Sangeetha Kowsik of IhsanIshan Design: “Determination is important because one must be committed to seeing their company succeed”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sangeetha Kowsik.

Sangeetha Kowsik was born in Fremont, CA, a Parsons School of Design grad, is an NYC-based designer, interfaith chaplain, educator, and established gallery artist. Sangeetha is the only person in the world doing this: A Hindu, Indian American woman who’s an Islamic/Arabic calligrapher! Her award- winning brand IhsanIshan Design works for religious, cultural, and ethnic unity by connecting across global cultures through design, told through the art of Arabic Calligraphy. Each piece has a strong, powerful, meaningful message/concept behind it to fight negative perceptions/biases, educates by showcasing positive, unique, interconnected stories that celebrate global cultures and diversity. Faith. Fashion. Education.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always love to draw and create since I was a child which led me to study Fashion and Communication Design at Parsons School of Design. I went against my culture (“Good Indian girls” don’t go across the country to study design, they go to Harvard, Yale, (Ivy Leagues) to study medicine is the well known stereotype, I challenged the stereotypes, broke barriers!). I was the only Indian American student at Parsons and graduated with a BFA in Communication Design. I went on to work extensively in the world of fashion, beauty, luxury, skateboarding, music, museums, streetwear, etc., and am an established gallery artist.

I was the head product designer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art for close to 5 years; my journey into Arabic Calligraphy began there! Museums tend to be very “white”, misrepresent South Asian cultures/religions, calling the Islamic galleries “Art of the Arab Lands.” This is wrong because South/East Asians, Moroccans, etc. are not Arabs. Arabic is the language of Islam, the ONLY form of “Islamic Art” that ties “Islamic Cultures” whether Asian, Arab, African, etc, together. Arabic Calligraphy is used across the globe! I studied Arabic Calligraphy at NYU (have a degree in it) to design product for the Met shop since expanded my expertise into writing Urdu, Persian, and Tamazight the language of the Amazigh people of North Africa.

I became the Hindu Chaplain/Spiritual Advisor of NYU and Columbia Universities and participate in many interfaith initiatives, panels to empower women, LGBTQI & POC communities, and I won the chaplain of the Year award for my interfaith work in 2018, given to me by Chelsea Clinton. Hindu Chaplaincy is rare in the USA and most of us who do the work are not paid. Hinduism is often misunderstood and represented in the west, I as an Indian American Hindu am working very hard to change negative perceptions regarding my faith and educating about what the “faith” of Hinduism is. Often Indian culture, Hinduism, Indian politics tend to be presented in the west as one big blended entity, I work hard to teach and differentiate between “culture” and “faith”. I am also a rare breed because most Indians born and raised in the USA (Gen x, z, etc.) tend not to be religious and more cultural. My father built 3 Hindu Temples in the USA, I am trained in both Indian Classical Music traditions of North (Hindustani) and South (Carnatic) and 3 forms of Classical Indian dance :

Bharthanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, all these traditions whose roots lie in worship and faith.

I had always felt alone, ostracized for being brown and religious till I met the amazing Imam Khalid Latif, the Sunni Muslim Imam of NYU. Khalid is Pakistani American (from NJ) and I am Indian American (from CA), we are around the same age, and I was so happy/surprised to meet someone who shares my cultural background, is religious, and is born and raised in the west like me!

I was horrified to learn of the animosity and negative perceptions that plague South Asian Hindu and Muslim communities. I felt I had to do something about it! I launched my brand IhsanIshan Design to go along with my Arabic Calligraphy art exhibition titled “Allah Swami” (Allah “God” in Arabic, the language of Islam, Swami “God” (an informal endearing name) in Sanskrit, the language of Hinduism) up at NYU, an interfaith art exhibit to celebrate Islam and Hinduism and its shared traditions, educate, combat Islamophobia/ fight negative stereotypes/perceptions, and bring about peace and understanding.

The exhibition and brand is a reminder that India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, parts of Iran etc. were all one land mass before colonization. We share more in culture, history, religion, traditions than differ. Ihsan means beauty in Arabic, Ishan means omnipresent in Sanskrit, both words have a deep spiritual meaning.

The brand has since evolved to fight for all minority/misrepresented communities including Black Lives Matter, the Amazigh peoples of North Africa, partnering with numerous charities. My Black Lives Matter Design is a recipient of multiple awards. I have been fortunate to showcase my work at many predominately Muslim spaces though I am a Hindu.

