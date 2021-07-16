Sara Colletti and Ross Youmans of Hamptons Wellness on Wheels: “Reminder of goals”

Reminder of goals. Within the chaos sometimes you go on autopilot and you simply just “exist”. I like to create a list of my goals and keep it on a post-it next to my desk. This way it is out in the universe and from time to time I glance at it, reminding myself to keep moving forward.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sara Colletti and Ross Youmans.

Hamptons Wellness on Wheels was created with the vision of Sara Colletti in 2016. It came about because of the need for in-home Personal Training on the East End of Long Island. Sara, Ross and Hamptons best Personal Trainers have been providing in-home personal training. group fitness, charitable POP-UP workouts and Staycay Retreats. You can spy Sara and Ross driving around in their wellness wagon throughout the Hamptons!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Ross: I loved sports growing up. Any second I had available I was outside with my brother and friends playing basketball, baseball, football, or another sport. Sports definitely were a huge part of my identity. As I got older and played school sports I, unfortunately, started having some injuries. And those injuries were so frustrating because they prevented me from doing what I loved. I played a lot of team sports and a big part of that was helping your teammates be better athletes themselves. We were on the field competing together and that bond was unmatched. When I graduated and went to college, unfortunately, sports weren’t as prevalent in my life and I felt a part of me went missing. I also struggled with knowing what I wanted to do with my life. The one thing I knew was that I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and to help people. After I graduated it took me a while to figure things out. And it was in that time I started to evaluate what made me the happiest. That’s when I realized that sports and being physically active was one of the most important elements in my happiness. But I realized it extended further than that. I found my happiness really stemmed from helping others to be more healthy and fit. Being active and working out has so many amazing health benefits both physically and mentally. So being able to help others on their journey is a privilege and an honor. And I like to think that the confidence and self-esteem I see many of my clients build extends into other areas of their lives. I am also a firm believer that the better one feels about themselves, the more people want to help others. And that to me speaks on the beauty of our humanity.

Sara: I have always been one of those people who would never sit down. Causing mischief with my girlfriends, chasing boys around the playground, and dancing every chance I got. At a young age my father taught me to play tennis and between myself, my brother, and my cousins he was determined to make a pro out of one of us. Unfortunately, none of us are Novak Djokovic. I played through middle school as first singles as well as dancing at a local academy. For me, I loved all movements, not one format was enough. After 10 years of dance and periodic sports I became “that” bratty teenager and stuck with just chasing boys. It wasn’t until after college that I really got back into exercising regularly. Prior to becoming a Fitness Professional I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I went to Cosmetology School to become a hairstylist in order to create art out of someone’s hair, but I didn’t see myself behind the chair. Next, I went to art school to create art on a canvas, but I was just too hungry to become a starving artist. Throughout my educational trials I worked in an office. I found myself doing wall sits while scanning documents and refusing to use the intercom because I preferred to get up and walk to the next cubicle (only when the boss was out of the office of course). After my 9–5 I would spend the remainder of my evening having “my moment” at the gym. This is what got my wheels turning for a profession in fitness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Ross: I’d say that it was primarily the culmination of three life experiences that really drove me to pursue my career in the fitness industry. My grandmother was a huge inspiration to me and a big part of our family. Unfortunately, she struggled with several health issues throughout my childhood. And from my perspective at the time, it seemed like many of them started with her falling and breaking her hip. It just seemed that after that event she could not catch a break and that everything went downhill after that. We loved her so much and it was so painful to see someone who did not have a bad bone in her body suffer so much. And honestly, that struck a fear in me that I carry with me to this day. In some regards I was quite young and maybe didn’t fully understand everything that was going on, but I saw the impact and the pain it caused my dad, and that was heartbreaking. I started to think about the future and the thought and fear that one small event could be the start of the end for someone. I can’t bare the thought of something like that happening with my parents. The second life experience has to do with my athletic career and the common athlete’s perspective of what if… I ran into so many frustrating injuries and was very underwhelmed when I went to the doctor’s and physical therapists for answers. The search for answers as to why my body seemed so prone to breaking down was a major motivating factor. And now I am fortunate to be able to take what I have learned and bring that information to young athletes today. The third life experience comes from my childhood friend group dynamic. I always felt responsible for organizing and bringing my friends together for neighborhood sports. Maybe I was the self-proclaimed leader of the group and that identity bore the responsibility of ensuring their continued physical health. When we all went off and graduated from college we all found ourselves in different cities. And speaking with them I realized that we all felt that there were holes in our lives where our sport get-togethers used to fill. I felt that I was letting them down by not helping to keep them moving in whatever way I could. This led to me designing fitness challenges for us to do as a team and using social media to log our work. Not only did this help us stay accountable to our fitness, it filled the hole we had been missing since our high school days playing neighborhood sports. And it was during these challenges, I realized I wanted to make a career in the fitness industry helping others stay physically active and healthy.

