Use hypnosis to anchor in all of it: To shift your wellbeing, all you need to do is pluck out the subconscious blocks that keep you feeling bad or not in a state of well-being. The quickest way to do this is through hypnosis.

Hypnosis a tool where you can speak straight to that subconscious part of you that holds these old beliefs and reprogram it with much more helpful thoughts and feelings that will keep you in a state of wellbeing more of the time!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Iam an avid reader! I love books so much. So many have made an impact on me over the years. One that I recommend time and time again is a book by Florence Scovel Shinn called Your Word is Your Wand. The first line says, “Man’s word is his wand filled with magic and power.” That about sums it up! Our words are so powerful; we forget just how much influence we have over our lives from how we speak to ourselves and others.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Myunique contribution is also the movement that I know will help the most amount of people, and it truly is: When we learn to change our thoughts and inner dialogue, we can change how we feel. When we change how we feel, we can change our lives. When we change our lives, we can change the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You’ve always had the power my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself.” This has been my own life lesson and what I now am passing down to others. My young adult life I spent doubting myself and was unsure of my place in the world. Once I understood that the power has always been within me, a whole new world opened up.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah! She is such an inspiration and world changer. I would love to have any meal of the day with her.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.facebook.com/saradrury/ and https://www.instagram.com/saradrury/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!