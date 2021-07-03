Sammy Courtright of Ten Spot: “Be comfortable iterating”

Build an MVP that people want and get it in the hands of customers quickly. The operative word here is ‘quickly.’ Sometimes, you want to wait for the product to be perfect. DON’T WAIT! Watch people interact with your product. It will teach you so much. I used to entertain the idea of not releasing a new feature until it was perfect. Huge mistake. I missed out on learning because I was fixated on perfecting.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sammy Courtright.

Hailing from Australia, Sammy Courtright is the co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Ten Spot, an all-in-one platform that helps companies connect, engage, and manage remote and on-site employees. With a BA in Fine Arts from the University of Miami, Sammy is a certified Pilates instructor who brings a blend of grit and imagination to the zillions of tasks that confront every startup. While she wears many hats, Sammy’s passion for building culture has created an atmosphere at Ten Spot dedicated to positive thinking and collaboration.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve always been very creatively inclined, and in school, I studied theatre. However, at the same time, there’s always been part of my brain hyper-focused on solving problems.

Anytime I go into a restaurant or a store, I find myself thinking about all the ways it could be more efficient and scalable, and have even emailed the owners with my ideas (I know, I am that person). That is how I met Jon, my co-founder. Mutual friends introduced us and once I heard about what he was working on, I started telling him all the ideas I had to make it scale.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

LJ Kwak Yang, who is a Leadership Development expert is a godsend. We met at Techstars. We work together to develop my leadership skills. At times, I am sure she feels like my therapist, but the best part is that she allows me to vent, then she gives me tangible next steps and exercises. She helps me navigate the ups and downs that come with running my own business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

COVID-19 has upended the workplace as we know it. As we’ve navigated this new world for Ten Spot and worked to solve our own issues with how to make our now distributed workforce as engaged, supported and productive as possible, we’ve been innovating in such a way that has enabled us to solve these same issues — and more — for our customers.

Distributed teams aren’t going anywhere and, in fact, companies are navigating the next iteration of where employees will work, many will look to a hybrid work concept to try and maximize employee motivation and productivity–whether remote or in-office.

We don’t want our customers to have to piece together a fragmented solution to connect, engage and manage their distributed teams. That is why we built the all-in-one workforce engagement platform that takes the heavy lifting off your plate whether your team is on-site or remote.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of Ten Spot’s goals is to focus on improving the workforce’s future and helping change employees’ lives for the better. A huge part of doing this successfully is to address the Diversity & Inclusion issues that companies struggle with today.

No one wants to feel out of place, alone, or like they don’t belong in a team or a company due to gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or identity. Unfortunately, many people do.

By helping to promote D&I in the workplace and giving companies the tools they need to make their efforts successful, we think it’s not just a meaningful way to bring goodness to the world, but to help bring equity and equality to the world. And, we practice what we preach.

Ten Spot has a female founder, 40 percent of our board is female, and we have a diverse set of experts that host the services on our platform.

Our Groups feature on Ten Spot’s platform lets employees create and join affinity groups and support social causes. The recognition feature incentivizes and rewards employees who support philanthropic and social advocacy initiatives at their company. Most importantly, our programming includes Diversity and Allyship conversations, which are critical to D&I success in any organization.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am direct and enjoy leading by example. I’ve learned when to delegate tasks and spearhead specific projects, but I also like staying involved and showing my team that I am hands-on and willing to help them too.

A great example is when we recently tested a new idea. We tend to test many different initiatives to quickly learn what is working and, more importantly, what isn’t. This particular test was exceptionally successful. To the point where most of my colleagues had to drop everything that they were doing to successfully deliver on the insane amount of interest we received. We set a daily check-in to review the status of critical items, deliverable dates, and next steps to ensure that we were addressing any potential roadblocks head-on and aligning with the objective.

From leadership to interns, it was all hands on deck. There was no time for miscommunication, so everyone was succinct and direct. There was unspoken respect fostered amongst the team because everyone was working just as hard as the next person around a common mission.

This reminded me to take these wonderful learnings and energy to all upcoming initiatives. Although this felt like a fire drill, every task can be approached with the same urgency and enthusiasm at an early stage startup.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Starting a new business, we had to work through endless decisions and details. A piece of advice that came through was to reevaluate our company’s structure regarding internal meetings and goal setting. We quickly learned we were too early to take on a more structured approach, and we lost the spontaneity.

It turned out the best way to run our internal processes was what we were doing before, and while it didn’t work out, I’m glad we tried changing it up because we took some crucial learnings with us when we reverted to our previous approach.

Ultimately, you have to try out new ideas but inevitably don’t implement something because larger, super successful companies do it. Consider what is best for your company at the stage you’re in and do it. You will feel when it is right to adjust and adjust quickly.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We had plans to return to Los Angeles after completing Techstars Atlanta, but at the end of the program, we were offered free office space and access to incredible resources–things that early-stage startups cannot refuse.

So, 90 days turned into two years! It wasn’t an easy decision. I only had a carry-on suitcase of clothes. I flew back to LA for a weekend to pack up my apartment, said ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ to friends, and flew right back to Atlanta.

