Sapha Arias of Your Soulful Goddess: “Heal your relationship with yourself first ”

Sapha is a womxn’s health and wellness intuitive life coach, and she helps soulful womxn reclaim their wildly intuitive, & expansive selves by awakening their divine feminine essence, so they may gain the quality of life they desire.

Sapha has spent over a decade of her life learning how to tap into the alchemical process of releasing all that is no longer in service to the highest good, growth, development, and healing of womxn.

A process that is far from picture-perfect or pain-less, and which she refers to as, ‘true shadow work’.

It is through this work, that she helps womxn create lives of abundance, loving transformation, radiant magic, thriving self-awareness, and proactive momentum that helps them to become the womxn they were meant to be.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in the heart of Mexico, Mexico City amongst the hustle and bustle of a crowded space, the delicious aromas of truly inspirational food, the rich culture, and history of a proud, strong, devoted, and loving people, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

My childhood there lacked much of the bright-eyed charm, and freedom I came to experience to a lesser degree when we moved to the United States (I seriously still remember being in shock when I saw children riding their bikes, going to the park, and even playing basketball without their parents or any kind of supervision, and without much fear to speak of). But it was filled with the delectable warmth of a Mexican hearth, which was filled with loyalty, devotion to the family, a thirst for knowledge, and a plethora of mythologies to sink my curious and fantastical mind into.

It was a full, and colorful childhood, with many ups and downs, and its fair share of trauma, but it was a journey that ultimately formed much of my sense of self, and I am so very grateful for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Now you are asking me to choose amongst my treasures, let me see… Ah, yes, “There will come a time when you believe everything is finished… that will be the beginning.” ~ Louis L’amour

I was always the child who asked for “five more minutes”, you know? Perpetually terrified to relinquish any amount of beauty, peace, or joy that may have come my way in any form it could have chosen. That need to hold on to things so fiercely was to be one of the biggest teachers of my life.

It was the awareness of this inherent need that allowed me to recognize, sit with, embrace and integrate impermanence, and which asked that I allow myself the courage to ease into life, rather than force my way through, or cling desperately to things that long ago needed to be over and done with. And I believed in earnest, almost at every turn, that doing this would tear me asunder. But the day I realized that I would remain intact, no matter what, was the day I became truly free.

So, that quote means the world to me, it is a reminder of my inner fortitude, and the beauty that comes from seeming “destruction”. It is a reminder of why I do what I do to help others find their way through.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Fluidity — Speaking of quotes, there is a quote by Virginia Woolf, which says, “I am rooted, but I flow.” Another one of my favorites. At any rate, this is one of my most powerful tools, and one of the tools that I continuously share with my clients, and really, with anyone who needs it. Here’s why this is so crucial a tool. Fluidity allows us to honor the expansive, transitional, and rhythmic dance of life. When we are fluid, we hold with in us the ability to ease into, through and out of change, difficulty, fear, exuberant joy, etc. It is fluidity that honors our wholeness within the ever-changing nature of the very Universe. Think of it like the story of king Arthur and the sword in the stone. Here you have this massive open field replete with burly, tough-looking, very intimidating men, all grunting, panting, moaning, screaming, and possibly hurting themselves to pull this sword out of a stone — a ridiculous picture to even think on — and they have been at it for days on end. None of them able to do the thing that theoretically, they should all have executed in a blink. And then, out of nowhere, here comes this scrawny little hippie looking kid, and without any seeming effort, he just pulls the thing right out!

What was different? — the lack of forceful intent and rigid expectation.

The rest of the men had come up to the sword in full anticipation that their brawn alone would earn them a throne that demanded an open mind, a cunning disposition, and a fluid presence in order to rule with equanimity and fairness at a time when these concepts were really not that common.

