Sandra Coffey: “Not everyone is going to like you or should like you”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandra Coffey.

Sandra Coffey is a former journalist and editor with 17 years of experience in newsrooms in print and broadcast, who is now a publicity mentor and trainer. She released her first book in May 2021 which is geared towards helping people understand how journalists think so they can get publicity. She is a trained soprano and uses skills she developed as a singer to help people perform at their best when being interviewed by the media.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a farm in the west of Ireland. My first pet was a cow called Lisa! When she passed away, I felt a sadness that was overwhelming. Looking back, it was an incredible experience to have as a child and it taught me early on in life that when we have good things in our lives, we need to appreciate them and be grateful. Because you never know when things change.

I was surrounded by lots of green fields growing up and my childhood was peppered with what needed to happen in each season to keep the farm a thriving and happy place for our family and for the animals. We all pitched in to make it work. I believe that this element of my childhood has gone on to influence me quite a lot in my journalism and PR careers. Both of these careers are quite seasonal. I now teach clients how to be seasonal media pitchers which means pitching stories that are relevant to times of the year and being that person that brings the goods to a journalist when it is most needed.

I learned piano from an early age and later on in college, I trained to be a soprano singer alongside my college studies. I went from there to becoming a journalist and progressed to being an editor before making the shift to PR in my 40s. Having a confidence-building childhood has helped me realize that following your gut and instincts are a good thing to help one move through life in a rewarding way. And that change can be a good thing!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you walk on the way, the way appears.” This is a quote from Rumi that I turn to all the time when faced with uncertainty around what steps to take. I just get walking along the way and don’t worry about the destination. I just focus my attention on the thought that the journey to get there will appear as I start doing things to get on the road. It works every time!

My parents were big believers in learning. They were always reminding me about surrounding myself with ways to learn and with people who display a get up and go attitude.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Being open-minded. For me, that was a huge part of being a journalist. You had to have an open mind to find out the story behind the press release, the person behind the story. Being open to finding out allows things to happen with more ease.

Showing empathy. As a journalist, I reported on a lot of heartbreaking stories. Every time I went to interview someone who had been through a difficult time in their life and wanted to share it, I made sure to show empathy and understanding.

Putting in the groundwork and building on your foundations. I started as a junior reporter putting together local community notes. This was the best building base for my career. There, I learned the value of paying attention to detail, of finding stories in the most unlooked-for places and putting in good work no matter what the job entailed.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I worked as a journalist and editor for 17 years across print, broadcast and later on for online media outlets. I was around pre-social media! One of the first big stories I worked on was the 9/11 attacks. I was barely a wet week in the newsroom when I had to knuckle down and get stories on an event that shook the world. I have two Masters, one in journalism and one in arts policy. I also went back again to college to study marketing. I love learning and I’m still learning all the time. I knew that if I always had this zest for learning that I would be able to make the step into my Second Chapter.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I’d seen the evolution of reporting during my time in newsrooms and I could see that so many people needed help to get featured. They didn’t know how to best communicate with journalists. They didn’t know what I needed and how I needed it. I kept seeing mistakes being made over and over and good stories not getting told. So, I wondered was there something I could do to help. I just knew I had to help people by using the knowledge that I had gained over many years. Deep down, I wanted people to learn how to be get heard and seen by the media. I wanted to do it in a way that felt good for them. I also use skills that I cultivated as a soprano to help people develop their performance skills when doing interviews in the media. This is a really fun part of what I do! I am bringing together many elements of my past experiences to help people, which feels great.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I turned 40. That was the first thing! Then I had my baby, so I put things on hold for a while. Once I found my feet as a mom, I thought it is now or never. I need to do this. Up until then and for all my working life up to this point, I had always worked for other people. I was always on their timeframe, their deadline. As I held my daughter, I thought I would like to show her that no matter what age you are, you can reinvent yourself. And that is what motivates me all the time to strive and keep going.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I sat down one evening and listed out skills that I knew could be transferable from journalism to public relations. And there were many! But I knew I wanted to offer more than just PR services. I wanted to do it in a more holistic way by not just focusing on the story but working with the person looking for publicity and to do it in a way that felt good. Getting media publicity can be a rollercoaster of emotions and I believe people need to be aware of this.

A major barrier for me was getting used to not having others around. So that made things difficult at the start. I was so used to being in busy newsrooms and I could run things past other people, go for lunch with colleagues and talk about the stories we were working on. Now, it was just me. I hadn’t realized how much I enjoyed the company of others until I looked around and thought well, it’s just me now so I better get on with it. That would create procrastination again and again. It took a long time for me to break out of that and creating a routine was essential. I stick to it regularly. I’ve also reached to other PRs and have found some good friends to keep in touch with, so I don’t feel as isolated. It is so important to have others who know what you are going through.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I’ve achieved a major milestone! In May 2021, I published a book aptly titled “Breaking Into The Media — A Journalist’s Guide to Publicity”. This is something I had always wanted to do. I wanted to put all my tips and advice from my years as a journalist into one place so people could go there and get what they needed. As well as lots of advice and tips, there are personal stories in there that I feel will inspire readers.

I have a few other exciting projects coming down the tracks. In terms of clients, recently, one of my clients got featured in Harper’s Bazaar which was amazing! So, things are coming together really well.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I wouldn’t like to mention just one person as there have been many who have influenced and shaped my journey in so many ways big and small. I met and worked with some amazing journalists during my 17 years in the media. I’m always grateful though to the people who shared their stories with me and trusted me to tell them. Those are the people that never cease to amaze me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I started to love meditation. Something that I thought I would never do! It has been so important to me. I miss it when I don’t do it.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh yes! I struggled with this at the start for sure. It is something that I work on consistently. It is so important because we doubt ourselves so much. At the start, I lacked direction in what to do every day to progress. So, I did what I tell my clients to do all the time. Take small steps every day to further your journey to where you want to go. I also realized early on that you need to be doing the right work and it is about figuring that out because it is different for everyone. I’m also a big believer in getting your mindset right and working through limiting beliefs.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I have an amazing partner in life, and he is the person I turn to first, always. I reached out to other female entrepreneurs online and made a couple of great friends that way. I actually found at first that I wanted to find my own feet before reaching out to others. This is still a whole new territory for me and I’m constantly learning.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Before I did anything, I researched those already doing similar things in the publicity space. There are so many others I admire in this space and I wanted to see where I would best fit and how I could stand out. Research for me has always been a big part of my life both as a journalist and as PR professional. Once I did some research, I could then figure out how best to move out of my comfort zone without feeling terribly overwhelmed.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Doubt is all part of the journey, so too is rejection. Not everyone is going to like you or should like you.

Get some automation into your business in place early on.

Figure out how you promote yourself best and go all-in on that method — is it writing blogs, being on podcasts, video. Figure this part out and develop your skills and talents there.

You need to do something consistently for 90 days before you see a result (I so wish I knew that one)

You are only 1 person. You need to remember that you need to look after yourself in every aspect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Guaranteed clean water for everyone.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Can I name 4? Arianna Huffington, Reese Witherspoon, Marie Forleo, Carrie Green.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can check out my book here: Breaking Into The Media — A Journalist’s Guide to Publicity

Follow me on Twitter — www.twitter.com/SandraCoffey

On LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-coffey-publicitymentorandtrainer/

And my website is — www.sandracoffey.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!