Running a company can be lonely, and at the time, I didn’t have any family or friends in Atlanta. There was plenty of room for distractions, and it would have been easy to throw in the towel, but, of course, we didn’t.

I feel a strong sense of responsibility. The fact that my name is attached to what I’m building and that I took money from people, I want this to be successful. Although the move was unsettling and lonely, I found my focus and stride. That is what drives me to continue and persevere.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

As a founder building something truly different and world-changing, you’re going to have failures — the reality is it’s a part of the journey. Accepting the discomfort of this and cultivating the gratitude to deal with those challenges has been key for me, and has helped me develop a strong mindset to confront any challenge.

I also look to the people around me, specifically our team at Ten Spot. The team is filled with amazing people doing amazing things with incredible passion and capabilities, and the team really fuels me in ways I never imagined possible. Even though we’re a fully remote team, our team energy is infectious — you can feel it from screen to screen. We have an incredible core of 25 people with a multitude of strengths and skills, and when we come together and those things are combined it can get you through anything.

Whenever our team is together — whether virtually or physically, I’m always reminded of what really matters — that I have the right people by our side. This is very reassuring. .

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Meditate in the morning — I meditate for 10 minutes every morning and it’s helped me tremendously. It helps me calm and clear my mind, which leads me to be able to better focus on what I have to do and accomplish for the day.

Write daily to-do lists — Once you have a daily to do list down, prioritize it. If it’s way too long, seriously take a look at what you could have someone else do. If you’re new to delegating, start with delegating one or two things each day to employees and expand from there. Over time your to-do list will get shorter and consist of the key, strategic items you really need to focus the majority of your time on.

Surround yourself with smart people — This starts with hiring and retaining the right people. When your employees consistently show their smarts through great ideas, motivation, and great work, it makes it so much easier to delegate to them confidently.

Get to know your team — Trusting your team makes all the difference and this can take time. In regular times it would be easy to host a monthly dinner or plan a fun off-site activity to get to know team members better. Since we’re in the middle of a Pandemic you can still do this with a virtual happy hour, a video cooking class, or even a monthly book club. Additionally, make sure to schedule regular one-on-one time with key reports. It will make all the difference.

Hire a coach — If all else fails and you’re still really having trouble delegating, hire a coach (career, life, business) and make learning how to delegate from them the priority. They will be able to help guide you through some of the trickier challenges you’re facing — letting go, trust issues, determining who is best suited for which tasks, etc.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Based on my experience, I think it’s invaluable to build a core group of mentors and peers who are familiar with the startup space. Talk to other startup founders who’ve had success and failures in both instances. If you’re part of an accelerator or considering it for your business you get incredible access to other founders, mentors, advisors. Get professional help and find mentors in the space. Don’t be afraid to invest time to strengthen your advisory board with members who have the right experience, and well-rounded experience, that will be able to help you along the various stages of your business so you can make informed and confident choices.

Bootstrapping ultimately means you have more control over what you’re building. You can work at a pace you’re comfortable with, you keep your equity.

If you’re looking to get funding, I would start with the ‘why’ as in why you want to raise a round of funding. Is it because it will help you get your business off the ground? Will it help you hire your initial core team, essentially making things easier on you? These are all very important things to consider and understand.

Finally, if you do pull the trigger on going out to get funding, map out your short- and long-term goals and vision and make sure they align with the goals of your investors. If you have different goals and want different outcomes it’s not going to work out well for anyone in the end.

Ultimately, it’s your business, and while you should talk with others, it’s important to find the solution that’s right for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Do your research. A couple of questions you need to answer are: is the market you’re selling to large enough? Does it have momentum? Become the expert in your industry, the ‘know-it-all.’ When you’re in the early stages, it’s tempting to cut corners, but research is crucial and so helpful. I always check out other companies in our space and attend webinars on relevant topics because it only makes our product better.

2. Build an MVP that people want and get it in the hands of customers quickly. The operative word here is ‘quickly.’ Sometimes, you want to wait for the product to be perfect. DON’T WAIT! Watch people interact with your product. It will teach you so much. I used to entertain the idea of not releasing a new feature until it was perfect. Huge mistake. I missed out on learning because I was fixated on perfecting.

3. Be comfortable iterating. At times your company and product might feel like your child. You are so close to it that you find yourself making emotional decisions versus business decisions. When you are too close to something, it is hard to listen to feedback and make changes. The data doesn’t lie! If you find that ‘your favorite feature’ isn’t getting the traction you anticipated, it is time to move on and put your energy into the features that customers are using.

4. Be comfortable selling something that is not perfect. Initially, this concept stressed me out. How could I ever put something in front of a prospect that wasn’t up to my standard?! Then I had to ask myself: what is worse? A new customer interacting with a not-so-perfect feature or no customer at all? Be transparent that your product is always evolving but don’t miss out on an opportunity to close new business.

