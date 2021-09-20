Sandra Manay Of Luna Sundara: “Persistence”

As an entrepreneur, I can attest to the fact there are plenty of obstacles to running your own business. In the face of every hurdle, you have to be persistent. At Luna, we often face logistical challenges when working with new artisans, many of whom live in remote areas of Peru, but I never give up! I know that no matter what curveball is thrown at us next, we’ll find a way to make things work.

When co-founder and Peruvian-born Sandra Manay was in her senior year of undergraduate at Parsons School of Design, she’d planned to launch a clothing brand featuring traditional Peruvian fabrics, textures, and designs. But as she began exploring spirituality through full moon festivals and summer equinoxes, she discovered that many festival go-ers were using Peruvian essential oils, some of which were difficult to find in the U.S. In recognizing the consumer demand for Peruvian aromatherapy oils and channeling her roots and professional background, Luna was founded and officially registered as a wellness company in 2014. Sandra’s Peruvian background is key to establishing authentic relationships with Luna’s suppliers and farmers. She prioritizes and values her relationships with her artisan partners, often visiting them at their work spaces in lieu of sending middlemen. She is passionate about empowering Latin American artisans to showcase their craft to the U.S. market and encouraging other BIPOC-owned small businesses to maintain sustainable and ethical practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

No one person kick-started my wellness-focused lifestyle. Instead, it was inspired by the culture shock I experienced when I first moved to the U.S. in 2007. As I began to immerse myself in the American way of life, I realized how much I’d taken for granted while living my Peru. My way of life there was much more laidback, and I ate natural and organic foods without added cost. The fast-paced U.S. lifestyle motivated me to prioritize my physical and mental health, and to help other people do the same.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Spinach! I eat one pound of spinach a day. In the mornings, I have a spinach shake, and for lunch, either a spinach salad or omelette. I love spinach so much! Not only is it tasty, but it’s packed with nutritional value, so it’s a win-win. Spinach helps me with my digestion, it energizes me and leaves my body and mind feeling good. As well as spinach, I also do 16/8 intermittent fasting, which helps me eat more mindfully and stick to a schedule.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When I relocated to the U.S. from Peru, I made a conscious effort to take care of my wellbeing with botanicals from my country like dragon’s blood and Palo Santo. Once my circle of friends began expressing interest in these essential oils — many of which were hard to come by in the U.S. — I realized a customer need centered around wellness. Not only could these products benefit others, but they could also be a means of providing income for local Peruvian communities.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first founded Luna, I knew the products that I liked, but I was far from an expert on them. I quickly realized that education was key to my success, so I began working with a couple who specialized in biology and agro-engineering. Together, we’ve been able to identify certain botanicals in Peru that can be turned into essential oils and/or sold in their pure forms. In regard to takeaways — it’s important to admit when you don’t know something, and seek help from those who can teach you. It can be humbling to ask for help, but the payoff is enormous.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

The work we do at Luna is making a bigger impact in the world because we create jobs in Peruvian/Ecuadorian communities. Through our conversations with people in these communities, we’ve learned that their jobs give them a sense of pride. Jobs are also much more effective at improving the quality of their lives, as compared to financial or material donations. Our employees in these communities are willing and able to work, and I’m thrilled to be able to provide them with the opportunity to do so.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At Luna, it’s important to us that we take steps to document and share details about our products and projects. Currently, we’re collaborating with a remote community in the northern Peruvian Amazon region known as Andoas. The people there harvest the Dragon’s Blood resin that we carry — and (together with an agro-engineer), we’ll be supporting the community by identifying better harvesting techniques and creating sustainability practices that help them maintain a successful business while simultaneously improving the health of their natural environment. The people of Andoas want to succeed, and they want to do so without damaging their plethora of natural resources. We’re thrilled to help them in their mission!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am ambitious, persistent and creative — three traits that have been most instrumental to my success.

Ambitious

When I was 11 years old, someone asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up. Even then, I knew I loved art and wanted to own my own business one day. Maybe that was because my mother modeled that example for me. She was always working a side hustle to support her family, and that lit a fire in me to follow in her footsteps, whatever that looked like for me.

Persistence

As an entrepreneur, I can attest to the fact there are plenty of obstacles to running your own business. In the face of every hurdle, you have to be persistent. At Luna, we often face logistical challenges when working with new artisans, many of whom live in remote areas of Peru, but I never give up! I know that no matter what curveball is thrown at us next, we’ll find a way to make things work.