I strongly believe in the interconnectedness of this world, I combined all my unique life experiences as a designer, artist, world traveler, interfaith chaplain/spiritual advisor, activist, dancer, museum enthusiast, and musician to launch the brand, calling it the American Silk Road: cross-cultural dialogues told through calligraphy. The impact I wish for my work to have is for the world to change their negative perceptions leading to friendship, understanding, change, an open mind. Learning about diversity, cultures, traditions is what leads to a more unified, harmonious, compassionate, beautiful world. The brand is Faith. Fashion. Design. Activism. Education.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My brand has NEVER been done before, I am the only person in the world doing this: A Hindu, Indian American woman creating Islamic/Arabic Art/Calligraphy. Some people find my background odd some interesting that a Non-Muslim Non-Arab person is showcasing their culture in a positive light! I have been invited (and pleasantly surprised!) to showcase my designs at many Islamic festivals and exhibitions, folks are always curious and stunned that a Hindu woman is creating Arabic Calligraphy.

They enjoy learning about the concepts behind my designs especially since the media portrays Hindus and Muslims in a negative light, portraying their relationship as being hostile, they never show their shared traditions, cultures, and heritage. I believe in amplifying positive interconnected stories. The Muslim world has been very supportive of my company and endeavors and has welcomed me with open arms. They find my work unique and interesting and are touched by my story of peace, friendship, understanding, and of trying to bring Hindu and Muslim communities together. I never knew Islamic festivals, conferences, and events were so frequent and popular in the United States, and was very pleasantly surprised that I was welcomed warmly to showcase in these spaces despite being of a different faith!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I mentioned above, my brand has NEVER been done before. The concepts and stories behind the designs are extremely unique. Part museum, research, faith, fashion, social justice, unisex, inclusive, and it’s about making a difference in this world! This means my work appeals to a wide demographic but also funny mistakes have been made without me being aware I made a mistake. For example, when I was designing a scarf I wanted the material to be pure silk, but then I discovered certain schools of Islam don’t allow men to wear pure silk! I had to change the fabrication of the scarf and made my friend an Imam (Muslim spiritual leader) model it. In this funny picture he was laughing so hard (he said, I’m an Imam don’t wear scarves, I will give it to my wife), and folks who saw the picture were laughing too saying how can I wrap an Imam in my designer scarf? I said to make a point, that this scarf is special and it’s a silk blend not fully silk so Muslim men can wear it too! My brand is about being inclusive, universal, and unisex. I now know to fully research not only the graphics I produce but the fabrication as well!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person who inspired me to start this business and has been a pillar of support is Imam Khalid Latif, the Executive Director and Sunni Imam of NYU Islamic Center. When I became the Hindu Chaplin of NYU I was scared, nervous, all sorts of emotions were going on in my head. There is no concept of “chaplaincy” or the word “chaplain” in Hinduism. My father built 3 Hindu Temples in the USA and I was raised inside the temple, learning to love and respect my religion through classical South Asian music, dance, and art. I love puja (ritualistic prayer) and am nicknamed “The Puja Queen”. I have been called a weirdo for being religious all my life! Then I met the amazing Imam Khalid Latif. Khalid was the first person to welcome me, talk me through my hard times, and celebrate with me my happiest moments and achievements. Khalid is Pakistani American (from NJ) and I am Indian American (from CA). I was so happy/surprised to meet someone who shares my cultural background, is religious, and is born and raised in the west like me. I’m an artist/designer by profession and he’s an Imam, our work environments and day-to-day routines are completely different, yet he appreciates my art and supports me in my creative endeavors. I dedicated my “Allah Swami” Arabic Calligraphy exhibition to him, and he helped me finalize the name IhsanIshan Design for my company.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Fear, cultural stigmas, lack of support from their communities is what is holding women back from founding companies. As a woman from childhood, you’re told that someday you’re going to get married, take care of your husband, take care of your children, and take care of your household. The media doesn’t help by bombarding us with images of happy couples, houses, kids, etc. cementing this belief system in young women! It’s very difficult to break out of this mindset. The media never frequently shows successful women who have led or founded companies! They focus more on what women “need” to be happy, not what she did on her own to make herself happy. It is even more difficult for women born into immigrant families to break free of cultural stigmas to pursue their dreams and found companies. Dialogues need to be had and change needs to take place asap!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Education is the key to success. I believe as a society we need to uplift and empower women starting from childhood. Young girls in school need to have self-esteem instilled in them and told that they are equal to their male counterparts. The media and entertainment industries need to change and showcase more women in a variety of different roles other than a wife, mother, girlfriend etc. They need to showcase that women are free to pursue and achieve their goals and dreams. More scholarships, grants, and mentoring opportunities should be given to women. In the corporate world salaries need to be made transparent to ensure that women have equal pay.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders to share their vision with the world. Every story is unique and women should pursue their calling and dreams. Especially if she has something distinctive or a plan that would help society and the world!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A myth about being a founder is that we are self-centered, selfish, self-absorbed and that all we care about is our company. This is something that is not true because many founders have families and other jobs they must do to continue funding their business. It is a balancing act! Why not change these negative words to motivated, focused, and goal-oriented?

