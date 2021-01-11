Samsung Galaxy S21 To Have 11 Color Variants

The South Korean Mobile Phone maker, Samsung is ready to launch its flagship series of Smartphones Galaxy S21 very soon. It is going to be the company’s first launch of the year 2021 and expected to break cover next week officially. With the launch date coming near and near, various rumors and leaks are surfacing.

In a recent leak by a renowned leakster, Evan Blass the company has manufactured the variants like Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra of the upcoming flagship series in 11 different color options.

According to leak all above mentioned variants will come in the following colors.

Black

Brown

Gold

Gray

Navy

Pink

Red

Silver

Titanium

Violet

White

Moreover, the color combination will vary market to market around the world. The company may not introduce all variants with these colors at once. The phone manufacturer is expected to produce different colors at different times. Only main colors will be introduced at the launch time of the series that is 14th January 2021 and rest of colors to be launched with the passage of time.