Creativity

Creativity goes a long way in starting a business. Early on, we dealt with all aspects of the business, including packaging design, accounting, web design, fulfillment and customer service. Being able to adapt and take on every task requires a huge amount of creativity, especially because we started Luna with a minimal amount of capital.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is the act of practicing healthy habits on a daily basis to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. When you practice mindful wellness, you’re not just surviving — you’re thriving.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness is core to a happy and healthy life. In particular, I take steps to protect my mental health so that I can ensure my mind is in the right place to focus on other aspects of my wellbeing. Being mindful of, and having some sense of control over your own wellness will lead to a more productive and fulfilling lifestyle in the long run.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Because Luna is a small business, we’re able to cultivate meaningful relationships with employees and partners. Prior to, and during the pandemic, we’ve held weekly discussions with employees to determine how they’re feeling (both emotionally and physically). This has helped us address and respond to any wellness issues. We’ve seen other companies make strides in the wellness space by implementing employee relations departments with a focus on improving physical and mental, as well as rolling out initiatives like group exercises, and healthy diet seminars/activities. It’s exciting to see these positive changes revolutionizing industry workplaces!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I believe the below five things will help ensure a successful career in any space, but they’ve been especially helpful for me in the health & wellness field. With that said, I’ll dive right in!

Build Relationships

The importance of building relationships with coworkers, suppliers, employees (and in our case, artisans) can’t be overstated. These personal relationships have led to new ideas & projects, ultimately driving my success overall. I prioritize these connections as a way of involving whole communities in Peru and Ecuador, ultimately allowing all of us to thrive and grow!

Cultivate Transparency

At Luna, we strive to be as transparent as possible by making a conscious effort to give our customers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the making of our products. Transparency with your customer base looks different in every industry, but for us, that means documenting where our botanicals, incense, ceramics, mirrors and additional products come from. We’ve heard from our customers that they appreciate this unique perspective, so we’re continuing to create and post BTS content across our social media channels.

Know Your Supply Chain

Knowing all levels of your supply chain is a sure-fire way to mitigate any problems and ensure customers can receive products in a timely manner. We consistently meet with our suppliers throughout Peru to understand how our products are made and where they come from. This helps us maintain a high level of responsibility, and it’s also important to our customers (who want to know that we’re backing up our statements).

Collaborate with Experts

It can be tricky to navigate the more technical aspects of our industry, so we regularly work with experts across chemistry, biology and agro-engineering fields. Not only have these experts helped us navigate various certifications, permits, licenses and regulations, but they’re key to maintaining the high standards to which we hold ourselves.

Listen To Your Customers

Customer feedback is your best friend. I still recall being crushed to read our first negative review — but it’s important to take criticism as an opportunity to improve your business model and suite of products. Listening to our customers has led us to become more transparent (another component of our success!) and as a result, we’ve gained their appreciation and respect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In order to effectively promote the importance of wellness, I believe companies must take action to be socially responsible. When we value all people — and when we have corporate constructs in place to make that a reality — we’re all happier and healthier. To that end, I founded Luna Sundara with a CSR mission that focuses on empowering artisans. Instead of making the biggest profit as fast as possible, my goal was to create a company that was mindful of its impact at all levels of the supply chain. From the artisans on the ground in Peru and Ecuador, to the packaging design, to our suite of product offerings, I wanted to ensure that all aspects of the business were socially responsible.

Overall, we’re seeing a shift across industries to become more socially responsible, and I’m hopeful that this marks a real turning point towards empathy. The world needs more kindness. We need customers to hold companies accountable, and to be interested not only in our products, but how the products came to be. If we can make that shift to kindness/empathy a reality, I believe it would promote wellness to the greatest number of people.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have tea with [photographer] Steve McCurry. I love the fact that his body of work focuses on ancient traditions and contemporary cultures, while always bringing human emotions and elements to the forefront. Each time I open one of his photography books, I’m inspired all over again to pick up my camera and travel, so that I can document the beauty of people, communities and the world for others to experience.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We have an active instagram account @luna.sundara where we share the latest news about our new products and projects. Customers can also shop our website and read our blog at www.lunasundara.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!