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder, I believe that it is an inner calling one has. I feel someone who has an inner calling, is motivated, focus, goal-oriented, and has a strong mission in mind is more likely to become a founder. Being a founder there will be many ups and downs in running a company and one has to be prepared for the challenges that come your way. You must stay focused and be prepared to meet these challenges head-on. A founder is also responsible for how her company runs, management of her team, and should be an expert at delegating tasks. The path is not always straightforward for a founder, there are many twists and turns. Some people are not able or do not want to handle all these responsibilities and would prefer to work as an employee at a regular job, which most of the time tends to be a straight path.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

5 things one needs to succeed are 1. Faith 2. Confidence 3. Determination 4. Organization 5. Empathy

1. Faith is extremely important because it is belief in yourself and in the universe that you will succeed in your mission. I would like to share the meaning behind my companies’ name. Ihsan translates to “do beautiful things” in Arabic. According to the Hadith (sayings of the Prophet, peace & blessings upon his name), Ihsan means to worship God as if you saw Him, for even if you cannot see Him, He can see you. Ihsan is the perfectly sincere worship of God when knowledge and will have completely merged with the Divine. Ihsan is primarily associated with intention and to approach and carry out everything in the most beautiful way possible. It is generally believed that a person can only achieve true Ihsan with the guidance of God, who governs all things. Ishan means “omnipresent or omnipotent” in Sanskrit. Ishan has its roots in the word “ish,” which means “the invisible power that governs the universe.” Several words in Sanskrit contain “ish” including “Ishwar” (referring to the third eye of Lord Shiva) and “Ishaan” (translates to a master or ruler).

2. Confidence because no matter how many doors shut or rejections one faces, you must be confident in your mission and abilities. I for example have received a lot of support from Muslim communities for my company but have faced some challenges with my own Hindu community. I have to be confident that their opinions will change.

3. Determination is important because one must be committed to seeing their company succeed. I have traveled throughout the USA and Canada showcasing my work at different exhibitions and events. Travel can be exhausting but I am determined to succeed.

4. Organization is the key to success. One must stay on top of all their finances, engagements, travel etc. to successfully run a company. Spreadsheets and google calendar are a girl’s best friend! One must learn to delegate tasks responsibly.

5. One must have empathy, you don’t know what path someone is on or how they are feeling behind closed doors. Many folks rely on social media to showcase their companies to the world, but sometimes feelings of incompetence, failure, comparison all arise. One must focus on their work, never compare themselves to others, and be empathetic towards all. One doesn’t know what was going on behind closed doors, even though a perfect photoshopped image is shown on social media! We must all adopt a mindset of abundance, not scarcity, there is plenty for the entire world. I believe in learning from one another, rather than focusing on competing with one another.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My brand/ company works for religious, cultural, and ethnic unity. Its mission is to engage all people/communities interested in knowing about the diversity of this world with products that all have a strong, meaningful, and powerful message/concept behind it to educate, start conversations, fight negative stereotypes, end racism by showcasing unique, positive/interconnected/uplifting stories, highlighting shared traditions, to build a more understanding, harmonious, compassionate, just world and global change in thinking.

I have partnered with numerous charities, every sale of merchandise on my website benefits a charity working to make the world a better place. For example, a portion of sales of any product with my multiple award-winning Black Lives Matter Design is given to NAACP to fight racism. I am in the process of setting up a charity to help the Amazigh people. Sales from merchandise all benefit different charities from where the culture that the design was inspired by. Since every one of my products has a unique story behind it, that story is printed on the back of the garment to make it known to the world! I believe education through fashion and design leads to a more just, compassionate, understanding world!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I strongly believe in the interconnectedness of this world, I combined all my unique life experiences as a designer, artist, world traveler, interfaith chaplain/spiritual advisor, activist, dancer, museum enthusiast, and musician to launch the brand, calling it the American Silk Road: cross-cultural dialogues told through calligraphy. I have a very unique background and I would like to inspire a movement of global change in thinking. To unlearn biases and end racism. For society to learn about the diversity of this world, which is what leads to a more unified, harmonious, compassionate, beautiful world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast with Oprah because she is an incredible change-maker! I would love to have lunch with Tiffany Haddish because she is working to change the dialogue around adoption and fighting biases and with Riz Ahmed. After all, he uses his platform to fight Islamophobia. These three folks are truly inspiring and I would love to share a meal with them!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.