It has always been my belief, that it is our ability to flow with all that life brings our way, rather than resisting it, running away from it, or even trying to forcefully change it into something entirely different that allows us the space to grow, transform, heal, and ultimately, live a life with purpose

Safe Space — A phrase that we now hear more and more, and with good reason. Holding safe space for someone is not the same as enabling, allowing people to walk all over you, or putting yourself last. Holding safe space for someone is the ability to be present with someone exactly as they are in that moment, no judgements, no expectations, no agendas, no need to “fix them” or “help” them, simply being there, showing up, listening, allowing a person to express themselves in a manner that will benefit their very soul.

There’s some nuance to this, of course, but ultimately, the ability to hold safe space for someone (even for ourselves) is a loving act of deep awareness, and it is an act of non-attachment. I’ve always been able to inhabit this space easefully, even as a child.

I remember some of the upperclassmen in school, a few teachers, and some of my friend’s parents coming up to me and sharing things with me that they didn’t feel safe to share with anyone else. It wasn’t as though they were looking for sage advice from someone, but I see now, that they could sense something about my energy that allowed them to simply share, and I am still very much doing this in my business day in and day out. It’s an asset, but it has only become clear to me over the last few years. Before that, I really did fall into the trap of enabling and people pleasing way too readily, but that is another story for another day.

Resilience — I am laughing because I am sure you get this one almost every single time the questions is asked. What can I say? It isn’t something without which I would be here right now.

I used to think it was more a sense of stubbornness than anything (because believe me, I am incredibly hard-headed sometimes) but I can see that it really comes down to me absolutely refusing to “stay down” for too long.

I grieve, and I hurt, and I allow myself to feel the whole range of emotions as they show up when all hell seems to have broken loose, but I always keep two things in mind:

1) I am not my emotions

2) I am worthy of more

This lights a fire under me, it reminds me to dust off and get up and keep going, one step at a time, one breath at a time, one moment at a time.

The most recent moment of resilience for me comes from my business’s development. I went from teaching yoga, to establishing a nutrition consultation practice to help womxn change their relationships to food and self, to finally honoring what my intuition and soul had been asking me to do all along and embody the healer I am today.

Each step has been one of difficulty, because it isn’t easy to revamp a business, or sacrifice time to study, or swallow your pride and fear and talk about things people may or may not resonate with (I mean, intuitive life coach may sound crazy to someone).

As the changes took place, clients dropped out, finances shifted, and then personal life dismantled too, but I have never seen quitting, or simply walking away as an option.

I still don’t

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

One Hundred Percent.

Truthfully, there have been many such phases in my life. Phases that I lovingly call my many “Kali phases” (in honor of the Goddess Kali, who is in so many beautiful ways, the destroyer), and here’s something I want to share with your readers, and which I hope will help me explain this whole process and experience a little better.

“Healing after Loss” has a lot to do with our own relationship with impermanence.

Because impermanence is something that we all struggle with on a human level.

Our desperate need for certainty and our dread of the unknown, the pang of transformation, the sense of falling through the air when something we were certain would remain in our worlds forever is suddenly uprooted, changed, dismantled, destroyed, or transformed in any way can feel unbearable.

Especially, when we try to push past the reality, the pain, the discomfort of it all as quickly as possible.

I bring this up, because every aspect of our lives falls under the delicate dance of impermanence in one form or another, and because every aspect of our experience is uniquely tethered to us, and some of these unearthing moments will take place simultaneously. So, if you are in the middle of the storm, know that you are not alone, and no matter what happens, you will be able to integrate once more. I promise.

In my line of work, I help womxn reclaim their intuitive, & expansive self by awakening their divine feminine, so they may gain the quality of life they desire. This is a task that demands a great deal of vulnerable surrender and grace. A task that asks us to become present with and sit at the very center of our internal charnel grounds. And I wouldn’t be able to guide anyone through the process of transmutation that can be found in this alchemy if I hadn’t experienced every last bitter-sweet morsel myself.

Everyone mourns and grieves differently, and each of us has experienced the loss of something or someone we were convinced we could not survive. In my personal case, I have moved deep into the heart of expansion by allowing myself to feel, explore, allow, experience, and sit with every last bit of shadow, pain, grief, discomfort, fear, anger, and agony that can come from loss.