Sara: When I first got back into fitness I started as a class girl. My girlfriends and I would walk to the gym for a Yoga or Yogalates class. Soon I started running to the gym and walking back with them. This progressed to running to the gym, taking a cardio dance class followed by our class together. Since I grew up dancing and playing sports, I thrived off the energy of a team. I remember taking a class and saw this instructor with long nails, a bomb pink outfit, and her “yass” attitude and thought “what am I doing wasting time in an office?”. That was the moment I knew what I was supposed to be doing and it was time to switch gears. I wanted to bop from class to class motivating everyone to move, have a great time while exercising, and make their workout exciting. My next step was finding the right education. I enrolled in Focus Integrated Fitness in Manhattan to learn everything about Exercise Science, Anatomy, Kinesiology, and Bioenergetics and set up my career as a Personal Trainer. Since Focus was around Personal Training, I put my dream of teaching on the back burner. About a year into training I was working at Equinox and an instructor was stuck in traffic. They needed someone to fill in to get the class started. This was my cue. I hopped in, crushed it, and remembered why I got into fitness in the first place. Now, fast forward 8 years, I own my own company in the Hamptons and I get to teach, train, and motivate every single day.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Ross: Definitely my parents. Looking back on my childhood it’s easy to see now that my parents did everything to build my self-esteem. They always expressed their confidence in me and knew exactly what to say whether I found success or failed. My dad grew my love of sports, all sports. As I’ve already mentioned, sports were a major part of my childhood. And the amazing thing about the team and even individual sports is that they have an uncanny ability of acting like a microcosm of life. So many life lessons can be learned on the baseball field or the tennis court. And my dad has been behind me the whole way. If I had a great game, he would almost seem happier than I was, and if I blew a game he would help me see the lesson in the loss. And this type of encouragement went beyond sports but in any life decision I made. Whenever I take a moment to reflect back on my life so far I am routinely blown away at my dad’s selflessness. While my mom is not as passionate about sports, she has always shown her support. She’s been an incredible inspiration to me and another huge motivator for me to join the fitness industry. When I was in college and the economy was struggling, my mom was laid off from her job. Instead of showing her frustration, she reinvented herself. While my mom has always been health conscious, I’ve watched as she’s really started prioritizing health and wellness over the years. I’m so proud of her ability to adapt and change. After she was laid off, she got a job working at a gym. This was before my career took off. The way she would speak about her work and the relationships she developed played a major role in my career decision.

