Sandy Gibson of Better Please Forests: “Find meaning and purpose in your loss”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandy Gibson, CEO & Founder of Better Place Forests.

Sandy Gibson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Better Place Forests, a sustainable alternative to cemeteries for families who choose cremation.

Based in San Francisco, Better Place launched America’s first conservation memorial forests in 2017 and has raised more than $55M in venture capital. Better Place has been featured in the New York Times, on the Today Show, and by the World Economic Forum.

Sandy graduated from Princeton University in 2006 with an A.B. in History. A lifelong entrepreneur, he headed several companies and worked in finance and software before founding Better Place Forests. He is currently a Councilor of Save the Redwoods League and was previously a Governor of Royal St. George’s College.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for having me. I grew up in Toronto, Canada with my parents and my brother. My parents were both lawyers and I grew up in a pretty religious family where both my brother and I were choir boys and went to Anglican schools. When I was about 5, my mother was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At the time it was terminal, but we were lucky to live in Toronto, where some of the early experimental treatments for the disease were taking place. After a few years of treatment and months-long hospital stays, my mother’s cancer went into remission. Unfortunately, when I was 10, my father had an unexpected stroke and died a few months later. About a year later, my mother’s cancer came back and she passed away around a month later in January 1995.

I was lucky to have come from a big family (my father had 8 kids), so after my parents died, I was raised by one of my older half-brothers. It was an unusual way to grow up, but the rest of my childhood and teenage years were pretty happy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I once heard that, at the end of our lives, we’re all asked two questions: “What did you learn, and how much did you love?” I think that’s a pretty good guide for how to live your life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thank you for saying that. I think that’s premature, but I appreciate the sentiment.

First, I think it’s important to define what success means for yourself. I really like how Napoleon Hill thought about this in the Law of Success back in the 1920s. He proposed that being successful required you identifying your Definite Chief Aim — the single most important thing that you want in the world. It could be wealth, fame, influence, love, whatever you define. But you have to choose exactly what it is, what date you’re going to achieve it by, and what you’re offering the world in return for it. Why I like Hill’s idea is that last part: what you offer the world in return for your definite chief aim has to be far more valuable than what you’re asking for.

For my career, here a few of the qualities I’ve found important:

First, I think it’s candor. I’m definitely too candid for most workplaces and candor is a double-edged sword, but I think being authentic and candid is the key to attracting the right friends, colleagues, supporters, and investors to your team. Attracting the wrong people, especially in business, is far more expensive than losing the occasional opportunity because you were too honest and blunt.

The second quality is grit. You’re probably going to fail more than you succeed. A lot of people are going to criticize you for trying. But you haven’t lost until you’ve given up or run out of time, so keep at it. One of the things I love most about America as a country is that it’s one of the very few places in the world that respects people who try, fail, and get back up to try again. There will always be more people rooting for you than against you here, even if you don’t see them.

Third, be flexible and adaptable. When you’re trying to do something new, pretty much everything is a hypothesis, so learn to try, fail, learn and repeat as fast as possible. It’s incredibly hard for most successful professionals and companies to get comfortable with failing, so it’s a huge advantage if you can get used to it.

The best summary of all this that I can offer is from Randy Pausch’s Last Lecture, which he gave at Carnegie Mellon University before he passed away from brain cancer:

“The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you? How did you react in the short term?

This is hard to answer. I was 11 years old and had just watched both my parents die. It was the worst thing I could imagine at the time. I was very lucky to have supportive brothers and sisters. Without them, the outcome would have been much worse.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

My mom was an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent woman who shared a lot of her experience with me in her last few years, so I was lucky to have seen how she coped at the end of her life.

When my mom was 39 years old, she was told she had terminal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Christmas Eve. She had two young boys and was a busy lawyer and a partner at her law firm. She didn’t drink, she didn’t smoke. She went to church every Sunday. It was hard for her to understand why any of this was happening. She often asked herself, “Why would God do this?” and hoped she would find an answer.