Daughter of divorced parents, I became aware that the impermanence of life was inevitable at a very early age, and I resisted this fiercely for many years. Every loss seemed insurmountable to me, and that little girl who yearned to hold on to “five more minutes” of anything good in her life grew more and more fearful of impermanence every day. Each loss a deep cut that she didn’t fully know how to heal, and a cut that without her knowledge, was instilling in her a sense of expansion, grace and fortitude.

From dead pets to the loss that comes from moving to a different country, to lost friends, and lost first loves, to loss of innocence at the hands of a family member, and loss of inner safety at the abuse of another, loss of a marriage I believed would last forever but decayed nevertheless, or loss of self when my own thoughts threatened to drive me to the point of no return, I have experienced a myriad of losses in my life. And the one lesson I have truly become cognizant of? Everything transitions, everything transforms, things that are destroyed and unearthed make room for newer, healthier growth, and sitting in presence with it all can yield spectacular development, healing, enrichment, and growth.

For the sake of this conversation, I will narrow this wide array of loss to one that I see often in others, and that I believe is often used almost as a weapon against us in an effort to keep things as they “should be”. I will focus on the recent (though already a few years have gone by) breaking of my decade-long marriage.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Pain, I see as the scariest “item” (almost called it a monster, but this is not accurate) we all face when it comes to loss. We fear pain because we think it will obliterate us in earnest, and so, we go kicking and screaming, demanding that it be over as quickly as possible and that things may return back to “normal” in an instant because we haven’t fully realized our true liberation resides in the midst of the storm itself.

For my part, pain was something I feared not only to experience within myself, but to ever inflict on others. Ever the empath, anytime I can feel someone else’s pain, I ache double, especially when it seems to my human perception, that that pain has been brought on to someone by my own actions.

As you may imagine, the idea of enduring and/or causing the deep pain that would come from acknowledging that my 12-year marriage had come to a place of stagnation that had become toxic, and unsustainable for either of us was almost too much to bear.

I felt like the most horribly heartless human being on the planet, and I worried that I would hurt everyone around me in making the decision that was ultimately best for my soul’s expansion, freedom, and healing.

Imagine that. Remaining in a toxic environment, breaking my heart every day, and holding onto a relationship that had served a lovely purpose for a while, and which was now asking to be released because the idea of hurting someone else was too much to bear. And yet, how many of us do this on a daily basis? How many of us remain in relationships, jobs and situations that are not serving our highest good in any way, shape or form simply because we fear being the “villain” in the story, or we are too scared to cause pain, or “look bad”, or look back and “regret” something?

The truth is, many of us remain in spaces that are not conducive to our growth simply because we fear to let people down, be judged in some form or another, cause pain in any way, or even confront the reality that by staying in certain situations, we are effectively giving our power away, enslaving ourselves to something or someone, and/or obliterating our true self.

Personally, I was afraid of all of these things, and I was afraid of having to live my life in full. That last bit may seem odd, but one of the reasons I became and remained so incredibly complacent in my past relationship, was that by staying somewhere “comfortable” I really didn’t have to worry about challenging myself. I didn’t have to pay the bills all on my own, or go on vacation all alone, hell, I didn’t even “have to” really hustle to revamp my business (something I knew needed to happen but was terrified of doing) because I had a cushion to fall back on if things went wrong.

I was complacent, and disconnected, and unevenly matched, and I was running away from it for fear to have things change. Yet, there was no fluidity, no breath of fresh air, no true companionship and no safe space, and that didn’t make either of us villains, it made us human. It meant we had grown comfortable in a toxic manner, and forgotten who we were, and what we truly valued.

This level of “comfort” eventually demanded to be uprooted, transformed, transmuted, and ultimately, released. The comfort zone had festered, and in order for life to truly thrive, there was a need to unearth much, grieve deeply, love in ways we had never been taught to love before, and walk away from the stagnant death of it all.

The tale may seem sad to some, but I can tell you, without a single shred of doubt in my mind, that taking that step allowed new life into both of our existence’s. I can say with certainty, this “death” and this move out of “comfort-land” was a powerful catalyst for true miracles, deep growth, and pure abundance in every aspect of my life.

