Sammi Corona-Lampa: “Having fun and being yourself is so important”

Having fun and being yourself is so important. When you let people see the true you you shine in your work and everything you do.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sammi Corona-Lampa.

At only 3 years old, Sammi first got her start as a competitive clothing model and stage performer through a well-established and prestigous pageant system. In six months time, she was able to win the California local and state level crowns consecutively for her age division, which led her to advance to her first world level competition.

Sammi is a young, brilliant and talented actress. Now on her third year of her professional career, she has built a diverse portfolio of work, ranging from commercials for Cox Cable, Google, Chuck E. Cheese, Crest and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, to various child-targeted digital series episodes such as Muppet Babies Play Date with Kermit, Kitchen Little/Taste Made with Frankie Celenza and five different interactive toy introductions for Baby Born. In addition, Sammi had made her first movie debut playing the role of the young and precocious daughter of the lead supporting actress in the romantic comedy “In Other Words”, which was released in September, 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of where you are from and how you have grown up?

I was born in the San Fernando Valley. I don’t have any brothers or sisters and I am the youngest person in my whole family. I live with my Mommy and Daddy, my dog Petro, and my fish Glitter Sparkles. I come from a family that is always there for me and supports me everyday.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a baby I would see kids on tv and it would upset me because I wanted to be the one on tv. I begged my parents to be on tv. They helped me and by age 2, I was on a stage performing in front of a big audience! I was so happy! It was exciting and fun.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

My parents took me to the event to present Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was my first experience with news reporters and paparazzi. They took my picture and I got to sing too!I was also able to take pictures with her family and get their autographs too! I was the first person to step foot on Selena’s star! It was a dream come true!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I booked a commercial with a big movie star. I was given some shoes to wear on set. The shoes really hurt my feet but I didn’t pay any attention to my poor feet because I was getting to work with this big star. At the end of the day my feet were so sore! I could barely walk! When I looked down at them and I realized they were on the wrong foot the whole time! I learned to take my time, no matter what.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? Who do you think that might help people?

I am currently filming a new comedy. I play the daughter of the main characters in the movie. I play a confused and sometimes sad little girl whose parents are going through a divorce.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

My Mommy and Daddy help me out with this a lot. I start my homework right after school and try to get it all done before dinner. My Mommy takes me to all my auditions and makes sure I am on time for them. I have to do my homework in the car if i have an audition so I take my laptop with me and I usually finish my homework before my audition. While I’m on set I have to use time in between filming to work on my homework with the set teacher. I drink lots of water, eat healthy food and try to exercise everyday. I play outside, ride my bike and walk my dog. I like to act silly and hang out with my family.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people that I am grateful for and have helped me to get where I am today. I am grateful for having a family that supports me everyday and motivates me to do my best. I’m grateful for having the best representation ever because they send me to auditions every week. I am fortunate to have coaches who teach me how and when to use the skills I have for auditions and when I am filming. I am thankful for everybody on my team.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Having fun and being yourself is so important. When you let people see the true you you shine in your work and everything you do. Not every audition you go on will be a job booked. Sometimes you feel sad but you have to remind yourself that the right one will come your way. Acting is like being a sports team. You have to train to get better and it’s a lot of work. Being patient is really important. Sometimes after you film something you might not see it on TV for a long time. When you book a job it can be a lot of work with long hours on set.

How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

I can make sure that everytime I use social media and post I do it with kindness, love and that I am aware of not using words that can hurt someone’s feelings.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to work with Steven Spielberg. He created some of my favorite movies. A lot of them have all kids in the cast. These movies are exciting and fun to watch.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can follow me on Instagram @ samm_corona_lampa_official