Sara: Throughout my journey of finding myself, my parents have always been supportive in letting me discover my passions and letting me see them through while financially allowing them to happen. When it comes to gaining the courage to create my company, Hamptons Wellness on Wheels, my biggest cheerleader was one of my first Hamptons clients. My first job as a Personal Trainer was working for Equinox, which really helped me feel comfortable within my career switch. After just passing my Tier 3 position in a year of employment, it became clear that my grandfather needed help out east on Long Island. Within 2 weeks I picked up and moved to the Hamptons while having to leave my clients behind. The transition was tough because as a trainer, the word personal sums it all up. I adore my clients. They become your friends and some, your family. I went from being an established Equinox Trainer to folding towels as a gym in Southampton while working the front desk. Gradually I started to build up my client base and class schedule. One day my soon-to-be client Butch walks in looking for a trainer and we hit it off instantly. The one thing about the Hamptons is that it is a small town and he was much more familiar with this rodeo. After seeing value in his training and the importance of movement he started to mention ideas for me to start a company of my own. I always wanted to have my own studio covered in rose gold decor and sparkles in every corner, but being new to the Hamptons I didn’t know which town I loved the most. If you have been out here you would know what I mean as each town has its own special charm. He motivated me to get started, create a business plan that works for me, and to acknowledge my value in the community. This year, Hamptons Wellness on Wheels turns 5 years old!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Ross: The beauty of being in the health and fitness industry is that we work with the human body and the body is incredibly complex. I love knowing that I will never know everything there is to know about health and wellness because that means there is always a lot more to learn. I have to be continually seeking education, otherwise, I will not be doing my clients justice. Looking back I’ve made several mistakes over the course of my career and I know that I’ll make more in the future. As science and training protocols advance, we realize that maybe what we thought was best in the past may actually not be. If I review training programs that I wrote when I first started training to those that I write for my clients now, it’s entirely different. The lesson is to never be complacent and to keep learning and challenging yourself to grow as a professional.

Sara: I love injuries. I definitely do not love when my clients get injured, but I love being the one to make them feel more comfortable and help their daily activities. I have worked with sprains, severe muscle tightness, hip replacements, arthritis, mobility restrictions, you name it. When someone meets with me with a concern, we work together to make them painless. This makes me so proud to do what I do. For example, one of my clients who I have been training for about 4 years now had gotten into a biking accident that compromised his hip mobility. When I met him he had difficulty walking, constant discomfort, and lack of range of movement. Throughout our time together he got one hip done at a time. We progressively trained, worked on mobility, and now he is one of my most athletic clients. When I met him, he needed to hold on to a TRX to perform a squat and this week we did burpees, 20lb thrusters, and a rotational beetle all while bragging about his run the previous day. It melts my heart.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Ross: Always be eager to learn. The second you stop learning is the moment you start letting your clients down. I will never go into a situation thinking I have all the answers no matter how many years I have been doing this. Everyone brings new thoughts and ideas to the table, so keep an open mind as to new ways of doing things. It may be easy to show up thinking you have all the answers, but doing so helps no one.

Sara: Go for it! Don’t listen to the “what if’s” in your head. The sooner you start, the sooner it brings you to your dreams. Starting a business is scary, but so is staying complacent with something you aren’t passionate about. For me, the idea of missing out on an opportunity is WAY more terrifying than failing at what I love.

We all most likely have a few people we aspire to be. Make a list of every quality or accomplishment they have made, then one by one, check them off your list of actions.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Motivational Interviewing by William R. Miller and Stephen Rollnick. When I was working in a corporate gym, we had a more senior Personal Trainer transfer over to my location. Right away, the way he went about his business earned my respect. He was very generous with his time and so I did the best I could to learn from him. I remember after about two weeks of him working at our club, we were walking back from a football game and he pulled me aside. He goes on to profile me for the next 10–15 minutes with incredible accuracy. I was blown away wondering how he seemed to know so much about me after only knowing me for such a short time. I was so impressed I wanted to know how he knew. The short answer came down to him noticing how I interacted with my clients, colleagues, on the sports field, and with management. It also came down to his ability to truly listen to people and in asking the right questions. He referred me to this book. Up to this point I focused much of my education on exercise science and other training specific knowledge. I discovered that much of my ensuing success came from learning how to better connect with people, how to ask better questions, how to be a better listener, and how to coach based on where they are in their lives at every given moment.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Ross: It’s not so much of a quote, but learning that losses or failures are even more important than wins and successes. In my early childhood, I used to get so upset if I lost a match or failed at something. I’m embarrassed to say I was not a good loser. It felt like the end of the world to me. It took me a while to truly understand that losses and failures are only bad if you do not learn from them. That’s the tragedy. And I believe this extends not only to sports but to business ventures, relationships, and many other things. Now I’m much more analytical when it comes to my failures. And while I don’t want to fail, I do not see them as a bad thing. In many instances I think they are far more valuable than most other things. Also, losses and failures inherently make winning and successes that much sweeter because of the struggle to get there.