Never be afraid to leave comfort behind, the adventures your soul needs to thrive, grow, expand and develop lie well outside of its seemingly soothing arms.

How did you react in the short term?

I honestly went through months of indecision and self-invalidation at first. Scratch that, I did this for many years.

Like I said earlier, I am able to help others because I have learned and experienced so much, and I have turned these lessons into daily practices. But this takes time, and it leaves plenty of room for human error. I say this, because, I had known in my soul that this marriage was over for a while.

My intuition had been telling me as much for years and years, but my fear was greater still, and so, to answer your question, I think I reacted like a little girl who had endured a lot of loss and trauma in her life. I fought, took flight (if not physically, in many emotional and mental ways), froze and fawned till the cows came home.

I had felt the cracks in the space for a long time, and I had tried to make them whole again by doing what a hurt Sapha would have done.

What ultimately made the biggest difference, and allowed me to take proactive and creative action, was that in doing my own introspective shadow-work, I realized I deserved better.

I chose to fight for myself in every aspect of my life, and that reawakening, allowed me to move through the grieving process in full presence, calm, compassion, and certainty.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I realize when I say this, the words I use seem somewhat ephemeral to many, but as a huge nerd, and someone who believes in the tremendous power of our words, allow me to state, there are no better words to describe the alchemical process that in my experience, can help us all to alchemize loss in a powerful manner.

I became present and aware of everything I was experiencing as it was coming up for me.

I didn’t try to run away from the pain or pretend that everything was fine when it wasn’t.

I didn’t try to force things to get better faster, or immediately jump back into the dating scene.

No, I spend hours a day journaling, talking to every part of myself, getting curious as to what I was experiencing and how I was perceiving it in each moment.

I opened up my heart to the memory of my wild and untamable self, and I gave myself permission to be me in all my gloriously perfect imperfection, without leaving room for the old patterns of people pleasing or the fear of what ifs to take over.

I discovered that falling in love with me was to be the greatest, most delectable experience of my life, and I realized that there was not, nor would there ever be knight in shining armor, or a “soulmate”. The idea of “the one” suddenly seemed so incredibly ridiculous to me, because I had realized that I was my one true soulmate and the real love of my life.

I relished my alone time in ways I can’t truly explain, save to say that all the romantic notions I had seen in movies and books were as nothing compared to the love I discovered while sitting alone with myself. It was the most expansive sensation I had ever embodied, and it was exactly what I needed to come back to the land of the living.

It was the fuel I needed to propel my business forward, and the water that replenished my parched soul’s yearning for divine existence. It was, my path back to self, and I was relishing in every moment. Even the moments that hurt most.

That pain I had spoken of earlier, the pain I feared so much to experience, had become one of my wisest teachers, and I learned that being in presence with my pain did not mean I was that emotion, it didn’t mean I would be obliterated and lost forever. It meant that I was flowing with the breath of the Universe, and that was a process of true alchemy and healing in my life.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

This may come as a surprise, but generally speaking, I am incredibly cautious of and maybe a little leery of the phrase “let it go”. I think the intention is pure, but for many of us (our egos included), this phrase can come off as incredibly dismissive and invalidating.

Now, I don’t believe in staying stuck in a situation. That’s not what I mean at all.

Yet, allowing ourselves to experience the fullness of our lives without feeling the pressing need to “let go” as soon as possible is way more uplifting than we may realize, and it can lead to true freedom.

Freedom is something that we can delight in when we have grown into it. Healing can come when we understand that everything has its own rhythm. Sure, it may seem more beneficial to simply dust ourselves up and “carry on” with things so that we may bounce back as quickly as possible, but the new growth must first take root in the remnants of the uprooted earth, and nature (which is our essence) take a slow and steady time to bloom again.

I wax poetic about it because this is the manner in which I can best express myself, but I know that the process of moving through grief has no poetry to wax loquacious with. Only hot tears of rage and pain to cleanse us with. And yet, that is exactly why we benefit from awareness through the whole process. This space is where we can become stronger, more brilliant, and more empowered than ever before.

