Santul Katahra Shares Time Management Tips For Entreprenerus

Santul Katahra, Director of Chandna and Quirky Media & Productions, group recently inaugurated his new factory setup in Kishangarh, Rajasthan increasing the monthly capacity to produce 3,50,000 tonnes of high quality marble & granite from the current 2,75,000 tonnes.

The event covered some of the top ministers and dignitaries of state along with HNIS and many other familiar faces

Santul Katahra says, being an entrepreneur is exciting, but equally demanding. Every entrepreneur has to bite off mouthfuls every day, and still sleep with the thought of an impending, super busy day awaiting.

Entrepreneurship is a state of mind that entails many personal and professional traits. Being able to launch, execute, grow and scale a business is an intellectual exercise involving a lot of research, networking, planning, business strategy, marketing, sales, and a number of related activity. As a result, entrepreneurs have to jump between tasks, hop on calls, attend events, and be extra careful with each and every decision for their business endeavor. Managing their time properly is an invaluable skill, and extremely rewarding in the long run.

The question begs itself, how are successful entrepreneurs able to juggle so many crucial tasks and responsibilities without letting any of them fall?

Stop Stressing On The Term “Time Management”

Yes, you heard it right. Managing your time wisely is important, but stressing over the term “Time Management” is not very helpful. If you will think too much about the clock, it will probably become an unnecessary distraction and you will end up wasting more time than saving it. Stop looking at the clock over and over again. Just plan your time across your to-do list and stick to that plan.

Have A Positive Approach

Can you remain positive even when faced with a time challenge?

Well, as an entrepreneur, you can come across huge workload on any given day. In such situations, think how to cope up with the work pressure and proceed accordingly.

Here are some time management tips and tricks that may intensify your approach –

Simplify the way you work and believe in yourself.

Focus on making good decisions.

Don’t ponder over the things that you can’t control.

Don’t worry about failing.

Find a method that works for you.

If you are guided by a purpose, then you’ll surely find the right ways to execute your plans.

No one can be a Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Mark Zuckerberg overnight. These men also have faced several challenges but never got daunted by those. Take your failures as the biggest lessons.

The more positive you remain, the more you can get your work done within the stipulated time period.

Put A Time Limit On Your Time

An entrepreneur can’t always predict how the day or the week is going to pan out. Rather than letting sudden requests for meetings, unplanned teleconferences, and time thieves upset your day, embrace the uncertainty by putting a premium on your time invested in unplanned activities. Not more than 5 minutes on a call, not more than 2 unplanned meetings a day, not more than 10 minutes on an instant messenger session with your regional counterparts – these ground rules will always ensure that you remain on top of your daily work schedule and stay away from time wasters.

Just Start

Most entrepreneurs never really start.

And most business ideas end before they ever truly begin.

Stop waiting for the perfect time there isn’t one.

Stop waiting for the perfect product launch with a minimal one.

Stop waiting for someday it will never come. You can’t finish, if you never start he quoted.