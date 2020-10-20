Sandi Glandt: “Resilience and Resourcefulness”

DELEGATE, DELEGATE, DELEGATE! Know your zone of genius and work towards your strengths. You shouldn’t be the one doing it all. That is how you become stressed and overwhelmed. Know what you’re good at, what will move you forward, and hire people who are better than you to help move you forward faster!

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandi Glandt. Sandi Glandt is a high-performance productivity coach for successful moms and female entrepreneurs with a passion for women empowerment. She helps overwhelmed, stressed out boss babes maximize their time, energy, and productivity to be present and reach their full potential in every aspect of their lives. Sandi prides herself on her ability to help women, like herself, go from overwhelmed and burnout to balance and fulfillment. Through her extensive digital courses, group, and one-on-one coaching, Sandi helps her clients achieve maximum results. Passionate about productivity, organization, and confidence, her clients rave about how Sandi’s strategies help them turn their stressed out, busy lives into balanced and massively productive ones.

Sandi is happily married to Jarrod Glandt, who together have one son, Jacob, with another son on the way. The Glandt family resides in Hollywood, Florida, where they enjoy their free time at the beach, the water park, and just spending quality time together in their backyard.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up I always saw how stressed out and overwhelmed my mother was. She was wearing many hats as well as a wife, mother, and busy working woman. She was always on overdrive and as a young girl, I always remember thinking there had to be a better way. A better way for her to be and feel fulfilled in her life and not always feel so stressed out- constantly going from one thing to the next. As I became a new mom myself, I saw first-hand the stress of trying to “balance” work life and personal life. I set out to not only find the systems and strategies that allowed me to show up 100% in each area, but also be fulfilled vs stressed and burned out.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I get to work with women on a daily basis, who are at the point in their life where they are run down and stressed, but I also get to see this beautiful transformation as they work through this process. When my clients first come to me, they don’t have the systems in place and essentially are standing in their own way. I get to work with them and see this beautiful transformation of going from burnout to balance and fulfillment in their lives.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. What is it about the position of CEO or executive that most attracted you to it?

Being in control of my day and time. As a wife and mother these roles are so important to me. It’s important that I am a present mother to my boys, able to work on my own time to have that flexibility in my schedule, and also honor my passion and love for what I do in business and with my clients. I grew up in a family filled with entrepreneurs, so from a young age, I saw how much time, dedication, and passion you need to make your own business a success. I also saw that as the owner of your own business you get to ultimately create your own destiny in the process. This was always my passion.

Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

Everything is your business when it’s YOUR business. Especially when you first start off, you wear all the hats and need to have attention to every area of your business. That doesn’t change as your business grows and evolves, but you get to a point where you can start to outsource and/or delegate so you can focus on what moves your business forward. (I call these the money-making moves). As the CEO you are the innovator, the one who is both the dreamer and the doer. You need to be constantly thinking about what you can create/ deliver AND know how you’re going to execute. You are the leader of the team and creativity is a huge part of this.

What is the one thing that you enjoy most about being an executive?

I love that I get to be creative and find solutions to the problems I see so many women struggle with. I know if it’s something I’ve struggled with; I can test it in the marketplace and see if this is something that is needed. I love finding solutions to problems and helping my clients make their life easier and more fulfilling. At the end of the day if I can help one mama out to implement systems and strategies, so she is less stressed and more present in her life- then what I do every day is worth it! There is a ripple effect on my work and when mama is happy- her husband, kids, and work-life thrive because of it.

What are the downsides of being an executive?

Same answer as to why it’s so fulfilling. Haha — because you are in everything and there is never a “shut off mode”. Everything falls on your shoulders (both good and bad) and at the end of the day, it is your name and your company. Just as much as this is fulfilling, there is the downside as well which is it’s your company and you take so much pride in it so you want to make sure everything you do aligns with your message and brand.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO? Can you explain what you mean?