When your grief seems too much, remember that sitting in the charnel ground will yield a more potent result than ignoring the truth of what you are processing in full.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I became present with the reality that The Universe was asking me to flow into the reality of impermanence, and the young part of me that liked to hold on for “just five more minutes” was incredibly reluctant to let this happen.

It was time to honor my truth, stop lying to myself, acknowledge that the “comfort” I felt was complacency, and choose myself, when my whole life, I had been taught that doing so made me a “bad” and utterly “selfish” person.

But the clarity in my spirit was undeniable, and my very soul clamored to be honored and heard, and hey, if I can hold safe space of other people, I very well deserve to, and owe it to myself to hold safe space for myself, so that was exactly what I did.

For months, I sat in awareness daily, asking questions, becoming a very gentle observer of myself, and little by little, I realized that what I needed to do was let go of all the things that had been festering inside me, holding me back, disconnecting me or distracting me from my true purpose, and honor my heart of hearts, even if that meant uprooting more than a decade’s worth of “living” in the process.

So, I entered the dance of transition and transformation, I stopped being afraid, I chose to lovingly free myself and my ex-husband from the yolk of dis-connect, and lean into the knowledge that being with myself was a delight, rather than a terrifying prospect.

I became a curious observer of the self.

This is one of my most potent tools, because it allows us to remove the old judgement of self and energizes a gentle observation that draws us into deeper understanding of self.

It is the medicine that allows us to soothe, while remaining objective, recognizing our missteps, advising us in loving kindness, and plant the seed of new growth that we may otherwise have continued to hoard or throw away without a second thought.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I have a whole group of “sisters” without whom this process would have seemed impossible, or insurmountable. They keep me grounded, hold me in deep love with our judgments of any kind, and show me how to be a better soul in every respect, every single day. They are my divine tribe.

One of the most beautiful things they did for me once I was ready to hold space for it was to hold a burning ceremony in which we each released something that we no longer would give power to or carry around with us. — If you have never done one of these, I have to tell you, you are missing out.

I am also blessed with a family that has shown me how to be kind, grace-filled, and resilient in every aspect of my life. And my partner, whom I share sacred space with daily, has taught me to always come back to presence with myself. He keeps me honest, runs with my wild nature, and shares with me the true meaning of the word “partner” as an equal.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier.

The moment you pause long enough to truly listen to, honor, connect with, and embody your true self, everything changes, and this is exactly what has happened here.

Perfection is not the goal, nor will it ever be, but I am relishing the brief little bursts of energy that seem to accompany a Phoenix-like rebirth in all aspects of my life.

I have come to realize that no matter what, there is always a way. None of us is ever alone, and things always work FOR our highest good. Life is not happening TO us, but FOR us, and that is huge.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that there is always time and space to process, heal, and grow.