Out of that question, she found her answer when she created a cancer support network called Wellspring — where cancer survivors provide support and counseling to cancer patients. Since my mom founded it, Wellspring has grown to be a network of centers across Canada that have helped over 75,000 families through the trauma of cancer treatment.

Before she died, she told me if she’d never had cancer, she never would have founded Wellspring. I think finding a purpose in the hardest things that happen to us is the best coping mechanism we have.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I don’t know if you ever really let go of losing someone you love. I think real love is like giving someone a piece of your heart. When they die, it’s like they take that piece with them, and you’ll always feel a little incomplete. But they also gave you a piece of theirs — and you get to keep that with you for the rest of your life.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Queen Elizabeth II said after Princess Diana died that “Grief is the high price we pay for love.” I think that when you miss someone the most, you have to remember that.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My half-brother Mark was 33 when he decided to raise me and my brother. He gave up a lot to take care of his family and I think that kind of love — not in words, but in duty and action — is what helps you see that there’s a silver lining even in the worst circumstances.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

The consequences of loss sit with you forever, but I was able to turn my experience with loss into a more beautiful and meaningful experience for others by starting Better Place Forests.

We now serve families and loved ones in multiple states across the country. Our mission is to help inspire everyone to leave a meaningful legacy for the planet and the people they love.

Our customers and their families can reserve private memorial trees instead of tombstones, where one day, their ashes are spread at the base of the tree. In doing so, this family has now helped to protect and nourish this forest, while also giving their loved ones a beautiful memory and legacy of conservation for generations to come.

The conservation memorial forests themselves are so beautiful. We have our own team of stewards and arborists who help maintain and care for the forest, so that when families visit, they’re truly remembering their loved one in this peaceful, comforting setting.

This concept of “earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust” and giving back to the cycle of life is symbolic to how I like to think about life. Giving back to the Earth helps provide this beautiful meaning to what was a beautiful life.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

It would be a very similar answer to what drives my own earlier definition of success and purpose. I learned that, to cope, you have to find meaning in your loss.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Fantastic question. My 5 tips are a summary of everything we’ve already discussed:

Find meaning and purpose in your loss. After reading Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning”, I think it is a universal human need to find meaning in a dramatic loss or life change. Whether that is your faith or your next big idea, finding purpose helps provide meaning to a painful loss.

If this purpose becomes your definite chief aim, go after it with grit and tenacity. Know why you are here and never lose sight of your motivation or values even if there are challenges along the way (there are bound to be).

Plan ahead for those you love. When I think about my parents, I often think about the legacies they leave behind and what memories they’ve left me with. This inspirational memory sits in stark contrast to the other memory I have of them: their black tombstones along a busy freeway. I am confident that’s not how they would want me to remember them. Most of our customers are pre-planners, and they plan their final resting places ahead of time so that their families and loved ones can be assured that this person they love so deeply will be somewhere beautiful, giving back to the Earth.

Write a letter to your loved ones. It sounds simple. But not enough people write one because they’re not sure of where to start, or they avoid making the ones they love feel sad. However, we often hear from our community — ”I wish my mom wrote me a letter before she died,” or “I keep my father’s letter with me wherever I go.” I’ve learned that having a letter from someone you’ve loved and lost is incredibly powerful. It doesn’t have to be long, and it doesn’t have to be complicated, as long as it comes from the heart. This simple act will be a well-loved keepsake for those you love.

Share your experience with others. Even though my loss was incredibly traumatic, sharing my loss with others through Better Place Forests allows me to connect with our customers in authentic, empathetic ways that hopefully help them. Like my Mom, I hope to use my own unique experience to help and support others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Thank you for saying that. I would inspire everyone to plan ahead. Most people avoid the topic of death, to their own detriment and to the detriment of those they love. By planning ahead, we give our loved ones the gift of not having to worry financially, emotionally, or mentally of how we’d like to be remembered. The topic of death will never be easy, but your legacy can be meaningful, purposeful, and beautiful.