That it’s scary to own your own business. If you’re like me and you thrive off of creativity and putting your own future in your own hands and making a difference- then there is nothing “scary” about owning your own business. So many people are afraid of “failure” but I look at failure as an opportunity for growth and learning.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Being the B-word. (Bitch) aka being assertive and knowing what you want and being judged for it. Men never worry about being assertive and speaking their minds, but women get called a b*tch for being assertive and asking for what they want.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

It looks “glamorous” on social media/ FB/ IG because you post so much content about the “fun” stuff, but at the end of the day- I work my booty off. Yes, I set limitations on when I work so I strike the right balance for me in mom mode and work mode but you always have the feeling of “I could do more.” The difference is that behind the scenes I work like a well-operated machine, but it took time and learning to implement everything I know now. Not every day is makeup and glam- most days are ponytails and no makeup working on what needs my focus and attention.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive, and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive?

Resilience and Resourcefulness. You need to know that no matter what you’re going to find a way and make it happen. You won’t let set back or NO’s get you down. If you want success you have to be willing to fail, hear NO’s, and be resilient enough to find the detours where other people would find dead ends.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

DELEGATE, DELEGATE, DELEGATE! Know your zone of genius and work towards your strengths. You shouldn’t be the one doing it all. That is how you become stressed and overwhelmed. Know what you’re good at, what will move you forward, and hire people who are better than you to help move you forward faster!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful for helping you get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad is an amazing example of someone who has taught me so much about business and success. As an entrepreneur himself, I saw firsthand at a young age what it meant to be an entrepreneur. He owns his own successful company, but the times when I really learned from him, were not when business was going great- but when things weren’t working out in his favor and what he did; HE NEVER GAVE UP. There was never a “no” to him, just finding different solutions to problems and this was one of the biggest life lessons I’ve learned from him. I’m also so thankful to have learned this at such a young age!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I love giving back. For me especially, I love giving back to charities that help and support mothers and children. As I mentioned, I know what it’s like to be a working mom and for all the women out there who are in a tough position may be on their own or with limited resources I try and give back to different female based charities and support women and mothers who just need a little help to get back on their feet.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are never dead ends, just detours. You create your own destiny. Hire people who can help you get further, faster. Create the life you want to live, on your terms by Surrounding yourself with people who are further ahead and where you want to be. It’s going to take double, triple the effort than you actually think it will- but you’ll learn exactly what you need to learn along the way.

Each one of these is so important to share because there is so much truth to them. At the end of the day, you need to take the wheel and get in the driver’s seat of your own life. No one else is going to do it for you. So, create your own destiny and get to work, but know that as much as the journey is fun and exciting it IS work and a learning process as well. It’s all part of the journey!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Letting all women know that they are so much more capable and stronger than we give ourselves credit for. Women run empires, have babies, keep the home running all while in heels, and holding it all together. We don’t give ourselves enough credit for what we DO do! We beat ourselves up over what didn’t get done, or what we wanted to do. We need to realize that we CAN DO IT ALL, we just need to give ourselves enough credit and have the right systems and team/ tribe in place to remind us that we are so incredible and capable!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When something doesn’t work- don’t give up, just find another way. In my own business I’ve tried launching programs, or courses/content, etc. that flopped the first or second, third, etc. time around. But I never gave up, I kept looking to make the idea better, something that would stick and work. Once I gave up the idea of failure and hearing no- it was a game-changer! I took myself out of the equation and said it’s not about me- it’s how I am showing up and SERVING! When we can look at what we do as coming from a place of service and helping to solve problems, you will win every time. It may not be the first, second or third (and on) time you try, but never give up, keep solving problems and come from a place of service and that’s your winning formula!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I love Sarah Blakley and respect her so much as a wife, mother, businesswoman, and philanthropist. She is so real and honest about motherhood and how she “balances” all the hats she wears. You need to find mentors who you not only look up to but honor and respect their lifestyle as well. As a wife, mother, and businesswoman myself I look up to her as being the ever-present mother she is, running the billion-dollar empire she runs, and she and her husband are also so fun and playful to watch. I respect and honor all the ways she gives back, how she shows up, and is transparent in every area of her life.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.