Even when we think we are going to be torn into a million pieces, if we simply allow, observe, immerse ourselves in and become conscious of the process, the very fires we have been “thrown to” will help to burn out old impurities, bring forth a stronger metal, and ultimately, reform us into something stronger, more expansive, much more capable of miracles than ever before.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Heal your relationship with yourself first — This one is kind of a perma-practice, if you will. Because everything changes from day to day, and we are no exception. So, harnessing, creating, nurturing and sustaining a healthy relationship with self is a never-ending gardening practice that, when properly tended to can yield spectacular results. When we become the gentle observers of the self, realize that we can trust every part of who we are, and become incredibly well-versed lovers of the self, we become devoted to our boundary creation, dedicated to our core-values, intimately connected to our wants, and needs, and ultimately, lovingly committed to our growth in such a way that we may become embodied, integrated, and empowered. If you can work on your relationship with yourself first and foremost, times of loss, indecision, uncertainty, pain, trial and tribulation will be much more manageable, and will yield a greater harvest, than the truly arduous and often baren fruits we gain from not being connected to, in relationship with, or in communion with our true selves. It’s ok to feel. — I say this, knowing full well, that for many of us, the idea of “feeling” all that comes along with loss truly does seem a monumental task that is meant to disintegrate every part of who we are. For many of us, in fact, this idea is terrifying because we earnestly believe that once we let ourselves “go there” there will be no coming back, and we will remain in the land of despair and heartache forever. Yet, the truth remains, that it is stuffing down, running away from, and ignoring our feelings that causes the most amount of damage to our bodies, minds, and hearts. Any emotion you push away will get stuck with in, and slowly eat away at your whole being. So, rather than keeping things bottled up for fear of destruction, allow yourself to feel the emotion, while remembering that you are not that emotion. Observe it, get curious about it, and then, allow it to slowly melt away, and I promise, the more consistently you do this, the more adept you will become at it, and each emotion will be a welcome teacher that you can see as separate, and impermanent in every way. There is only today. — One of the reasons many of us remains stuck in situations that are not healthy for us, is because we have this sense that “when things are perfect, I will”. In other words, we believe that there will come a time and/or day, when all the stars align up, and all the signs come through for us, and all the elements will be exactly where they need to be in order for us to make a move. It’s a powerful delusion, really, and one that keeps us stuck when what our souls need is to release in order to heal properly. So, if you are waiting for the “right time” to sit down and grieve, or leave that stagnant space, or make that investment in your development, you are going to remain in place, waiting, for a very long time. Don’t wait, today is your time to cry those hot tears of heartache, to call that friend to hold space for you, to leave that job, to go to therapy. Today is the only day you have, and no other day is guaranteed, so make the most of today. It’s ok to ask for help — Honestly, I always laugh a little internally when I realize how obstinate I can be when it comes to asking for help. This has changed a lot over the years, thankfully, but I can honestly say that I get it. I get why so many of us refuse to or simply struggle with the idea of asking for help. For some of us, it has a lot to do with trust issues, and the idea of letting people in can be terrifying if that is the case. For some others, it has to do with a lack mentality, and the sense that investing in the self is unnecessary, unsustainable, selfish, or impossible, and I am here to tell you, this is not true. Humans always find a way to invest in what they believe in, so in a moment of tough love, I am here to tell you, if you are not investing in your mental, emotional, and/or even spiritual health, you are saying you don’t think you are good enough or worthy of this investment. You are in essence saying you care but not enough to actually do something to help because there are more important people, places and things out there than your own well-being. Some of us also have a hard time asking for help because we feel we can do it all on our own, and I one hundred percent get that, but I am the first to tell you, we all need a little help from time to time, and that doesn’t make us weak, it makes us capable to honor our growth.

Therefore, remember that prioritizing yourself is crucial, and ask for help. Everything is impermanent — including your pain. Yes, impermanence seems our ultimate human nemesis, but the truth is that nothing is eternal, and that is a wonderful gift. It means that all that we go through, all we experience, all that is in our lives ebbs and flows in an organic manner, and this also means, that trials and tribulations, loss, grief, uncertainty, and fear are all temporary conditions that will soon pass. Even if it takes a little longer than we would like it to. The real question is will we allow ourselves to be permanently at the effect of things? Or will we become proactive, empowered, and creative creators of our own lives? Either choice is neutral in nature (that is to say, neither makes us good or bad people) but both carry similar energetics. So, do we want to stay in a lower field of energy and keep contracting? Or do we wish to shine bright, expand, and grow to a higher energetic field?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would delight in seeing every womxn reclaim her divine feminine essence, stand firmly in her power, and declare herself free to be exactly who she is in this very moment, no need to change, or externalize her worth, no fear of her inner wild, no shackles of “should” and/or “must” to restrain her, and no need to look to old paradigms and stories. I would have her be a truly soulful goddess.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

For some reason, this is a hard question for me to answer. Rosario Dawson (whom I actually say at a Comic Palooza a few years ago, and who got a kick out of my Velma costume, which was funny) or Eve Ensler would be amazing though. Talk about womxn showing up for other womxn in power.

