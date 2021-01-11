Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Samsung Galaxy S21 To Have 11 Color Variants

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The South Korean Mobile Phone maker, Samsung is ready to launch its flagship series of Smartphones Galaxy S21 very soon. It is going to be the company’s first launch of the year 2021 and expected to break cover next week officially. With the launch date coming near and near, various rumors and leaks are surfacing.

In a recent leak by a renowned leakster, Evan Blass the company has manufactured the variants like Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra of the upcoming flagship series in 11 different color options.

According to leak all above mentioned variants will come in the following colors.

  • Black
  • Brown
  • Gold
  • Gray
  • Navy
  • Pink
  • Red
  • Silver
  • Titanium
  • Violet
  • White

Moreover, the color combination will vary market to market around the world. The company may not introduce all variants with these colors at once. The phone manufacturer is expected to produce different colors at different times. Only main colors will be introduced at the launch time of the series that is 14th January 2021 and rest of colors to be launched with the passage of time.

    zee raja

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