5. Hire slow and fire quickly. This is an oldie but a goodie. We run a thorough interview process at Ten Spot because every hire greatly impacts our team at this stage. If it is not working out with someone, it’s usually something you can access within their first four-six weeks, move on.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are two very common mistakes that I’ve seen CEOs and founders make and they can both be remedied by slowing down and taking some time, even if it’s a couple of hours a week, to think about their business. They are:

1. Doing something, or making decisions, and not really knowing why. . Starting a business is a huge undertaking and I don’t think you can really truly feel fully prepared for the energy it takes, your time, and all the sacrifices. If you know why you’re building what you’re building, you know you’re getting into the business or industry for the right reasons, and really have passion for what you’re building, it is 100% worth all the sacrifices. So, it’s important to know your why, or your north star. And, be really specific about it. Have it posted everywhere, keep a post-it note on your screen to remind you of it. Having a meaningful reason as to why you’re building your business will help you reach your goals.

2. Not knowing what you and your business needs. As a founder, you’re used to taking on all roles and doing all the things. There comes a point where you just can’t do it all no matter how much you may want to. For example, if you haven’t thought about the skills and knowledge base you need in specific roles, you won’t be able to recognize your ideal candidates when they’re introduced to you. Hire people who know more than you in the areas where you need it.

Additionally, make sure you take time for self-care. Exercise, meditate, sleep, and taking time off may seem like one more thing to deal with, but if you don’t take time for your health and mental well-being, you’re likely to flame out quickly and put your business in jeopardy.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

This is something that I am actively trying to work on for myself. Ironically, helping employees thrive and avoid burnout is at the core of what Ten Spot is all about. But there are times where I personally find it difficult to pause, take a break, take ‘me time’ and disconnect. I still have a lot of personal work to do in this domain. On that note, as I have been figuring out what works for me, here is what I’ve learned.

Working and living through a pandemic has forced many people to rethink how they structure their day, and I’ve certainly mixed up my routine to help keep me productive, feeling good, and reduce any extra stressors that come my way. The first item being the lack of a commute. I previously walked to and from the office every day. Rain, hail, or shine, I would always walk. It allowed me to take time myself to prepare for the upcoming day and unwind mentally. Now that the commute no longer exists. I am still talking those 20 minutes to myself each day to either read an article, listen to a podcast, go for a stroll, drink a cup of tea–whatever I feel like I need that day, I do.

Create a separate workspace — I have a home office that I share with my significant other (talk about a major adjustment!) We’ve established that the room is specifically for work and very intentionally separated from our living space. Once I finish working for the day, I leave the home office, shut the door, and leave work behind until the next morning.

Get in some exercise every day — It doesn’t matter what I do or for how long I do it, but I move my body and get my heart rate up every day. It helps me alleviate stress, puts me in a good mood, and I find I’m more productive throughout the day. We are currently running a step challenge internally at Ten Spot, and I am extremely competitive, so I have been taking afternoon walks to boost my rank on the leaderboard.

Take breaks — Just because we are working from home doesn’t mean you can’t take breaks. This was something difficult to establish at the beginning of the lockdown. I felt like time blurred together, and once I had finished Tiger King, I got bored, and I would do emails well into the night. But now I know how important it is to step away for a minute. Sometimes I go out for a 20-minute walk, and I always try to eat lunch away from my desk. A mid-morning or afternoon coffee or tea break doesn’t hurt either.

Meditate or take time to breathe — I’m a big fan of meditation and feel like if you’re not already meditating regularly, there’s no better time to start than now. If the idea of meditating is not for you, then take a couple of minutes each day to focus on breathing. (And I won’t tell you that you’re doing mini-meditations!)

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Studies continue to show that employees are more creative and perform at higher levels when they are in mentally healthy work environments.

Last October, when it was Mental Health Awareness month, we wanted to give our customers and their teams some motivation to take steps towards mental fitness. We’re running a Mental Health Awareness Challenge where participants earn points for completing particular activities, like attending a meditation session or a yoga class with a coworker.

It includes offline activities like creating mantras, unplugging from social media, or adopting a healthy habit. When it comes to starting something that would impact people and their mental health, we envision this challenge going beyond Ten Spot’s customers.

We want to make the challenge an international event for all companies. Ten Spot has been getting rave reviews from our customers about how informative and beneficial the program has been to its employees. Participants report feeling an increase in well-being, stress relief, feeling more connected to team members during this time of distributed work, and feeling more productive at work and in their personal lives.

If we can help companies do this across the globe, we’re helping to support people with ways to reduce and manage stress, making caring for the mind at work genuinely accessible. Evolving this into an international program could be beneficial to employees in many different ways, from destigmatizing mental health to feeling more emotionally healthy.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Richard Branson is a great leader, investor, activist and he’s into pushing the buttons for his business and for himself. I feel like we could have interesting conversations from starting a business to saving the planet. One of my favorite quotes is “Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing” by Denis Waitley. If there’s one person I think of who embodies that message it’s Richard. My first question: Is there anything he can’t do?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Following Ten Spot on one or more of our social media channels is the best way to keep up with what we’re doing.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!