Sara: “At first if you don’t succeed, try and try again”. We have all heard this a million times and it seems silly but it is so relevant. My success did NOT happen overnight. It came with many failures and hardships. I chose to keep trying, and I still continue to try new ventures. The worst that can happen is someone says “no”, then you try again until they say “yes!”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Ross: We are working on bringing Wellness Retreats or Wellness Staycations to the Hamptons. Many people are finding that they want to continue their healthy habits even while on vacation or are taking a break from their typical work weeks. We have created wellness itineraries that utilize several aspects of healthy living such as: personal training sessions, all kinds of group fitness classes, healthy meals from local chefs, massage therapy, meditation, skin and haircare, mental health seminars, hiking, biking, swimming, water sports, among many other services. We have pre-packaged retreats or can customize them based on preferences. They can be for just one night or as long as a weekend. We are so excited to take the best elements of resort wellness retreats and to bring them to your home, rental, or air bnb.

Sara: Our newest venture is Staycay Retreats in the Hamptons! We are so beyond excited for this. Since Covid, the idea of staying at a resort for a group retreat may not sound the most appealing, yet the act of taking time for your self-care is beyond important. We created a series of events for one to host their own retreat in their Hamptons home or rental. We have chosen a team of the best wellness professionals in the Hamptons to bring mindfulness, mobility, and peace into their home.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Ross: Humans are inherently creatures of habit. Usually, we all have some good habits and some bad habits. It’s up to us to decide whether our current habits are truly aligned with what we want out of life. And once we know which habits contribute to our goals and the life we want to live, and which ones may be counterproductive, we have the choice to change them. The difficult thing sometimes is realizing which habits may not be the most productive. We generally have a sense as to what is good and bad, but sometimes it’s not always apparent. And unfortunately, sometimes bad habits yield other bad habits. One example is that there is a direct correlation between not getting enough sleep and your motivation the next day to eat healthily. Compound that with feeling too tired for physical exercise and you can start down a difficult road. That is why it is important to create good habits to set you up for success. If I’m struggling, I always ask myself, “What specifically is preventing me from accomplishing my daily good habits?” There was a time in my life where I felt I was not eating the way that best set me up for my fitness goals. I believed that the best way for me to accomplish what I needed to was to have my own system of meal prep. However, I was struggling to find the time needed to buy my groceries and then cook my food. I had to rethink my process. One solution that I could have settled on was to use a healthy food service that would deliver my meals to me every few days. That would have eliminated all the time I needed to shop and cook. However, I chose to rethink my schedule and my process resulted in planning ahead when each week I was going to shop, and when each week to cook. I then had to make some sacrifices and use discipline to stick to the schedule needed to carry it out.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Sara: I am a morning person, ever since I started my company and I had different shoes to fill and different tasks to complete. I start my day by putting on a pot of coffee and I go straight to my computer to program, edit my website, start responding to emails, or whatever needs my attention. I feel this habit has given me the ability to progress my business. Between clients and classes, if I didn’t have a designated time to get work done, it would absolutely fall through the cracks. Now, I look forward to it. First thing, while the house is still quiet I have me-time to plan, plot, and start my day on a positive note.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Sara: The first step in stopping a bad habit is acknowledging that it is bad. Since it is considered a “habit”, you most likely may not have even realized it. A good way to organize is to make two lists, one side good, one side bad. Think deep about your not-so-healthy habits, whether it is an act or a thought, and write it down. Now dig into what you want to add to your routine and jot it down. Now you will see the visual to help organize what you want to do and what you should avoid. I am a big fan of putting things in my calendar. When I go on a bout of not following my own exercise program, I put it right in my calendar. This way 15 minutes prior to my window to sweat, I see it and I have no excuse!

