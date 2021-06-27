Santosh Panchal aka Kryso; On the power of Mindfulness in his Career

‘If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.’and that’s how the journey to do something different , unique and pursue the passion started born on 15th December 1993. Born and brought up in Pune Maharashtra this is the story of Santosh Panchal aka Kryso who is a well known Dj/ Music Producer. Getting an idea to be so came when she saw people dancing and he always wanted to see people enjoying dancing on his own tune if there is something that have held him to motivate then those are his music followers and their appreciation motivates he feels more then glad and honor to have such a wonderful family .he always loved to experiment with new sounds and Samples, which sooner made him to make lot of new ideas and accidentally once he comes up with melody or a progression. He feels being a music producers is very different from other work because there is always a lot more to explore , learn and as he believes that Learning is a never ending process and it even shouldn’t be. Defining his success in just a few words was a little difficult but For many, success means reaching a goal, accomplishing a task, or otherwise accomplishing what they set out to do. Essentially, something is a success when the outcome turns out well, is desirable, or is favorable. So working hard for your dreams is the key.by not keeping his knowledge just to himself Mr.Santosh Panchal runs a Music academy called “Pro Dj Music Academy” a place where many like minded people visit , they became his friends and then eventually they became a part of team a part of his family and so the learning of all together continues. With patience, he feels “ you have to wade through Adversity and i have always learned from it. DOUBT, has to be countered with FAITH. “and not just the faith but also the consistency that had worked a lot for his growth. Looking forward he aspires to collab with big artist like KSHMR, Blasterjaxx, and other artists. And also want to release his music to big labels. Giving a flashback it all started At the age of 13 , creating music In one corner of the living room describing his pursuit for his passion . it took 8 years of hard work and dedication . he performed all over India. From performing short DJ sets . Then working his own releases and collaborations. slowly he got noticed globally in 2018 he released his first original track “Heart of Glass” which was released on play life records, which is India’s leading electronic dance music labels. This track was featured on VH1 And was played by legendary artist Nicky Romero. Then back 2 back he released “Bang” (Harmor records) and “Fly”(LLF records) which was supported by big artist like “Blasterjaxx”, “Quintino” etc.And back in 2019 I released first Hindi track “Launda Bada Sakht Hai” on India’s leading label “ZeeMusic”. This song got featured on MTV and VH1. And at the same year I released my two big tracks “Zurana and New Life” on “ZeeMusic”.no body supported when he just had a vision to do. But when he worked and showcased tit just he vision with results, we all know it better. Its just ‘All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.’