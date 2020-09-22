Making a difference in the world can seem like a big challenge, even if it’s for a worthy cause. It’s hard to imagine that one person can spark change or touch the lives of people that are in need, which is a misconception that many people fail to donate to a charity or get involved in philanthropy. Samuel Pinion understands it can seem daunting at first, but he knows there are small ways for anyone to make a difference for a worthwhile cause.

Look to Your Community

It certainly is harder to handle on your own when you’re doing something as big as making a difference in the world. This is why Samuel Pinion strongly suggests teaming up with your community. For a better chance of making a significant impact, find people around you who want to support the same cause. Together, you can organize fundraisers such as food, books, or clothing drives. Everyone working together as a team can help make the difference you’re trying to achieve.

Donate Your Talents

It’s easy to think because you don’t have unlimited funds like some philanthropists, there’s not much you can do to help. Samuel Pinion knows first hand why that is simply untrue. Even if you don’t have money to give, there are still many ways you can help. Samuel suggests donating your skills or talents to nonprofit organizations and charities. For example, if you’re a lawyer, offer legal advice pro bono. If you’re a writer, help animal shelters write introductions and small bios for animals that need to be adopted. There are plenty of organizations in need of a professional’s help.

Spread Awareness

Almost everyone is on a social media platform and sharing funny videos or pieces of their lives in this day and age. Take the opportunity social media gives you by using your Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or any other popular account to share causes you are passionate about. Again, Samuel Pinion understands that not everyone has the funds to donate to charities. However, merely sharing a link to some of your favorite organizations or directing your friends to sign petitions can make a huge difference.

Caring enough to give back in small ways can sometimes make an even more impactful difference than writing a check. Samuel Pinion knows better than most that in philanthropy, caring enough to want to make a difference is what can genuinely make an impact on the world.

This article was originally published on SurprisinglyFree.com