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Ross: Wellness is a great but broad term. However, 3 major components of wellness are movement, nutrition, and sleep. Establishing some good habits around these 3 areas is a great start! The beauty of it too is that I find that the more I’m on top of one of these habits it actually sets me up for the others. For instance, the more motivated I am to get my workouts in, the more motivated I am to make sure I’m eating healthily. I’m a firm believer that energy yields energy. When I think of my clientele and people in general, the ones that get up and move around tend to have more energy. The ones that are always “relaxing” tend to find themselves to be more tired. Therefore, one huge habit I share is ensuring that I get at least 10,000 steps in a day. Many people’s phones have step trackers and with all the athletic watches today it’s easy to know where you stand. One of the best ways to make sure you get 10,000 steps in is to start early. Getting up early enough to go for a 15 minute walk can easily start you off with a couple thousand steps. Healthy nutrition may look a little different depending on who you talk to. I think your first meal helps to set the tone for your eating habits the rest of the day. And while I do my best to meal prep for the week, at the very least, making your first meal the night before can help you start the day off on the right foot. To me, sleep is one of the most difficult yet most important facets of wellness to maintain good habits. It is optimal to get at least 7–8 hours of sleep per night in order to let your body recover from the day. So while all is connected, if I know what time I have to be up in the morning it helps me to determine what time I need to be asleep by. Consistency is the key. Therefore, if I know I need to get up for work, but also to get my 15 minute walk in, I can determine at the very least what time I need to be in bed by. I think the most difficult part about it is keeping your weekends the same.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Ross: Absolutely! Let’s start with the movement. I think the first step is to start tracking your steps. Make sure you have the technology to track them. Once you do, start taking note of a typical day and see how many you get. If 10,000 steps seem impossible, start slowly. I would aim at adding an extra 50 steps a day for an entire week. Then if successful, add another 50 per day. Keep doing that until you get to a minimum of 10,000 a day and can maintain that for 3 weeks. That may mean that instead of getting up in the morning for a 15-minute walk you may need to start with a 5-minute walk. If you work a desk job, every 20 minutes or so go for a lap around the office. Sometimes actually putting a reminder in your calendar or setting an alarm on your phone helps. One of the best practices in making my first meal the night before is to keep the first meal simple and to prepare it while I make my last snack of the day. I really love overnight oats. It takes me 3 minutes to make and contains some carbs, protein, and healthy fats. I only need to pour the ingredients into a to-go container, stir, and place in the refrigerator and I’m all set. It helps me as it saves me time in the morning, ensures I start off the day well, and by already having it prepared prevents me from making a poor eating decision by making something when I am hungry. Some best practices for ensuring 7–8 hours of restful sleep is to turn off all electronics an hour before bed. I love to read and am happy to pull out a book to help me wind down. Also, I make sure to start my evening routine about an hour before bedtime, such as brushing my teeth, showering, etc. Taking care of myself, feeling clean, and doing some enjoyment reading helps me feel good about myself and the day and therefore helps me to feel relaxed enough to fall asleep.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Ross: Preparation is probably the number one thing that helps me achieve optimal performance at work or sport. That preparation starts with having some goals. If I know what direction I want our business to go in and what we want to achieve then we can start to plan out the steps and milestones needed within a timeframe. It is important to schedule time for planning. I also have in mind what needs to be done within a month, 1 week, and the day. Lists are huge in helping me to prioritize and in staying organized with my to-dos. There are few things more satisfying than crossing off something from those lists. This preparation is similar to how I approach my training program. I have monthly goals, weekly goals, and focuses for the day. The more I’m prepared for the day, the better I am able to adjust if something unexpected comes up. Not everything always goes to plan but keeping your eyes on your macro goal can help you shift if a given day does not go the way you were hoping. There have been many instances and for many reasons that I have needed to adjust my specific workout for a specific day. However, having an understanding of what is needed to reach my fitness goals, has allowed me to make adjustments on any given day. I won’t let one obstacle derail my whole preparation.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Ross: Scheduling time to plan I think is the best way to start. Once you insert into your schedule an opportunity to focus in on what is ahead it helps to develop a plan of attack. In those planning sessions, I develop my goals which gives me my “point b”. Then all it takes is creating a plan that will get me from my current place, “point a” to “point b”. That’s when I can set benchmarks for daily, weekly, and monthly tasks. One of the last things I do before tuning out from work each night is to review my list for tomorrow and one of the first things I do when I start work in the morning is to review that list again.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Sara:

