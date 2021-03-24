Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Samuel Snell on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Samuel Snell on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With us living in the digital age, there are different types of business. There is a sea full of opportunities where we can invest our time, our creativity and also earn a good amount of money. Now the ways have changed from traditional business to digital business. How did this happen? Well with the virtual world physical boundaries have disappeared.

Now accessibility is not an issue. One can contact or reach anyone anywhere in the world. So, the business has also changed with the times, now we have a number of online businesses including social media influencers, Seo, digital marketing, graphic designing, and many more. This is not all, the nature of earnings and currency have also changed. Now the payments are also in digital form. It is directly added to banks. Even the source of investments has been changed. One can save in terms of online currency through online gold or Bitcoin. Bitcoin is an online currency that nurtures fruitful returns.

Keep this in mind when investing online

But such investments are not possible without proper guidance. There is a big possibility of fraud through online business or investments. One has to be very careful. Hacking and breaking personal accounts can incur huge losses. So, while making an online investment it is very important that you need highly professional guidance. Samuel Snell, Australian Business CEO, Bitcoin Investor, is one of the experts who help to find proper investment solutions. During these hard times in Covid-19, he has initiated helping businesses and recovers people from losses. He provides professional guidance and helps them. He himself owns Multiple Successful Business. At such a young age he has achieved so much. “I believe in learning about Internet businesses and also help other people to gain out of this, I want everyone to prosper,” he shared. He is one of the richest teenagers in Australia.

    Inaya Rao, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Interview With CryptoCurrency Distinguished Thought Leader — Marc van der Chijs

    by Gene Swank
    Community//

    Big Ideas: “How blockchain and AI can help restore digital privacy” with Blockchain Expert Ken Bodnar

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    Chris McAlary of Coin Cloud: “Be compliant and trusted”

    by Tyler Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.