Sand, waves & impermanence

I love the beach. The waves, the sand, the breeze in my face. When I was very young, I recall skipping along at the very edge of where the waves meet the sand. Some of my footprints would be touched by the waves and disappear…the waves washing them into the sea.

During a recent walk along that same beach, I reflected on my work, the levels of stress I often feel especially with the extra challenges of the pandemic. I saw the disappearing footprints, their impermanent impressions and realized how the stress too passes just like the waves continue to sweep in and out, renewing the surface of the sand.

#Weekly Prompt