Note taking Time management Reminder of goals

I live in a seasonal town and throughout the cold months the Hamptons are quiet, relaxed, and the perfect place to unwind. In the summer the Hamptons are high-energy, in demand, and can pass in the blink of an eye. My business is year-round but buzzing in the summer, to say the least. In order to take advantage of the high fitness demand, coming into the summer with focus is key. Normally around March, I start planning. Step 1: Note Taking. Each season our goals are different as well as our accessibility. I make a list of what we want to achieve, what new ideas we have in store, as well as my projections. Step 2: Time management. Our availability changes constantly. We need to create a foolproof schedule to include windows for our clients as well as backend work to make sure the summer runs smoothly. 3. Reminder of goals. Within the chaos sometimes you go on autopilot and you simply just “exist”. I like to create a list of my goals and keep it on a post-it next to my desk. This way it is out in the universe and from time to time I glance at it, reminding myself to keep moving forward.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Sara: Use your calendar! Not only does this ensure that you never miss an appointment, but it allows you to have a safety net for your thoughts. My calendar is like my grocery list, if I don’t write it, it doesn’t get done. At a certain point of course your brain will help but there’s only so many hours in a day. Let’s make them efficient and productive. Also, I would be lying if I said I didn’t add this interview into my calendar.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Sara: Absolutely! When I find myself in a groove it almost always has to do with the accuracy of my good habits. Earlier I mentioned how I enjoy waking up early with a pot of coffee and getting work done. On weeks where every morning I start at 6:30 am I am at my desk (aka my breakfast table) plotting and planning what is next to come, I feel inspired and unstoppable. The same goes for those weeks where I decide to sleep in and go straight from bed to client. I create a flow of not necessarily being present within my ambitions. Think back to the habits you listed for yourself and follow that path as diligently as you can.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Ross: I think health and wellness are incredibly powerful. I spoke earlier about how I truly believe that the healthier we are, the happier we can be, and the happier we are the more we want to help others. That belief is what drives me to be the best I can be, knowing that my purpose is ultimately in the service of others. There is nothing more rewarding than helping people achieve things that they never thought they could and helps them be healthier in the process. The confidence, the self-esteem, the self value one gets when getting stronger or more fit translates into our everyday lives. Hearing from clients after weeks and months of training that they finally worked up the courage to ask someone out on a date, or to submit for a promotion at work is music to my ears. I believe that we can change the world just by working on ourselves. Envision a world where everyone’s feeling healthy, strong, happy, and confident and I believe you’ll see a world full of greater compassion, empathy, and kindness.

Sara: If I could inspire a movement to influence people for the better it would be to live happily, move often, and brush off negative energy. We have one life, we need to take chances and bring in as much joy as possible. With our virtual classes, I hear stories from our members of things that are going on in their lives and I try to lift them up as much as I can so when they are done, they have a new mindset and positive energy!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Ross: My biggest inspiration is Novak Djokovic. It’s inspiring to see him using his platform in tennis as a means of providing more early childhood education through his Novak Djokovic Foundation. As important as tennis is to him, I get the sense that even more importantly he wants to change the world for the better. I respect that he is very transparent about his mindset and mentality and it has inspired me to work on staying present in the moment. It would be a dream to have a conversation with him about his journey (and maybe play some tennis too!).

Sara: As a girl in her 30’s who grew up on rap and R&B, I have to say Beyonce. The last week when I was attending Focus Integrated Fitness I saw on their website that Beyonce was using the same cable machine that I used each week at that facility. I freaked! This may sound silly but as a fit chick and Queen B supporter, this was HUGE. My dream would be to take Beyonce through a lower-body workout followed by a protein shake.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your readers can find us on www.sweatinthehamptons.com , or on instagram at @lift.sweat or @hamptonswellnessonwheels!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.